If You Hear this One Phrase, Stop Pursuing a Relationship with Someone

We have all experienced similar thoughts when we are in a dating relationship that is getting serious.

Am I getting caught up in infatuation and ignoring red flags?

Am I overthinking the dynamic and trying to control the situation?

Do I need to let loose and enjoy the journey?

We fill our minds with vetting systems that we try to implement to weed out unsuitable partners.

People say things and display behaviors that should be immediate red flags, but I noticed one that sticks out more than the others.

It gives you the best line of sight of the person you will be dealing with.

Remember that a relationship is a partnership built on the evolution of two people.

When you hear this phrase, it is the quickest sign that mutual growth will not be your experience.

You know it won’t be an article that you scan for two seconds, rip a phrase out, and move on.

We have to break it down together so you can understand what the phrase tells you about a person, then I will give you the goods.

Failure to look in the mirror

Facing our past is difficult at any stage of life.

It involves breaking down our childhood traumas, things we experienced in our school-aged years, and events that could have happened last week.

What do you do when faced with this task? Do you run and hide and “accept it for what it is,” or do you do the difficult task and hit them head-on?

I write about attachment style, which analyzes our behaviors that derive from these experiences in life.

Our attachment style shows how we approach the pillars of a relationship; connection, intimacy, bonding, and even separation.

If you do not dive into your attachment style, you fail to become a securely attached individual, negatively react to times of turmoil, and create deactivation techniques.

Most importantly, you won’t consciously notice that you are doing it.

That is not a recipe for a healthy relationship.

Our culprit who continuously says the phrase (or similar to) “take me for who I am, or don’t take me at all,” fails to see that the root of this is someone who does not know about themself.

Center of attention

So, I gave you the phrase, but let’s break it down more.

The phrase “take me for who I am, or don’t take me at all,” is dangerous because someone is subconsciously saying they are unwilling to change.

Before I get lit up in the comments section, I am not talking about someone who has told you they are on a self-development journey and needs you to accept where they are on that path.

We are talking about someone who is not considering how you feel.

They are not directly saying it, but subconsciously they are telling you their needs are more important than yours.

You will see this when you are in moments of conflict.

The things that “you did wrong” are amplified through the lens through which they see their triggers activated.

Someone who has not worked on their attachment styles and the behaviors paired with them will amplify moments that have simple solutions.

You will be the culprit, and they will be the victim.

You cannot work well with someone with a victim mentality because they will reverse engineer any situation to minimize their actions and critique yours.

Their action will always be a reaction and will never be at the core of what went wrong.

Bus stop

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but you cannot use your energy to convince this person that they have to change.

Yes, of course, you can attempt to have a reasonable conversation to get an alignment of the negative results of the phrase.

I suggest you pause and reflect on two key reasons why you should not put your energy into a dynamic build on that phrase.

You are at the center of their attempt to find someone who will fulfill the gap between them healing and gaining internal security. They will hold you responsible for it. When you cannot complete a task that is their job, they will leave and try to pursue it in the next person.

You will devote so much time and energy to the person that the growth of your partnership will become secondary. You will be the one who becomes resentful and a less quality version of yourself. A less quality version of yourself will give them more reason to value you less and feel justified doing it.

The phrase is dangerous because you take the damage and begin to doubt your self-worth.

Slow down slow down

My goal is not to give you some overly aggressive, jaded point of view when you hear this phrase.

I want you to pause when you hear phrases similar to this one.

Your pursuit of a relationship is the desire to be in a partnership.

You know, two people growing together.

The next time you hear this phrase, discuss the consequences and the red flag it brings to your mind.

You do not want to be in a relationship with someone who can casually say this to you.

It won’t be a relationship.

Photo credit: JD Mason on Unsplash