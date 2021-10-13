If You Lost Your Freedom in Marriage

That’s what I believe. If you are scared of losing your freedom in your next marriage, then you are scared of yourself.

Male psychology follows rules. Just like everything else. If your prototype did not work, that has nothing to do with me. I’m not the one that thought he was a good man.

This story is in response to reading Medium headlines the past several days.

In Recap

In recap, I will NEVER suffocate you because you are not going to do it with me.

It’s not hard.

Here’s your standard:

If you break trust, then you’re a child and I don’t date/marry children. I don’t care if you’re a model

Another reason I give freedom in relationship is that if they don’t have initiative to push into my life, then they just drifted off — I take a step of the dance and it is her turn to step if she so desires. “Bye-bye! Don’t write”. Look, if I wanted a giant rubber doll, I’d buy a doll. I, just like every other man, want a woman who will show they love my company

I know already that before I pop the question, I will plan a time when I go to pick up milk while “accidently” leaving my phone unlocked. If she can’t do the same, then evidently she already has a Plan A and I’m not it

If I think about dropping off the planet to play some tennis I will communicate with my significant other first, so she can plan accordingly. They might have planned something. IF they did plan something, that precedes my plans, EVERY TIME. If my significant other drops off the planet after work and did not communicate it to me, they better be dead. That’s just screwing me over when I could have watched a Hurricanes Hockey Game. Because that’s really rather basic. Here are reasons women have been late getting home: 1) their emotions after a traumatic event sparked them to shutdown and want to be alone. 2) another man. 3) unknown anxiety. 4) they thought I was artificial intelligence and will be waiting on my charger for their use upon their arrival. Those are the only 4 reasons I am aware of. If she was attacked and if I’m not her first call after 911 (in that order), I’m in the wind. I want to be there for her and I understand if she wants alone time after that, but I still need to be made aware of it. Even if the police officer calls me to inform me and that gives me an address to drive to and wait for her, that’s fine. You see, no one knows when she will long for a hug and I’m the only jackas* who it should be. That’s why I at least need a brief summary then I’ll leave her phone alone and remain out of the area of operation until she is ready. Even a pre-recorded message (I know that’s being a great planner, but it still works…)

So, these might not be for you, okay. These are for me, though. So obviously, I will know what woman these resonates with before we become engaged. Too easy. I will not cover my true self up.

Find the person you resonate with. Not the man-doll you passed by on the street who dupes you.

If you felt trapped or any other claustrophobic word, you DID NOT MARRY THE RIGHT MAN. Maybe, try learning about men first before following their every word. I understand men lie and dupe to their heart’s content, but there’s always a Poker Tell. I’m sorry about your past and my heart goes out to you, but over my dead body will I let my name be drug down and all the good men out there because of your choice.

I have assessed a woman’s man before — could be plural… That’s part of what I do, since it is an epidemic, so you are not in this alone. You never have been (it’s just only one person propelled me in the spotlight to allow women to know about me — that’s not on me).

—

