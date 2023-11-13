If You Spot These 3 Signs in Your Fiancé, Walk Away Immediately

Imagine this: you’re out with your fiancé, hand in hand, and suddenly, his eyes are doing the tango with every girl that walks by.

Sound familiar? Well, let me tell you the three signs you shouldn’t ignore if you spot them in your fiancé.

Sign 1: His Eyes Are on a Permanent Scavenger Hunt

So, you’re together and he’s looking at other women with that “hunger” in his eyes. Not cool, right? And let’s not kid ourselves by saying “it’s just a harmless look.”

Nope, that’s where the trouble starts. A look can be the start of betrayal.

You’ve probably heard the old, “Oh, marriage will change him” line.

It won’t. Ask any woman who’s had her heart dragged through the wringer of infidelity; it all starts with those roving eyes.

There are two kinds of unfaithful partners: the not-so-bright ones who you can catch red-handed and the crafty ones who don a mask of Mr. Perfect. Watch out for the latter, because when that mask slips — boy, does it slip — you’ll see what’s really up.

Sign 2: His Phone, the Forbidden Fruit

Next up, let’s talk about his phone etiquette. If your man’s phone is more silent than a mime and he guards it like it’s the crown jewels, there’s a problem.

When he’s always on silent mode around you, telling you it’s because he doesn’t want anyone but you to “occupy” him, honey, that’s your cue to be suspicious.

Try this: ask for his phone casually. If he makes excuses disappear and reappear, then you’ve got yourself a man who’s probably juggling more women than a circus performer. That’s your signal to lace up those Nikes and bolt.

Sign 3: He’s as Attentive as a Goldfish (Post-Marriage Edition)

Now, this one is for the married ladies. If your hubby doesn’t notice anything anymore — the new dress, the hair, the extra effort you put into looking nice — and his idea of quality time is sitting in a corner glued to his phone, girl, we have an issue.

He starts sneaking around with his phone, has sudden “errands” that take him out at odd hours, and snaps when you bring it up? That’s not just odd; it’s a Broadway-sized red flag waving right in your face.

Love should make him excited to see you, to be with you. If he’s getting his thrills elsewhere, you don’t need detective skills to know what’s going on.

To sum it all up, if your man’s acting like he’s auditioning for a role as the lead player in a telenovela of treachery, don’t wait around for the finale.

Remember, when it comes to lifelong commitment, trust your gut more than your heart.

If these signs are popping up like unwelcome weeds, it might be time to garden your life a bit and uproot the problem. Your future self will thank you for the brave choice you made.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Louis Galvez on Unsplash