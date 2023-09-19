If You Want More From Someone Who’s Not Ready Do Not Chase Do This Instead

.

Matt: A Different Vision

The person I’ve fallen for says they’re not ready, but they keep wanting to stay in touch and won’t let me go. I’m naturally anxiously attached, and I’m suffering every day having him in my life but knowing he doesn’t want a relationship with me. I’ve tried doing no contact and staying away, but it never lasts. I end up reaching out to him or replying to his messages to me, and everything gets rekindled. Help.

So, let’s start with some important fundamentals about this. You’re in a situation where the other person’s vision is different from yours. In this case, his vision is, “I don’t want a relationship right now,” and yours is that you absolutely do want a relationship now. That immediately puts you on someone else’s timeline, not on your own. So, we have to start by seeing that for what it is. It’s a departure from what you want for yourself by keeping this person in your life or by allowing them to keep you in theirs.

The fact that this person doesn’t want a relationship or doesn’t feel ready doesn’t make them a bad person. In fact, it would probably be easier if this was a bad person; it would make things more clear-cut. But when someone isn’t a bad person, they just want something different from you. It’s very tempting to keep them in your life when they say, “I don’t want to give you a relationship,” because that’s what happens a lot of the time, right? When someone says they’re not ready, they say, “But I don’t want to lose you. Can we stay in touch? Can we still talk? Can we still be friends?” And all of that just keeps this person in our life.

If you are anxiously attached, then that anxious attachment is going to be on fire during that time because you’re close to someone who you’re just suffering all the time because they’re there, but you don’t quite have them. And that part of you that wants to feel secure cannot feel secure in that environment. See, I believe that whether you’re avoidant attachment style or whether you’re anxious, you can actually come more to the middle. You may never be the other side of the pendulum, but you can actually come more to the center to that secure attachment style with the right person, if you’re in a safe environment, psychologically and emotionally. If you feel like you’re in an environment where you can heal, then you can be anxiously attached and start to actually feel more secure. And then your best self is going to come out.

The right person is the person who, by being with them, you actually get the safety whereby you can start to heal some of those things in yourself. The wrong people are the people that take us in the worst possible way to the extreme of our attachment style. Those are the people that I don’t necessarily think they’re bad people, but those are people who are wrong for us because by being with them, they’re going to bring out our worst tendencies at the extreme level.

Now, if you’re anxiously attached, a situation where someone is telling you they’re not ready for a relationship is going to send you to the extreme. So now you are going to be in a situation where you feel like you can’t breathe, where you can’t sleep at night, where your daytime is just complete distraction as your attention is monopolized by thoughts and feelings about this person. You’ll struggle to even do some of the most basic things in your day because you’re thinking about them all the time, and you’re trying to solve an equation that can’t be solved, which is, “How can I feel safe in an environment that is inherently unsafe?”

That’s the sad part about it. You may be anxiously attached, but you’re in an environment where your anxiety isn’t even your fault because this person is telling you, “I’m not ready for a relationship.” They are telling you that, “I’m going to continue to hurt you.” So, trying to achieve security and beating yourself up when you don’t feel it, I wish I felt more confident, I wish I didn’t feel so anxious all the time, that’s masochism because this person isn’t giving you a reason to feel safe.

Now, I’m not taking away responsibility for the work that we have to do ourselves to make ourselves feel more secure. But what we have to do is accept that there are certain environments in which that is an extraordinarily difficult mission to put ourselves through, unnecessarily difficult. So, your number one priority right now should be, “I need to create an environment of safety for myself where I can learn to heal, to feel more secure, to breathe again.” Now, you can achieve that safety with someone or without someone, but if it’s going to be with someone, they have to meet your basic needs for safety.

In this example of the woman who asked this question, this man is not meeting her basic needs for safety. So, the conversation has to be, the next time this person reaches out, “Hey, I can’t be in contact with you for as long as you’re confused. If one day you’re not confused, and I’m still around, let’s talk. But as long as you’re confused about what you want with me—because I know what I want—but as long as you’re confused about what you want, we can’t be in touch. I can’t have you in my life.” When you say that, it’s the beginning of giving yourself that safety.

Now, when you do leave or when you cut that person off in that way and actually have no contact, you’re going to grieve. There’s going to be a period of pain. But you’ll have grief and a growing sense of safety, not just on its own. I mean, you will get a sense of relief. You can have grief and relief at the same time when you remove yourself from someone and you stop hoping. But safety is an automatic; safety is something that has to be worked on. We have to work on feeling safe in our bodies. We have to work on being around people that we feel are the kinds of people that give us that sense of security—friends, family, and people we trust. We have to learn to trust ourselves. We have to learn to be okay in our own company. We have to do all the things that are going to make us feel good in our lives and bring us a sense of peace internally. Like I said, that can still come with a feeling of grief. “I lost this person. I’m sad about that unrealized potential that I thought was there. You can grieve, but grieving and safety is so much better than staying with a person who doesn’t really want what you want and having

