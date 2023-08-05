If You Want to Be Exceptionally Likeable, Don’t Be Interesting, Be Interested

If you’re like most people, your relationships are not always perfect or easy: everyone is a work in progress.

In the midst of our crazy lives, it can feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day for all the things we need to do to improve our relationships. And in so many ways, that’s not just stressful but also tricky.

It’s human nature to want to be liked. Most people crave acceptance and validation. Having friends or a significant other can be the greatest source of validation for some.

Having said that, to have good relationships with others, you must have healthy relationships with yourself first.

It’s the essential foundation for building solid relationships with others. To successfully open yourself to others, you have to accept yourself first.

Keeping relationships strong and healthy takes effort, communication, and mutual understanding. It isn’t always easy.

Everyone has bad days now and then, but strong relationships with the people close to us make life so much more enjoyable.

How you communicate with your loved ones can have a significant impact on how they view you and how they feel about you.

Ralph G. Nichols was right when he said, “The most basic of all human needs is the need to understand and be understood. The best way to understand people is to listen to them.”

To build stronger relationships with the people closest to you, become an active listener instead of just a reactive speaker.

Be interested in what others say: don’t aim to be interesting. That requires becoming an active listener.

Here’s why it works?

In a world where people are constantly talking about themselves, people are attracted to those who are good listeners.

If you want people to like you, get closer to you or make better connections, let them talk. Don’t be in haste to talk about yourself.

“The greatest problem with communication is we don’t listen to understand. We listen to reply. When we listen with curiosity, we don’t listen with the intent to reply. We listen for what’s behind the words,” argues Roy T. Bennett.

Listening shows that you value someone, which inspires them to open up to you more often. Active listening means listening with all your senses rather than thinking about what you will say next or judging what they are saying right now.

It also means giving your full attention to what that person is saying instead of switching focus between them and something else like your phone or another person or object in the room.

“Being heard is so close to being loved that for the average person, they are almost indistinguishable,” says David W. Augsburger, in his book, Caring Enough to Hear and Be Heard.

Don’t speak until you understand

“The art of conversation is the art of hearing as well as of being heard,” William Hazlit said.

Good or active listeners listen with the sole intent to understand. They don’t jump on sentences in transit and are not in a hurry to get their ideas across.

Becoming a good listener is one of the best ways to improve your relationships. Listening plays a crucial role in any relationship — whether platonic or romantic. It shows you are interested in what the other person has to say.

Listening also shows them that you respect them enough to give their words your full attention — not just for a few seconds before you start thinking about what you’re going to say next.

As a result, listening well makes other people more inclined to trust and open up to you more often.

“If you make listening and observation your occupation you will gain much more than you can by talk,” says Robert Baden-Powell.

In a hyper-connected world, where everyone is constantly connected with technology, it is common to neglect our social connections.

We spend more time interacting with a virtual friend than with an actual person outside technology. Whether romantic or platonic, relationships take work. A lot of quality time commitment, effort and intentionality.

Listening is the sincerest way to foster strong relationships. The next time you are tempted to talk, think again and aim to understand. Do more listening; a strong relationship depends on it.

This post was previously published on Thomas Oppong’s blog.

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: iStock