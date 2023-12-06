In this digital age, it’s easier than ever to hide in a digital echo chamber. We can filter out people who disagree with us by following like-minded people on social media or only reading news that confirms our pre-existing beliefs.

Or we can create an artificial environment that only exposes us to ideas we already agree with by spending time exclusively with like-minded friends, colleagues, and partners. In fact, research shows people tend to spend more time around people who agree with them.

“We learn more from people who challenge our thought process than those who affirm our conclusions,” says Adam Grant in his book Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know.

If you want to be smart, don’t surround yourself with people who think like you. Instead, seek out people who are smarter than you — people who think differently from you, challenge your assumptions and force you to reexamine your beliefs. You will become a more adaptable person who can better deal with changing situations and scenarios.

“A wise man has to always listen to the peers he surrounds around himself. That’s why you surround yourself with other smart people,” says Rza.

Smart people do not always have the correct answers — they’re willing to revise their assumptions when they find new information. Practical intelligence is less about knowing a lot of things and more about being open to learning from people smarter than you.

Embrace the discomfort of doubt

Don’t seek to affirm your beliefs and assumptions; evolve and challenge them.

Intellectually challenging friends or colleagues can stretch your thinking and keep you on your toes. You probably have a few less-intellectually challenging friends who think the same things as you and don’t challenge your thinking much. Expand your belief and knowledge sources to improve your critical thinking skills if you value their friendship.

Which kind of friend do you want to be? If you want to become smarter, don’t surround yourself with people who think like you. It sounds counterintuitive, but it’s true.

If you want to become more intelligent, make an effort to befriend people who challenge your beliefs, question your assumptions, and force you to defend your ideas.

These people will often challenge what you think, which will help you to become more open-minded and less prone to confirmation bias. They’ll also help you see the world from a different perspective, ultimately making you a better thinker and decision maker.

“I’ve seen that phenomenally successful people believe they can learn something from everybody. I call them ‘mavericks with mentors.’ Richard Branson, for instance, is a total maverick but he surrounds himself with incredibly successful, smart people and he listens to them,” says Brendon Burchard.

If you want to become smarter, stop thinking like everyone else.

People who bring something new to the table — even if it’s just a different perspective on an issue, force you to think. By learning from different people, you’ll become more well-rounded and capable of seeing the world from a wider perspective.

“Even the most analytical thinkers are predictably irrational; the really smart ones acknowledge and address their irrationalities,” argues Dan Ariely.

Getting smart is a process, not a destination. Beware of your analytical shortcomings and learn from people with rich perspectives.

Look out for reasons why you might be wrong

Self-awareness isn’t just about knowing what you like and don’t like or being aware of your strengths and weaknesses — it goes much deeper than that.

It’s about recognising where you are now, our limitations, acknowledging where you want to be in the future, and figuring out how to get there with a solid plan.

Recognising that our opinions, beliefs and assumptions are not the whole truth is an essential first step toward becoming a better thinker. When we’re open-minded, we can learn from others and adjust our perspectives accordingly.

Overcoming the fear of being wrong will help you become more confident in your abilities, build more resilience when faced with adversity, and become better equipped for life’s inevitable challenges.

The people you surround yourself with are an important part of your learning process. These people can be mentors, colleagues, or just friends. They can be anyone who can help you learn a new skill or take the next step in your career.

If you want to learn something new, find someone good at it and spend time with them. If you can’t connect directly with people with the right skills, invest in books by great authors.

There’s so much you learn from others through other means of transferring knowledge — podcasts, newsletters, essays, audiobooks, and courses are also good sources of knowledge. When you surround yourself with smart people, you will have many opportunities to improve yourself.

