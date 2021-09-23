If You Want to Do Something but Can’t Make Up Your Mind, Start Today

Who Was I Being in the Challenge?

This is one of the favorite questions of my coach to help me re-create success: “ Who were you being during the audition?” “Who were you being during the consult?” “Who were you being during the headshot session to create this positive experience?”

Being comes before doing, and doing comes before having. If you want to have consistent results, work on your being first.

I was being flexible, open-minded, pleasant, present, spontaneous, and joyful. Now that I know that state of being that got me results, I just need to tap into that state again.

Well — actually no. I want to STAY in it— I want to keep practicing it and make it my go-to state of being, so I can have consistent results.

Applying the Lesson to Writing & Beyond

I’ve been wanting to do the 30-day Medium challenge, but different voices and opinions on this platform have put a question mark in my heart: “Should I go for it?”

Now recalling my acting challenge experience, the question has now become: “Do I want to go for it?” “ Am I willing to go for it?” Now I know my answer is yes.

When I replace “should” with “want”, I peel off the coat of external expectations and reclaim the power for myself.

From that place, I can access flexibility, open-mindedness, pleasantness, presence, spontaneity, and joy. You name it.

Here’s the thing: Challenges are less about achieving the results, more about becoming the person who can achieve the results.

Knowing this piece of truth will immensely free you because you will no longer give your power away to external circumstances by letting them determine your worth.

Now all the challenges are becoming fun — your eyes are no longer on the end, but on each present moment that can give birth to endless possibilities.