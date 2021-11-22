If You Want To Get Out of Purgatory, You Have To Paint the Baseboards

It was brutal, but finally, done.

You’ve fulfilled your promise to paint the stairwell wall. The wall, a 24-foot tall monster, had not been painted in 20 years. So you made a promise that you’d paint it and make it flawless.

You tried to get out of it so many times. You brought in “professional” painters, who quoted you exorbitant amounts of money. But there was no way you were going to pay any of those money-grubbing painters. $800 for one wall? Are they kidding? It’s not that hard of a job. Paint, rollers, drop cloth, a paint stick that extends, and patience. You could handle that.

You dug out your painting overalls, an old ratty t-shirt that was going in the garbage anyway, and went to work.

The Joy of Painting

When you put that first stroke of paint on the wall, it’s so sensational. Your mind gets flooded with how flawless the wall is going to be. The color is exactly like the swatch. The sheen in the paint reflects the light coming in from the west-facing window as the sun sets in the distance. It’s magical.

You get your roller out and start painting further and further up the wall. It looks like you’re getting really good coverage with the paint. You think to yourself, I won’t need this other gallon, I can return it and get my money back. You finish the wall, stand back to admire your work.

It looks good. You feel good. Spectacular. You think back to that professional painter’s quote and think you did it yourself for 10% of what he wanted to charge. Then, you notice some spots where the paint is starting to dry.

The Irritation of Painting

Are those… streaks?

Yep. You start to notice some other imperfections too. Brushstrokes. Little painted hairs that came off the roller you thought you cleaned. Dents and small nail holes you thought the paint would cover. But, no big deal. You were going to do 2 coats anyway, right? So you head to bed and plan to tackle it the next day.

The next day comes. You know you have more work to do, but you’re excited to see how it all came out.

It’s not the flawless picture you started with, but it’s fixable. You fix the holes and dents with some spackle. You sand down the streak lines that didn’t go away. You pull out all those roller hairs that you saw last night and sand those spots too. You run your hand across the wall to make sure you haven’t missed any other imperfections. This time, you’re sure it will be perfect.

You repaint the wall. This time with more care.

You try to use the same level of pressure, allowing the roller to do the work. You realize the streaks came from pressing the roller with too much pressure. You were trying to squeeze all the paint out of the roller. A beginner’s mistake. This time, you’ve got it. It takes an hour longer than it did yesterday to finish the wall, but it looks good. No streaks. No brush strokes. Everything is nice and blended.

You clean off your brushes and rollers. You pour the excess paint back into the can. You had to open the second gallon, so you won’t be saving any money. But, you’ll have extra paint in case you need to do any touch-up work or paint another small wall. You put everything out in the garage and reason, now all the wall has to do is dry.

The Agony of Painting

That night, you’re admiring your work, and notice, a few splotches where the color doesn’t exactly match the wall. It looks… bad. Amateurish. Not something you can live with. You didn’t prime the spots that you fixed with the spackle. So those spots are coming through as a different color. Another rookie mistake.

Out of sheer frustration, you get all your paint gear out of the garage and take another run at the wall. You’re determined to finish this project tonight. You don’t want it to linger into next week. Again, you take your time. Even strokes. Let the roller do the work. You work well into the dawn of the next day. You’re exhausted but pleased.

It’s finally done. You seal up the paint and wrap your brushes and rollers in plastic bags. You’ll clean everything else up in the morning. You head off to bed with an angry sense of accomplishment. You finally showed that wall who was in charge.

When morning comes, you’re elated to see the wall looks good. No streaks, no brush strokes, no bumps or dents. No splotches of discoloration. It looks, perfect. Excited, you clean up the drop cloth. Rinse out your brushes and pack everything away in the garage again. When you come back into the house, to admire your wall, you notice something else. Something you hadn’t noticed before. It wasn’t even on your mind all this time.

Your baseboard.

They don’t look so good. They’re all scuffed and scratched.

They used to be white but are now a pale grey. You never noticed they looked so ragged because they matched the old wall. But now that you have a good-looking, freshly painted wall, the baseboards are an eyesore.

Rage wells up in your gut.

You’re tired of painting. You’ve painstakingly worked on this promise over and over and over. You’re done with this unrelenting, blatantly disrespectful wall. You’re furious that it’s taken so much time from you. Now it wants more?

NO!

You’re moving on. You’ve made the wall look respectable. You’ve earned some time to yourself. Time away from this tedious task.

So, you say to yourself, I’ll do it later.

The Procrastination Tailspin

That’s when life sets in. Days turn into weeks. Weeks into months. New excuses pile up on old excuses and later never comes. It’s been nearly a year since you’ve painted the wall and those baseboards still look terrible. In fact, they’ve gotten worse. Every day you walk past them, they stare back at you with a knowing glare.

Unfinished business.

You’re a prisoner of the baseboard. No matter how much you try to forget about it or overlook it, it’s there. Every day. Reminding you that you’re not done. That you have not fulfilled your promise. You know you’ve been putting this off and you’ll never be free until it’s done.

Part of you doesn’t care. You reason it wasn’t a part of your initial promise. You said the wall, not the baseboard. But another part of you hates that it’s not done. Deep down, you know the job is incomplete. You’re just not motivated to do anything about it.

Severe procrastination has set it. A purgatory of sorts. No matter how much success you have, the daily sight of the baseboards drags you back down to reality.

The sad part is, you know it would only take an hour to paint them. In the grand timeline of your life, this project wouldn’t even be a blip on the screen. But you’ve turned a simple task into an insurmountable mountain. You’ve built this little project up to be so time-consuming that you couldn’t possibly do it today. Or tomorrow. Maybe sometime next week… no. You have that thing to go to. So no time there.

The problem is, you’ve allowed procrastination to win. You’ve allowed “someday” into your vocabulary. You’ve left this little crumb of work to do, and it’s grown into an impossible task.

Conquering Procrastination

In reality, it’s small. Nothing really. A little paint, an hour of time, and some patience. Grab your overalls and that ratty t-shirt and do this.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Why wait? Why allow something so small to have so much power over you? Unfinished work bothers you. Why are you letting it?

Most days, you’re not doing anything else of importance. You’re just passing the time, scrolling, watching something that you can watch later. Instead of doing something that can set you free.

Don’t you want to be free?

Then you have to paint the baseboards. Don’t wait anymore. Do it now. Check it off your to-do list for good. You’ve spent way more time agonizing over the job than you would have spent if you had just did it.

So do it. Then, use the momentum of success to find the next thing that you’re avoiding, and do that too. Grab a screwdriver and tighten that loose drawer. Hang the artwork that’s been sitting on your living room floor for months. Take those old clothes to the Good Will.

Sign up for the class. Make the call. Apply for the job.

Take the actions. Do the work. Don’t waste time.

Let’s go!

—

This post was previously published on Change Becomes You.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock