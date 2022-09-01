If Your Partner Lets You Down, Remember You are Your Own First, Best, and Most Loyal Lover

I came home from my lover’s house last night feeling less than wonderful.

Two nights earlier, we had an amazing date, but being polyamorous and having other, nesting partners, our dates don’t always get to culminate with passionate sex.

One thing that was different though was that Shawn finally “went there” with me, to a place beyond the matter-of-fact “this is just how polyamory is, so we have to accept it.”

Our date ended with a hot ‘n heavy make-out sesh in the car, and then them saying to me, “I do wish we could go home together tonight…”

This satisfied a deep need — whether I can have my lover or not, I want to feel longed for.

The next day they texted, Would you be free to come over tomorrow night?, and I could only assume that they were still thinking of me and craving me. They’d have the place to themselves and they wanted me there, to jump on the tailwinds of our amazing date…

Or so I thought.

Perhaps I was right about all that, but when I arrived last night, the winds had certainly shifted.

They greeted me with, “I guess you didn’t get my last text.”

It turns out they had tried to cancel at the last minute because they weren’t feeling well… mood wise.

“Well you’re here now, so it’s fine,” they added, plastering a Campbell Kid smile on their face and giving me a grandmother kiss.

All the air deflated from my lungs. This was not a continuation of the hot-as-fuck make-out session we’d had just two days earlier after the amazing dinner I’d barely touched, so distracted by gazing into their eyes.

This was not the same energy that had led them to finally send me a sexy text message after they dropped me off, something I’ve been wishing for and attempting to initiate during the three months we’ve been dating.

I think I just came down from kissing you, the text had said, sent about an hour after we parted ways for the evening.

I’m still high, I’d replied.

It took rereading it the next morning to realize this wasn’t a romantic metaphor, but that the “I” simply referred to their erection. Okay, so not as romantic, but still sexy, still fun, still helpful for pulling the energy of desire and connection through from date to date.

Now I was standing in their living room feeling quite the opposite of desired.

Well, I grew up with a depressed father, so I knew how to handle this.

I spent the evening being cheerful, sweet, and available, but not pushy. I was loving and giving, but not demanding.

I stayed a couple of hours and then, noticing their face had glazed over, said I was going to get going, let them get some sleep, and hoped they felt better in the morning.

Then I proceeded to sit in my car for over a half hour debating whether to return to their door, throw my heart at their feet, express my confusion and hurt.

I would tell them I needed them, please, just kiss me, I’d say, hold me, let me make you feel better… you’ll feel better baby, just let me help you feel better…

I sat in my car and journaled: I’m keeping myself so contained, being the sweet, supportive girlfriend to their moods, sympathetic and polite, but I don’t want to be that. I want to be my full self.

I called my nesting partner, Drake, and told him what I was going through. He stayed with me on the phone while I processed, offering a few words but mostly listening.

Hanging up, I reminded myself that I was not 20 anymore. I didn’t need to create drama to feel good. I reminded myself I had more important priorities in my life than this relationship, that this one night wasn’t the end of the world.

So I drove home. I talked with Drake a bit more, but, not wanting to burden him, turned on the TV and watched two episodes of a show about a woman pretending to be fifteen years younger in order to return to work after raising a kid and going through a divorce. She ends up getting emotionally involved in her fake age and chaos ensues.

Finally, I dragged myself to bed.

Entering my bedroom, this is what I saw:

A length of red rope tangled and strewn across the sheets and my pink vibrator.

I had been in such a rush to get to Shawn’s place that I hadn’t taken the time to put away the evidence of my solo love session I’d indulged in earlier that evening.

Seeing this, I remembered the way I’d felt after I’d tied myself up, tucked the vibrator into the ropes and allowed my back to arch, my arms to stretch up over my head to ride the waves of pleasure.

Afterwards, I noticed the time and rushed to put clothes on. Glancing at the state I was leaving my bed in, I thought, A good Domme would clean up — you know, because I was my own Domme.

But I was also my own bratty sub, and so I didn’t bother.

Seeing it now, I was glad I’d left it. I’m needed the reminder.

Regardless of the lovers and partners that come and go from you life…

regardless of how perfect or imperfect they are, how moody or loving, you always have yourself.

You have your own body, a pleasure dome of possibility. You’re an adult and you can have as many toys to play with as your heart desires. And most of all, you have your own, limitless imagination.

Be your own first, best, and most loyal lover.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

