If You’re Dating & Want To Find the Right Guy, Watch This! [Video]

When it comes to finding someone you want to be with, what are the specific criteria you’re looking for in a partner?

Is it essential that they love to exercise? Do they need to believe in a certain religion? Is it a deal-breaker if they don’t share your passion for French wine?

Today’s new video kicks off with the news that one of the sharks from Shark Tank recently invested in a dating app designed exclusively to match people who love cats with other fellow cat lovers.

While finding like-minded people may not be a terrible idea when it comes to dating, it did spark an interesting conversation between my brother Stephen and me . . .

This video has everything: cat people, Frodo, a Roy Kent(ish) impression, and a debate over our own criteria for relationships and whether not being a book lover is an appropriate deal-breaker.

Our discussion may just change the way you look at dating in general, and I can’t wait for you to watch it.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 i’ve been humbled enough times steve to

00:02 realize that what i think are my

00:05 criteria

00:06 are really my actual criteria that we

00:09 come up with all of these constructs

00:12 of what we must have

00:14 and what our heart actually needs is

00:16 often

00:17 much more simple than we ever

00:20 give it credit for

00:21 [Music]

00:26 welcome to the love life podcast with me

00:29 matthew i see

00:30 emmy brava steven hassey

00:33 is now have you been watching ted lasso

00:35 is that what that is are you trying to

00:36 capitalize on the roy kent

00:39 female fantasy

00:41 that’s not roy kent

00:42 wasn’t it that was more i would say that

00:44 was more ray winston

00:47 all right i think everyone’s going to

00:48 think you’re doing roy kent

00:50 no this is roy kent

00:57 i’ll get it in the bloody stick it in

00:58 the bloody goal

00:59 you’re talking [ __ ]

01:03 roy gets much more like this

01:06 do you play that up in l.a when you’re

01:07 getting your coffee

01:10 uh no because roy kent has a voice

01:12 unlike anyone else in the world it’s

01:14 it’s sort of bizarre

01:17 it’s a bizarre voice even for an english

01:19 person

01:20 well steve there was just in a bit of

01:24 sort of dating news did you know

01:27 that

01:28 kevin o’leary just agreed to a 300 000

01:32 shark tank deal

01:34 for a dating app for cat people

01:38 i have seen that and uh clearly kevin is

01:40 going for contrarian bets he’s not he’s

01:43 not getting into the crypto currency

01:45 fever right now he’s going no this is

01:48 the play now cat dating apps the app is

01:50 called tabby

01:52 which i think

01:54 i think it should have been called cat

01:55 flap

01:57 and

01:59 and i think flat should have been spelt

02:01 with two p’s

02:02 right okay and

02:05 it just feels catchier to me the reason

02:07 this app exists is because the colorado

02:11 state university and boise state

02:13 university

02:15 asked

02:16 nearly 1400 heterosexual american women

02:20 between the ages of 18 and 24 to rate a

02:24 group of men’s photographs some holding

02:28 cats and some holding dogs

02:31 the study found that men pictured

02:34 holding their cats were viewed as less

02:37 dateable

02:39 so what do you make of that steve

02:42 well it’s a great thing to get them on a

02:43 dating app then isn’t it since they’re

02:45 doing so well it’s really

02:48 i like the idea that i like the idea

02:50 that this

02:51 this is born out of such a negative idea

02:54 that

02:55 this

02:56 that we’re going to take people who have

02:59 in this study shown themselves to be

03:01 less dateable and put them all together

03:04 in one place so that they’re not

03:05 bothering anyone on these other abs yeah

03:08 women don’t seem to like these men um

03:11 well yeah that’s it isn’t it i mean i’ve

03:13 seen this before on several articles how

03:15 men holding cats is apparently

03:18 i get the cliche is that men holding

03:20 dogs men cynically sometimes hold a dog

03:24 because the women love it

03:26 and even that in itself has become a

03:28 little bit of a cliche now

03:30 but

03:31 apparently men holding cats it’s the

03:33 opposite why doesn’t it work with cats

03:35 oh yeah what is that is is it that cats

03:38 you love a cat steve i like cat i like

03:40 cats and dogs i i don’t think i’m one or

03:42 the other specifically i thought you’ve

03:44 already had us you’ve always had a soft

03:45 spot for cats haven’t you

03:47 i think i used to like more when i was

03:49 younger and now i’m sort of equal on

03:51 both but i do love a little cat i mean

03:53 when they’re cute and kittens yeah yeah

03:56 lovely little things but i uh i i don’t

03:59 i guess it’s just the image isn’t it

04:01 it’s seen as is there something seen as

04:03 unmanly about holding a cat or is it

04:05 just that cats are so

04:08 such a divisive creature where they’re

04:09 seen as aloof and cold and

04:13 unpleasant in that way

04:15 i cat people wouldn’t agree with you on

04:17 that stage i don’t agree with that but

04:19 some people have lovely cats i don’t

04:21 agree with that but that’s the

04:22 personality type that’s what is seen as

04:24 for cats i wonder if it’s to do with

04:27 the fact that you can’t you don’t take

04:29 cats for a walk

04:31 so a cat sort of suggests

04:33 you know you could say there’s this

04:34 implication that you don’t get out as

04:36 much with a cat but if you’ve got a dog

04:38 then you might

04:39 do manly stuff like go on hikes and get

04:42 out there and be in the world and do

04:44 things whereas you’re not you’re not go

04:47 you’re not taking your cat for a hike

04:48 yeah i think there’s something of that

04:50 isn’t it like you’re not you’re not

04:52 doing those macho things you’re not an

04:54 outdoorsman

04:56 or actually you can imagine

04:58 that that person is just looking for the

05:00 least possible amount of responsibility

05:03 with the dog you have to be a little bit

05:04 nurturing you have to like actually yeah

05:06 you have to take ownership of okay well

05:08 i am going to walk this thing at least

05:09 once a day i got to make sure

05:11 i feed it at a certain time of day with

05:13 a cat you know just throwing some food

05:14 throwing a kitty litter i’ll see you

05:16 next week can we can we get the women

05:19 listening i know we have men listening

05:20 too

05:21 can we

05:22 let maybe we should get some views from

05:24 both sides men do you do you find it

05:27 unattractive does it bother you if a

05:29 woman has a cat and ladies why do you

05:32 think this study showed that men who

05:35 held cats are less dateable why do you

05:38 think assuming this study even has any

05:40 validity steve but why why do you think

05:43 it could be a phenomenon that women find

05:46 men holding cats

05:47 less dateable than men holding dogs so

05:50 here’s my question matt

05:52 do you think people connecting on one

05:56 mutual interest

05:58 does that help with matching at all it’s

06:00 kind of like that movie cliche of we

06:02 have so much in common

06:04 but it’s only one thing

06:06 well i think that you can sort of

06:08 like i i’ve always struggled a little

06:12 bit with

06:13 the idea of someone else having an

06:15 animal

06:17 only not because i don’t love animals

06:19 because i genuinely do

06:21 but i

06:22 i just never got one because i didn’t

06:25 want i wanted that freedom of being able

06:28 to travel and

06:30 not have to constantly think about

06:32 coming home at a certain time of day to

06:34 feed a dog or whatever and i i’d sort of

06:38 it would scare me to invite into my life

06:41 someone who had all of those

06:43 responsibilities that

06:45 that meant that now if i fell in love

06:47 with that person

06:49 they sort of would be mine too

06:51 because they would have an effect on me

06:52 so i think that if i were to reverse

06:54 that and say part of the reason to have

06:57 a place where people can meet

06:59 that have something in common like that

07:01 is they understand each other

07:04 they’re not gonna there’s one less

07:06 hurdle to get over

07:08 in

07:08 helping someone understand

07:11 what life is like with a dog because

07:12 they already have one or they already

07:14 have a cat so they get it i think

07:16 there’s possibly some

07:18 friction to be eliminated by putting

07:20 yourself in a pool of people where they

07:23 get it the other the other argument is

07:25 if you have a dating app that just gives

07:28 people a way in to conversation right

07:32 that if you make a

07:34 lord of the rings dating app

07:38 not a bad idea

07:40 lord of the flings would it was what it

07:42 would be called and it would be for lord

07:44 of the rings fans

07:46 that would be

07:48 just it’s just a way in it’s just like

07:50 hey did you didn’t know what else to

07:51 talk about here start on frodo

07:55 see i wonder if it’s more like

07:57 do you do the is it the purpose of it

07:59 that there’s some things that you’re so

08:02 into

08:03 that it’s a part of your identity

08:06 and that’s the real difference isn’t it

08:07 because some things you can have i love

08:10 lord of rings you love harry potter more

08:12 uh i wish you loved lord of the rings

08:14 but we’re gonna get on anyway it’s not a

08:16 deal breaker

08:17 but for some people

08:20 who love love love pets and specifically

08:23 cats it might be for them like it’s it’s

08:25 such a big part of my identity being a

08:27 cat lover

08:29 that i just want to meet other cat

08:31 lovers i don’t want to meet a dog person

08:32 i don’t want to meet a no pets person

08:34 well that

08:36 that is sort of the idea isn’t it behind

08:40 religious apps

08:42 right apps based in religion is is that

08:45 for a lot of people that i just don’t

08:48 have

08:49 any interest in meeting someone that is

08:51 not from the same faith as me

08:52 right so

08:54 that that’s just off the table and this

08:57 just makes it far easier to find my pool

08:59 of people i suppose what we’re saying is

09:02 that cats are like a religion

09:05 well i mean in the uk uk is obsessed

09:08 with dogs and pets in general and you

09:10 live in l.a mat and people bloody love

09:13 their pets in l.a so it basically is an

09:15 identity for a lot of people we all have

09:20 these preconceived notions

09:22 of

09:24 what it is we want

09:26 and

09:27 what we don’t want to have to deal with

09:30 we all have things we think

09:34 are our criteria and i

09:36 have come to believe i’ve been humbled

09:38 enough times steve

09:41 to realize that what i think are my

09:44 criteria

09:46 are really my actual criteria maybe you

09:48 have specific love life questions for me

09:51 about something you’re going through

09:52 right now well there is a place where i

09:55 answer them and that’s my love life club

09:59 this is for a group of people who have

10:01 decided to be coached by me every month

10:04 in a more intimate setting than

10:07 youtube

10:09 if you want to come be part of this go

10:10 to

10:11 askmh.com the link is in the description

10:14 for a 14-day free trial we come up with

10:17 all of these constructs

10:20 of what we must have

10:21 and what our heart actually needs is

10:24 often

10:25 much more simple

10:27 than we ever

10:28 give it credit for

10:30 and

10:31 when we go out there and constantly

10:33 exclude people

10:35 based on

10:37 these things that we think we must have

10:39 or definitely don’t want we’re actually

10:42 excluding a lot of people

10:44 that could bring an extraordinary amount

10:47 of happiness and connection

10:49 into our lives people we could have a

10:51 wonderful

10:52 relationship with just because of our

10:54 preconceived

10:55 notions and we could do that

10:58 a woman can do that with height a man

11:00 can do that with a woman’s age i’ve

11:03 coached people whether i know they’re

11:05 doing it on religion

11:07 and i don’t mean even necessarily steve

11:09 that they’re

11:11 they’re not entertaining people outside

11:12 their faith

11:14 i mean

11:16 i’ve i’ve coached people

11:18 who

11:20 have decided how much faith

11:23 a person in the faith that they’re in

11:25 has to have

11:26 and

11:28 just how

11:30 rigid that person has to be in their

11:32 beliefs so now they’re not just saying i

11:34 want someone from my own faith they’re

11:35 saying i want someone from my own faith

11:37 who’s just as strict about their faith

11:39 as i am

11:41 and i always wonder if

11:44 if that’s just a sort of another another

11:46 way to be unavailable

11:48 if it’s just another way to not

11:49 entertain

11:51 people that could actually

11:52 teach us something or that we could

11:54 teach them something a part of the

11:56 beauty of a relationship is that we get

11:58 access to to

12:00 worlds and things we don’t know

12:04 you know you don’t want to why do you

12:05 want to date someone who’s exactly like

12:07 you

12:08 you know that to me this seems to me

12:10 something incredibly boring and stagnant

12:12 about that

12:14 dating someone whose

12:16 values are aligned with yours but who

12:18 has made some different choices

12:20 to me is part of the richness of

12:23 combining your world with somebody

12:24 else’s in a way that enriches your own

12:26 and theirs

12:28 and that’s what i think is the danger of

12:30 criteria based apps

12:33 is they assume

12:34 that we’re an expert in knowing what we

12:37 want and don’t want and i don’t think

12:40 that we are

12:41 one counterpoint i will say is you might

12:44 i’m a book lover

12:46 i don’t have certain things i hinge my

12:48 identity on like a hard political stance

12:52 or you know religious stance but like

12:54 i am a book lover

12:56 and

12:57 i would ne i don’t think i could

12:59 properly be in a serious relationship

13:01 with someone who doesn’t love reading

13:04 oh steve you’re going to eat those words

13:06 mate

13:07 why is that you’re going to eat those

13:09 words what you think i’ll date someone

13:10 who’s never read a book

13:13 or what if she really likes podcasts

13:17 i don’t count that as reading matt i say

13:20 i’m very passionate about books and

13:21 reading and that’s something that’s

13:23 important that’s something that’s a a

13:24 deep value to me and what if you you sit

13:27 there on your couch it’s a sunday you’re

13:30 sitting there on your couch reading your

13:31 little book

13:33 and she’s next to you and she’s pop

13:35 plopped on her headphones and she’s

13:37 listening to her favorite podcast that’s

13:39 no less intellectual than the book

13:41 you’re reading she’s just taking her

13:43 information

13:44 via a different medium

13:46 i’m not sure i really believe in that

13:48 but you know i heard i heard steve’s

13:51 steve’s head nearly popped when he said

13:53 no less intellectual than reading i just

13:55 don’t i just don’t believe it steve i

13:57 don’t i i think that what you need is

13:59 someone who stimulates you

14:01 intellectually and you can connect with

14:03 in conversation about all sorts of

14:06 different subjects

14:08 and that’s the true thing that you need

14:10 not someone who reads books i would say

14:14 reading is necessary but not sufficient

14:17 criteria i’m not saying books and that’s

14:19 it i’m just saying i think

14:21 i think i would have to be with someone

14:23 who reads books i don’t think that’s i

14:25 think that’s not something hi that’s not

14:27 some demanding unicorn i’m after a

14:30 person who reads books

14:32 that that that’s like saying i have to

14:34 have someone who has a cat

14:37 but pet lovers i i can get the idea they

14:40 might want some who who loves pets they

14:42 might have to love cats if you’re

14:44 someone with six cats and you love cats

14:46 you might need someone who loves cats

14:49 oh right i your all you need is someone

14:51 who respects how much you like books

14:53 and doesn’t mind you sitting there

14:55 reading

14:56 and they make can keep themselves busy

14:58 while you do your reading and they’re

14:59 more than welcome to they’re more than

15:01 open to entertaining the conversation

15:03 about the book you’re reading i think

15:05 that’s what you need i don’t i don’t

15:07 think that’s going to matter to you i

15:09 think you that’s one of those things and

15:11 i’ve done this with plenty of things in

15:13 my life where you’ve convinced yourself

15:15 it matters but if you met the ideal

15:17 person tomorrow i don’t think it would

15:19 matter to you

15:21 that how many books have you read in the

15:23 last year

15:24 jameson whose side do you weigh on on

15:26 this

15:29 i think it’s

15:30 when i was your age steve

15:32 i love doing doing that

15:35 i don’t know what the age difference is

15:36 like three years or something but uh

15:38 i i’m on matthew’s side on this i’ve

15:40 actually become way more open-minded

15:44 on this front and what matt is saying

15:46 from my understanding is that there’s

15:48 always

15:49 a level deeper so it’s not like your

15:52 criteria your app steve would be

15:56 respects intellectualism like that’s

15:58 that’s that’s what’s underneath i’m not

15:59 saying your app would be called book ups

16:02 i’m not saying you’re saying like i’ve

16:04 i’ve made such a big demand nothing

16:05 jameson i was laughing but my mic was

16:08 off but book ups it’s good book ups is

16:10 good i’m good at coming up with app

16:12 names is what we’re learning

16:14 oh you should go on shark tank mate but

16:16 i

16:17 i you’re acting like i’m i’m saying such

16:19 a high falutin thing like oh she better

16:21 have read moby dick i’m just saying

16:23 someone who likes books it’s not that

16:25 big a thing

16:27 i know but there is there’s there’s

16:29 something in your point that i i’m glad

16:31 matt is pushing back against which is

16:33 like if you’re too dogmatic going into

16:35 it

16:36 and i get it booked as a low bar i

16:38 suppose but actually i think people read

16:40 a lot less than people say they read

16:43 in general i think you read a lot of

16:45 every of a hundred people that say they

16:47 read

16:48 one does kind of

16:51 yeah they they they pick up a book they

16:54 read a page and they go and watch

16:56 their favorite netflix show or they

16:58 listen how many people these days say

17:00 they read a lot but they listen to to

17:03 you know audible a lot

17:05 yeah that’s me i read a lot but it’s

17:08 listening to audio i listen to audible

17:10 but yeah i yeah i like netflix as well

17:13 or just i don’t think i’m asking for a

17:15 lot though chat about stuff well look i

17:18 i for one

17:21 will be looking out for someone who

17:23 reads a lot

17:25 on your behalf

17:27 your girlfriend reads books matt

17:31 she does

17:32 so

17:33 made you look like four of and i

17:36 i don’t i don’t think that was the point

17:39 but

17:40 uh anyway

17:41 like i i think uh

17:44 i think this was interesting i i

17:46 i would if you’ve got any suggestions

17:48 for great apps let us know podcast at

17:50 matthewhussey.com

17:52 but don’t you dare send it in if you

17:53 haven’t got a pithy name to go with it

17:55 for that app

17:57 i know you are going to love and get so

17:59 much out of this next video go check it

18:01 out here and i will see you over there

18:03 lack of compatibility can either take

18:05 the form of we’re very different people

18:08 or it can take the form of we have very

18:12 different ideas about how much we’re

18:14 willing to adjust

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

