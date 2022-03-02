Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / If You’re Dating & Want To Find the Right Guy, Watch This! [Video]

If You’re Dating & Want To Find the Right Guy, Watch This! [Video]

When it comes to finding someone you want to be with, what are the specific criteria you’re looking for in a partner?

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

When it comes to finding someone you want to be with, what are the specific criteria you’re looking for in a partner?

Is it essential that they love to exercise? Do they need to believe in a certain religion? Is it a deal-breaker if they don’t share your passion for French wine?

Today’s new video kicks off with the news that one of the sharks from Shark Tank recently invested in a dating app designed exclusively to match people who love cats with other fellow cat lovers.

While finding like-minded people may not be a terrible idea when it comes to dating, it did spark an interesting conversation between my brother Stephen and me . . .

This video has everything: cat people, Frodo, a Roy Kent(ish) impression, and a debate over our own criteria for relationships and whether not being a book lover is an appropriate deal-breaker.

Our discussion may just change the way you look at dating in general, and I can’t wait for you to watch it.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
i’ve been humbled enough times steve to
00:02
realize that what i think are my
00:05
criteria
00:06
are really my actual criteria that we
00:09
come up with all of these constructs
00:12
of what we must have
00:14
and what our heart actually needs is
00:16
often
00:17
much more simple than we ever
00:20
give it credit for
00:21
[Music]
00:26
welcome to the love life podcast with me
00:29
matthew i see
00:30
emmy brava steven hassey
00:33
is now have you been watching ted lasso
00:35
is that what that is are you trying to
00:36
capitalize on the roy kent
00:39
female fantasy
00:41
that’s not roy kent
00:42
wasn’t it that was more i would say that
00:44
was more ray winston
00:47
all right i think everyone’s going to
00:48
think you’re doing roy kent
00:50
no this is roy kent
00:57
i’ll get it in the bloody stick it in
00:58
the bloody goal
00:59
you’re talking [ __ ]
01:03
roy gets much more like this
01:06
do you play that up in l.a when you’re
01:07
getting your coffee
01:10
uh no because roy kent has a voice
01:12
unlike anyone else in the world it’s
01:14
it’s sort of bizarre
01:17
it’s a bizarre voice even for an english
01:19
person
01:20
well steve there was just in a bit of
01:24
sort of dating news did you know
01:27
that
01:28
kevin o’leary just agreed to a 300 000
01:32
shark tank deal
01:34
for a dating app for cat people
01:38
i have seen that and uh clearly kevin is
01:40
going for contrarian bets he’s not he’s
01:43
not getting into the crypto currency
01:45
fever right now he’s going no this is
01:48
the play now cat dating apps the app is
01:50
called tabby
01:52
which i think
01:54
i think it should have been called cat
01:55
flap
01:57
and
01:59
and i think flat should have been spelt
02:01
with two p’s
02:02
right okay and
02:05
it just feels catchier to me the reason
02:07
this app exists is because the colorado
02:11
state university and boise state
02:13
university
02:15
asked
02:16
nearly 1400 heterosexual american women
02:20
between the ages of 18 and 24 to rate a
02:24
group of men’s photographs some holding
02:28
cats and some holding dogs
02:31
the study found that men pictured
02:34
holding their cats were viewed as less
02:37
dateable
02:39
so what do you make of that steve
02:42
well it’s a great thing to get them on a
02:43
dating app then isn’t it since they’re
02:45
doing so well it’s really
02:48
i like the idea that i like the idea
02:50
that this
02:51
this is born out of such a negative idea
02:54
that
02:55
this
02:56
that we’re going to take people who have
02:59
in this study shown themselves to be
03:01
less dateable and put them all together
03:04
in one place so that they’re not
03:05
bothering anyone on these other abs yeah
03:08
women don’t seem to like these men um
03:11
well yeah that’s it isn’t it i mean i’ve
03:13
seen this before on several articles how
03:15
men holding cats is apparently
03:18
i get the cliche is that men holding
03:20
dogs men cynically sometimes hold a dog
03:24
because the women love it
03:26
and even that in itself has become a
03:28
little bit of a cliche now
03:30
but
03:31
apparently men holding cats it’s the
03:33
opposite why doesn’t it work with cats
03:35
oh yeah what is that is is it that cats
03:38
you love a cat steve i like cat i like
03:40
cats and dogs i i don’t think i’m one or
03:42
the other specifically i thought you’ve
03:44
already had us you’ve always had a soft
03:45
spot for cats haven’t you
03:47
i think i used to like more when i was
03:49
younger and now i’m sort of equal on
03:51
both but i do love a little cat i mean
03:53
when they’re cute and kittens yeah yeah
03:56
lovely little things but i uh i i don’t
03:59
i guess it’s just the image isn’t it
04:01
it’s seen as is there something seen as
04:03
unmanly about holding a cat or is it
04:05
just that cats are so
04:08
such a divisive creature where they’re
04:09
seen as aloof and cold and
04:13
unpleasant in that way
04:15
i cat people wouldn’t agree with you on
04:17
that stage i don’t agree with that but
04:19
some people have lovely cats i don’t
04:21
agree with that but that’s the
04:22
personality type that’s what is seen as
04:24
for cats i wonder if it’s to do with
04:27
the fact that you can’t you don’t take
04:29
cats for a walk
04:31
so a cat sort of suggests
04:33
you know you could say there’s this
04:34
implication that you don’t get out as
04:36
much with a cat but if you’ve got a dog
04:38
then you might
04:39
do manly stuff like go on hikes and get
04:42
out there and be in the world and do
04:44
things whereas you’re not you’re not go
04:47
you’re not taking your cat for a hike
04:48
yeah i think there’s something of that
04:50
isn’t it like you’re not you’re not
04:52
doing those macho things you’re not an
04:54
outdoorsman
04:56
or actually you can imagine
04:58
that that person is just looking for the
05:00
least possible amount of responsibility
05:03
with the dog you have to be a little bit
05:04
nurturing you have to like actually yeah
05:06
you have to take ownership of okay well
05:08
i am going to walk this thing at least
05:09
once a day i got to make sure
05:11
i feed it at a certain time of day with
05:13
a cat you know just throwing some food
05:14
throwing a kitty litter i’ll see you
05:16
next week can we can we get the women
05:19
listening i know we have men listening
05:20
too
05:21
can we
05:22
let maybe we should get some views from
05:24
both sides men do you do you find it
05:27
unattractive does it bother you if a
05:29
woman has a cat and ladies why do you
05:32
think this study showed that men who
05:35
held cats are less dateable why do you
05:38
think assuming this study even has any
05:40
validity steve but why why do you think
05:43
it could be a phenomenon that women find
05:46
men holding cats
05:47
less dateable than men holding dogs so
05:50
here’s my question matt
05:52
do you think people connecting on one
05:56
mutual interest
05:58
does that help with matching at all it’s
06:00
kind of like that movie cliche of we
06:02
have so much in common
06:04
but it’s only one thing
06:06
well i think that you can sort of
06:08
like i i’ve always struggled a little
06:12
bit with
06:13
the idea of someone else having an
06:15
animal
06:17
only not because i don’t love animals
06:19
because i genuinely do
06:21
but i
06:22
i just never got one because i didn’t
06:25
want i wanted that freedom of being able
06:28
to travel and
06:30
not have to constantly think about
06:32
coming home at a certain time of day to
06:34
feed a dog or whatever and i i’d sort of
06:38
it would scare me to invite into my life
06:41
someone who had all of those
06:43
responsibilities that
06:45
that meant that now if i fell in love
06:47
with that person
06:49
they sort of would be mine too
06:51
because they would have an effect on me
06:52
so i think that if i were to reverse
06:54
that and say part of the reason to have
06:57
a place where people can meet
06:59
that have something in common like that
07:01
is they understand each other
07:04
they’re not gonna there’s one less
07:06
hurdle to get over
07:08
in
07:08
helping someone understand
07:11
what life is like with a dog because
07:12
they already have one or they already
07:14
have a cat so they get it i think
07:16
there’s possibly some
07:18
friction to be eliminated by putting
07:20
yourself in a pool of people where they
07:23
get it the other the other argument is
07:25
if you have a dating app that just gives
07:28
people a way in to conversation right
07:32
that if you make a
07:34
lord of the rings dating app
07:38
not a bad idea
07:40
lord of the flings would it was what it
07:42
would be called and it would be for lord
07:44
of the rings fans
07:46
that would be
07:48
just it’s just a way in it’s just like
07:50
hey did you didn’t know what else to
07:51
talk about here start on frodo
07:55
see i wonder if it’s more like
07:57
do you do the is it the purpose of it
07:59
that there’s some things that you’re so
08:02
into
08:03
that it’s a part of your identity
08:06
and that’s the real difference isn’t it
08:07
because some things you can have i love
08:10
lord of rings you love harry potter more
08:12
uh i wish you loved lord of the rings
08:14
but we’re gonna get on anyway it’s not a
08:16
deal breaker
08:17
but for some people
08:20
who love love love pets and specifically
08:23
cats it might be for them like it’s it’s
08:25
such a big part of my identity being a
08:27
cat lover
08:29
that i just want to meet other cat
08:31
lovers i don’t want to meet a dog person
08:32
i don’t want to meet a no pets person
08:34
well that
08:36
that is sort of the idea isn’t it behind
08:40
religious apps
08:42
right apps based in religion is is that
08:45
for a lot of people that i just don’t
08:48
have
08:49
any interest in meeting someone that is
08:51
not from the same faith as me
08:52
right so
08:54
that that’s just off the table and this
08:57
just makes it far easier to find my pool
08:59
of people i suppose what we’re saying is
09:02
that cats are like a religion
09:05
well i mean in the uk uk is obsessed
09:08
with dogs and pets in general and you
09:10
live in l.a mat and people bloody love
09:13
their pets in l.a so it basically is an
09:15
identity for a lot of people we all have
09:20
these preconceived notions
09:22
of
09:24
what it is we want
09:26
and
09:27
what we don’t want to have to deal with
09:30
we all have things we think
09:34
are our criteria and i
09:36
have come to believe i’ve been humbled
09:38
enough times steve
09:41
to realize that what i think are my
09:44
criteria
09:46
are really my actual criteria maybe you
09:48
have specific love life questions for me
09:51
about something you’re going through
09:52
right now well there is a place where i
09:55
answer them and that’s my love life club
09:59
this is for a group of people who have
10:01
decided to be coached by me every month
10:04
in a more intimate setting than
10:07
youtube
10:09
if you want to come be part of this go
10:10
to
10:11
askmh.com the link is in the description
10:14
for a 14-day free trial we come up with
10:17
all of these constructs
10:20
of what we must have
10:21
and what our heart actually needs is
10:24
often
10:25
much more simple
10:27
than we ever
10:28
give it credit for
10:30
and
10:31
when we go out there and constantly
10:33
exclude people
10:35
based on
10:37
these things that we think we must have
10:39
or definitely don’t want we’re actually
10:42
excluding a lot of people
10:44
that could bring an extraordinary amount
10:47
of happiness and connection
10:49
into our lives people we could have a
10:51
wonderful
10:52
relationship with just because of our
10:54
preconceived
10:55
notions and we could do that
10:58
a woman can do that with height a man
11:00
can do that with a woman’s age i’ve
11:03
coached people whether i know they’re
11:05
doing it on religion
11:07
and i don’t mean even necessarily steve
11:09
that they’re
11:11
they’re not entertaining people outside
11:12
their faith
11:14
i mean
11:16
i’ve i’ve coached people
11:18
who
11:20
have decided how much faith
11:23
a person in the faith that they’re in
11:25
has to have
11:26
and
11:28
just how
11:30
rigid that person has to be in their
11:32
beliefs so now they’re not just saying i
11:34
want someone from my own faith they’re
11:35
saying i want someone from my own faith
11:37
who’s just as strict about their faith
11:39
as i am
11:41
and i always wonder if
11:44
if that’s just a sort of another another
11:46
way to be unavailable
11:48
if it’s just another way to not
11:49
entertain
11:51
people that could actually
11:52
teach us something or that we could
11:54
teach them something a part of the
11:56
beauty of a relationship is that we get
11:58
access to to
12:00
worlds and things we don’t know
12:04
you know you don’t want to why do you
12:05
want to date someone who’s exactly like
12:07
you
12:08
you know that to me this seems to me
12:10
something incredibly boring and stagnant
12:12
about that
12:14
dating someone whose
12:16
values are aligned with yours but who
12:18
has made some different choices
12:20
to me is part of the richness of
12:23
combining your world with somebody
12:24
else’s in a way that enriches your own
12:26
and theirs
12:28
and that’s what i think is the danger of
12:30
criteria based apps
12:33
is they assume
12:34
that we’re an expert in knowing what we
12:37
want and don’t want and i don’t think
12:40
that we are
12:41
one counterpoint i will say is you might
12:44
i’m a book lover
12:46
i don’t have certain things i hinge my
12:48
identity on like a hard political stance
12:52
or you know religious stance but like
12:54
i am a book lover
12:56
and
12:57
i would ne i don’t think i could
12:59
properly be in a serious relationship
13:01
with someone who doesn’t love reading
13:04
oh steve you’re going to eat those words
13:06
mate
13:07
why is that you’re going to eat those
13:09
words what you think i’ll date someone
13:10
who’s never read a book
13:13
or what if she really likes podcasts
13:17
i don’t count that as reading matt i say
13:20
i’m very passionate about books and
13:21
reading and that’s something that’s
13:23
important that’s something that’s a a
13:24
deep value to me and what if you you sit
13:27
there on your couch it’s a sunday you’re
13:30
sitting there on your couch reading your
13:31
little book
13:33
and she’s next to you and she’s pop
13:35
plopped on her headphones and she’s
13:37
listening to her favorite podcast that’s
13:39
no less intellectual than the book
13:41
you’re reading she’s just taking her
13:43
information
13:44
via a different medium
13:46
i’m not sure i really believe in that
13:48
but you know i heard i heard steve’s
13:51
steve’s head nearly popped when he said
13:53
no less intellectual than reading i just
13:55
don’t i just don’t believe it steve i
13:57
don’t i i think that what you need is
13:59
someone who stimulates you
14:01
intellectually and you can connect with
14:03
in conversation about all sorts of
14:06
different subjects
14:08
and that’s the true thing that you need
14:10
not someone who reads books i would say
14:14
reading is necessary but not sufficient
14:17
criteria i’m not saying books and that’s
14:19
it i’m just saying i think
14:21
i think i would have to be with someone
14:23
who reads books i don’t think that’s i
14:25
think that’s not something hi that’s not
14:27
some demanding unicorn i’m after a
14:30
person who reads books
14:32
that that that’s like saying i have to
14:34
have someone who has a cat
14:37
but pet lovers i i can get the idea they
14:40
might want some who who loves pets they
14:42
might have to love cats if you’re
14:44
someone with six cats and you love cats
14:46
you might need someone who loves cats
14:49
oh right i your all you need is someone
14:51
who respects how much you like books
14:53
and doesn’t mind you sitting there
14:55
reading
14:56
and they make can keep themselves busy
14:58
while you do your reading and they’re
14:59
more than welcome to they’re more than
15:01
open to entertaining the conversation
15:03
about the book you’re reading i think
15:05
that’s what you need i don’t i don’t
15:07
think that’s going to matter to you i
15:09
think you that’s one of those things and
15:11
i’ve done this with plenty of things in
15:13
my life where you’ve convinced yourself
15:15
it matters but if you met the ideal
15:17
person tomorrow i don’t think it would
15:19
matter to you
15:21
that how many books have you read in the
15:23
last year
15:24
jameson whose side do you weigh on on
15:26
this
15:29
i think it’s
15:30
when i was your age steve
15:32
i love doing doing that
15:35
i don’t know what the age difference is
15:36
like three years or something but uh
15:38
i i’m on matthew’s side on this i’ve
15:40
actually become way more open-minded
15:44
on this front and what matt is saying
15:46
from my understanding is that there’s
15:48
always
15:49
a level deeper so it’s not like your
15:52
criteria your app steve would be
15:56
respects intellectualism like that’s
15:58
that’s that’s what’s underneath i’m not
15:59
saying your app would be called book ups
16:02
i’m not saying you’re saying like i’ve
16:04
i’ve made such a big demand nothing
16:05
jameson i was laughing but my mic was
16:08
off but book ups it’s good book ups is
16:10
good i’m good at coming up with app
16:12
names is what we’re learning
16:14
oh you should go on shark tank mate but
16:16
i
16:17
i you’re acting like i’m i’m saying such
16:19
a high falutin thing like oh she better
16:21
have read moby dick i’m just saying
16:23
someone who likes books it’s not that
16:25
big a thing
16:27
i know but there is there’s there’s
16:29
something in your point that i i’m glad
16:31
matt is pushing back against which is
16:33
like if you’re too dogmatic going into
16:35
it
16:36
and i get it booked as a low bar i
16:38
suppose but actually i think people read
16:40
a lot less than people say they read
16:43
in general i think you read a lot of
16:45
every of a hundred people that say they
16:47
read
16:48
one does kind of
16:51
yeah they they they pick up a book they
16:54
read a page and they go and watch
16:56
their favorite netflix show or they
16:58
listen how many people these days say
17:00
they read a lot but they listen to to
17:03
you know audible a lot
17:05
yeah that’s me i read a lot but it’s
17:08
listening to audio i listen to audible
17:10
but yeah i yeah i like netflix as well
17:13
or just i don’t think i’m asking for a
17:15
lot though chat about stuff well look i
17:18
i for one
17:21
will be looking out for someone who
17:23
reads a lot
17:25
on your behalf
17:27
your girlfriend reads books matt
17:31
she does
17:32
so
17:33
made you look like four of and i
17:36
i don’t i don’t think that was the point
17:39
but
17:40
uh anyway
17:41
like i i think uh
17:44
i think this was interesting i i
17:46
i would if you’ve got any suggestions
17:48
for great apps let us know podcast at
17:50
matthewhussey.com
17:52
but don’t you dare send it in if you
17:53
haven’t got a pithy name to go with it
17:55
for that app
17:57
i know you are going to love and get so
17:59
much out of this next video go check it
18:01
out here and i will see you over there
18:03
lack of compatibility can either take
18:05
the form of we’re very different people
18:08
or it can take the form of we have very
18:12
different ideas about how much we’re
18:14
willing to adjust

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

