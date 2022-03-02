If You’re Dating & Want To Find the Right Guy, Watch This! [Video]

.
.
When it comes to finding someone you want to be with, what are the specific criteria you’re looking for in a partner?
Is it essential that they love to exercise? Do they need to believe in a certain religion? Is it a deal-breaker if they don’t share your passion for French wine?
Today’s new video kicks off with the news that one of the sharks from Shark Tank recently invested in a dating app designed exclusively to match people who love cats with other fellow cat lovers.
While finding like-minded people may not be a terrible idea when it comes to dating, it did spark an interesting conversation between my brother Stephen and me . . .
This video has everything: cat people, Frodo, a Roy Kent(ish) impression, and a debate over our own criteria for relationships and whether not being a book lover is an appropriate deal-breaker.
Our discussion may just change the way you look at dating in general, and I can’t wait for you to watch it.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
—
Photo credit: iStock