Illusion and the Power of Our Stories

Here’s what I understand about digital communication: When I see my friends or family on the screen, I feel nearly every bit of the emotion I would feel if I were sitting across from them in a room. Maybe it’s harder to share something, or certainly to hug and touch them. Yet I feel nearly all the joy, or fear, or longing, or humor that I would feel if they were on the couch next to me. If I’m not paying attention, I’ll hardly notice the difference.

Here’s something else I understand about digital communication: At its core, it is an illusion, a magic show. When we see the other person on the screen, our brains are tricked into believing that our parent, our friend, our partner is here with us. And, of course, they aren’t.

Because when we hear our friend’s voice over the phone, or see their face on our screen, we’re not actually hearing their voice or seeing their face. A camera, miles away, slices the light reflecting from their face into thousands of tiny squares and each of those squares is assigned four values (red, green, blue, and luminosity). These values are encoded into electrical signals and then into radio waves and sent for miles in every direction. A similar thing happens with the sound waves that we recognize as their voice.

When the radio waves arrive in our home, the process happens in reverse: They are turned back into electrical signals before being translated back into thousands of tiny squares with four values (red, green, blue, and luminosity), and puzzle-pieced together back into an image that looks like the person we know, staring back at us on the screen.

What we see on the screen is not our friend, it is an approximation of our friend. A series of lights on a flat surface. A small sample of even what we would see if we were to be face-to-face with them in real life.

Ever since I learned how digital devices work, I have struggled to connect this mind-bending reality with the real emotions I feel when I see people I love on screen. In response, it’s easy for me to go to a place of existentialism (What is real, anyways?) or ideological ranting (Kill your phone!), but for now I’d rather land on joy.

I land on joy because the foundation of this phenomenon is something I rarely think about in the digital world: Our minds and our bodies. The mind that can see thousands of small lights in a certain pattern and say “That’s the person I love.” Or the body that responds with a smile, or a racing heart, or the sort of physical gravity that so often leads to hugs and kind squeezes of the shoulder.

And this is our human design, at its core. Our brains are story-makers that can pluck tiny lights and sounds from the infinity of everything in the world and write beautiful stories, sad stories, stories that make us rage or make us pause. Our beautiful and imperfect bodies react in kind, with touch, with revulsion, with aching, with tears. They are our tools for responding to and affecting the stories we see in the world, no matter whether those stories are in front of us, read on a page, or watched on a screen.

I’ve often wondered why we are also so addicted to claiming and reliving moments; taking photos or videos of breakfasts or beautiful vistas, reviewing or recording our thoughts and our celebrations almost constantly. But I think I understand now. We crave these moments, these connections, however, we can get them, because that’s who we are. We are nature’s storytellers, and we will use whatever means we have to create and share as many stories as we can because that’s what being human is.

These days when bodies can feel frail or threatening, and minds can piece together stories that cause anxiety and fear, I can sometimes feel a quiet joy. It’s the knowing that we humans, these weird and marvelous constructions, are doing exactly what we are meant to here.

—

