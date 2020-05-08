I’m 32 and My Best Friend Asked If I’m a Virgin

We met each other in the youth group. We were twelve and we were awkward and we embarrassed ourselves at every other turn. She and I navigated growing up together and here we are.

There we were. Last week, sitting in our cars, socially distant but emotionally connected. She’s the extrovert to my introvert, and while I am thriving in quarantine, she’s underwater.

“I just want to touch someone,” she told me.

I sympathized. I told her that I understood. I’ve been there before. Single for five years and living far away from my family, I remember the deep blue feeling of being alone.

“You can always hang out with me,” I tell her. “I’m always close by.”

She knows that I live about forty minutes from her. My parents and my boyfriend live in the same city as she does. I see her piece together in her mind that I can’t stay with my parents (quarantine), so I must be staying with him.

“Can I ask you a deeply personal question?” she begins.

I have a gut feeling of what she is going to ask before she says it. I’m not sure how I want to answer her, but for now, I say, “You can always ask me anything.”

“Are you still a virgin?” she asks.

Pin. Drop.

The answer is no; I’m not a virgin. And I hated having to tell her that.

I had an idea of who I was growing up. I was The Good Girl. I was The Church-Going Girl. I was The Saving-Herself-for-Marriage-Girl.

In college, I made the decision to have sex with my boyfriend. I don’t regret it. It was with the right person and it was at the right time for me. I don’t regret having sex now, either. I love my boyfriend and having sex with him is important to me.



I hate telling my friend I am not a virgin. I want to be both. I want to be The Good Girl and The Sexually Active Girl. I don’t want to be kicked out of the church club because I choose to break a rule. I still love God. I still love the church. Can that not be okay?

“I thought maybe you weren’t,” she said. “Believe me, I have been close. God, it’s just so hard.”

She does not tell me it’s okay and I do not expect her to. I believed in what she believes, too. But those rules made more sense when people got married at 18. Now, we don’t get married until later, if we get married at all. The world has changed.

I almost walked into marriage before I was ready. By then, I had already had sex, but I wonder… what if I hadn’t? What if I was waiting and that fed into a poor decision? I would rather go into marriage with a clear head then barrel into it with a tangled mind.

“It’s not easy,” I tell her. “It was not easy for me. I made the decision in college. I made it again now. And you’re making the right choice for you, too.”

We did not leave seeing eye-to-eye, necessarily. But I knew that of any of my church friends, she would be the one who would understand. She would be the one who wouldn’t judge me or try to change me. I do the same for her.

It’s not easy losing an idea of yourself. It’s hard to think that doors may be closed to you because of the choices that you made. I am not sorry for having sex, and I won’t pretend to be. I know I’m not the only church-going human to make the same decision.

I can only follow what I know soul-deep. I know that rules don’t dictate my relationship with God. I know that sex doesn’t bar me from the divine.

“Thank you for telling me,” she said.

I thanked her for asking.