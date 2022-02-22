Prejudice Is Not the Same as Racism

As a race activist with a large circle of close Black friends dating back 40 years, I felt stung when I was recently refused participation in a mostly Black organization because I’m white.

I wasn’t rejected in favor of someone else. Not because there was a set limit on admission. I wasn’t excluded because they needed to adjust years of inequities in the organization having nothing to do with me. The reason was because I’m just plain white. It didn’t matter that the organization’s constitution prohibited discrimination based on skin color — a few people were determined to keep me out.

The not-so-funny thing is the discriminators used the same tactics racists often use against Black people. They tried to come up with pretexts. Phony reasons to justify their unethical conduct. They couldn’t look me in the face and tell me the real reason.

When I shared the disappointing news with a few close friends, one was extra outraged, exclaiming:

“This is reverse racism!”

I hear the word “racism” and “reverse” racism thrown around a lot anytime someone not white dislikes someone white based on skin color. Proclamations of I’m against all hatred and all racism is wrong ensue to support their claim.

But this reaction misses the mark.

It’s not rocket science to figure out that we’re all capable of having negative feelings toward others. One’s skin color doesn’t dictate whether that person can hate someone else. Sadly, there are far too many people of every color carrying around hate in their heart.

That hate, without any other accompanying structures or societal effects, is called prejudice.

What’s prejudice?

Prejudice, according to sociologists, refers to preconceived ideas about a particular group. It’s prejudging another that is not rooted in one’s own experience. Prejudice can even be racial in nature.

One of Merriam Webster’s definitions of prejudice is “an adverse opinion or leaning formed without just grounds or before sufficient knowledge.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The people who excluded me were indeed prejudiced, and they excluded me based on my skin color without regard to who I am as a person. They weren’t judging me on the content of my character.

Let’s not confuse things though.

I won’t be losing my ability to make a living or move up in my company because of their action. I won’t be denied the opportunity to participate in certain parts of society. My work colleagues won’t stop inviting me to important meetings that help advance my career. I won’t be given lower projects at work or called lazy by my boss behind my back. My access to resources won’t be altered.

These discriminators against me weren’t racist.

The difference between racism and prejudice lies in the effect the action has on the person or group.

What’s racism?

Does the action in question impact one’s rights in society? Does it impact one’s access to opportunity in society? To health care? Does the hateful conduct limit my housing options? Or access to clean air and water?

Racism is far more than being hateful or prejudiced. Racism involves the unequal distribution of power based on race. Racism is when prejudice is rooted in a power structure that can inhibit more fundamental societal rights, opportunities and access.

To illustrate the difference between prejudice and racism, consider these clear examples.

How prejudice works.

Jokes are often told about blonde women. About being ditzy or absent-minded. Some people are prejudiced toward blondes in this regard. But there aren’t power structures in place in society that keep blondes from achieving their full potential. On a large scale, none of the false dumb-blonde stereotypes are keeping blondes out of jobs, out of housing, or causing their cars to be searched when they speed. College admissions professionals aren’t denying blondes access to education.

Now let’s look at how racism works.

When prejudice against Black people creates deep structural conditions that cause significant wealth disparity, mass incarceration and concentrated poverty, that’s racism. Whether something is racist means not just looking at the mental state of the prejudiced actor. It means looking at what the effects are of that prejudice. When our prejudicial actions contribute to and help support systems that societally impact Black people, they are racist. And in America, that’s a lot of our actions.

While the group that excluded me because of my white skin had the narrow power to allow me to participate in their organization or not, they really don’t have the ability to impact me in society as a whole. They aren’t contributing to a larger issue that hampers my efforts to advance. They won’t even prevent me from joining a different organization.

Of course, I’m not happy about the unfair treatment, and don’t intend to just take it, but I’m still fine. Fully intact.

The victims of negative prejudice suffer, no doubt. But the targets of racism fare far worse.

—

This post was previously published on Equality Includes You.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock