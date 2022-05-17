I’m Afraid My Divorce Lawyer’s Husband Has Been Hooking Up With My Husband’s Mistress

A jolt sent the triple-decker boat — and everyone aboard — hurling towards the remote island up ahead. Perhaps an impromptu day trip to Catalina should have raised a red flag, but my husband’s insistence we bring the boys dissolved my doubts. That was my first mistake.

“You stay up here, enjoy the view; I’ll take them down to get food.”

From the rooftop, I saw miles of expansive ocean ahead and Newport’s shorelines shrinking behind. Three tufts of hair disappeared down the white spiral staircase, two of which reappeared through the glass window view of the first floor food court. My husband wasn’t among them.

I scanned the lower deck unsuccessfully, until a familiar profile popped back into view — in a window one floor higher. Hubby strode towards the second level bar, though he didn’t get in line. A man slid up next to him — too close for stranger comfort. I squinted to make out the exchange, but from the ferry’s rooftop through the tinted window below, it was futile.

Just then, the twins sprung around the railing, chips and candy bars in hand, snapping me out of my spying trance.

I glanced back through the tinted window to the second floor bar, but my husband was gone. The man who’d stood beside him, however, spun around, and his lips were definitely moving — though no one was there to respond.

Either that man was deliriously talking to himself, on a Bluetooth earpiece, or wearing a wire. None of those options made me feel any better about the covert (and far-from-coincidental) encounter I’d just witnessed or why we were heading to Catalina in the first place.

…

Look before you leap

I peered over the ledge, down to the 120-foot drop to the damp rocks below, then back at Flavia’s ample chest bursting through the full-body harness. Minutes later, she was soaring through the air, attempting sexy poses while swinging upside-down off a bungee cord. I winced, snapping erratically as her implants bounced violently, tearing the camera’s focus away from the platinum-maned human torpedo in the center of the unsteady frame.

“Any good ones?!”

When Flavia invited me to a “cardio and catch-up” Bridge to Nowhere girls’ hike, she hadn’t mentioned I’d be her unofficial photographer for the “sensually sporty” social media contest she and her bodybuilder BFF (and ex-girlfriend) were entering.

I swiped through the photos, searching for one where the background was more blurred than her writhing figure; no such luck. The focus remained on the bridge, the fellow bungee daredevils in line, the hiking onlookers, and…

There was one man in crisp focus, far behind our hiking group. He wasn’t just in one photo; he was in almost all of them. And he was pointing a camera right back at my lens.

I tore my head up from the screen, looked across the bridge, and watched the man disappear behind a tree. He was probably just a curious hiker — or perhaps even a fan of Flavia’s “adult” content. That’s probably it…

Four hours later, we piled into Flavia’s pink and white dog-mobile, heading south back toward the Orange County coastline. Something felt off — almost ominous — ever since taking those pictures.

“Do you ever have…stalkers?”

That might seem like a strange question, but when you’re hanging out with an Instafamous adult model who’s the face of a national Swingers and sex tech company, it’s not exactly out of left field.

Flavia snorted back a laugh with a cavalier nod, then whipped out her hot pink camo pepper spray, followed by a matching stun gun.

“Of course.”

My eyes darted to the rearview mirror: I wasn’t imagining things; that “hiker” was pulling up in a familiar black car. It’s a car I think I’ve seen before — but I couldn’t place when or where.

“Don’t look, but I think the guy pulling up on your left is following us.”

She didn’t just look; she waved, blew him a kiss, then hit the gas as the light turned from yellow to red.

As the black car hung back at the red light, déjà vu coursed through my veins — except last time I saw this car, he didn’t tap the breaks; he followed me all the way from our gated Newport Coast community to the Corona del Mar (CDM) townhome Hubby bought for his mistress — and followed her inside. I’m not sure who sent this man, but I’m starting to doubt Flavia’s his target.

A high-pitched bell pierced through Flavia’s vehicle speakers, followed by a robotic announcement: “Abu Dhabi itinerary confirmed.”

Unphased, Flavia tapped the notification and sent a voice-to-text response: “Thanks, babe.”

The bodybuilder BFF in the passenger’s seat jabbed her elbow into Flavia’s brawny tricep, keeping the inside joke — or secret — to the front of the dog-mobile.

“What’re you doing in Abu Dhabi?”

The silence that followed my question confirmed an awkward reality: I wasn’t supposed to know.

Too coincidental for comfort

“Damnit!”

Clanging metal struck concrete, then plunged below the ramp, with a startling splash announcing the keys’ underwater descent. My husband’s hands groped the air desperately, as the dark waters swallowed his car keys beneath the triple-decker boat, instantly stranding us on the peninsula.

Note to future self (or future ex-husband): Leave the keys in your pocket until you’re securely off the ferry, ramp, and dock. Too late.

Please pick up.

After my daughter’s cell number had been compromised by a digital admirer-turned-fanatic, she’d begun resorting to “Do not disturb” mode to mute the incessant texts (which multiplied, even as she blocked each number). That didn’t bode well for the speedy response we needed to get back across the bay.

Straight to voicemail.

Finally, on the fourth ring of the house phone (from my husband’s caller ID), she answered.

“Bottom drawer on the left.”

The rustling of paper grated against the phone’s speaker, while our daughter fumbled through the desk drawer for the spare keys, at Hubby’s direction.

“They’re not here.”

My husband’s eyes rolled back in frustration at her lazy surrender.

“They are! They’re right on top — ”

Another round of shuffling garbled the audio, before her voice returned to the speaker, just as exasperated and annoyed as her father:

“They’re not! The only things here are folders, an iPad, a passport, an airline ticket confirmation to Abu — ?”

Before she could verbally spill the rest of the contents of the drawer, Hubby cut in — and the timing didn’t seem coincidental.

“Bottom on the left!”

A pause clipped the air, until the tone of her rebuttal matched his.

“Which left? There are two lefts. My left facing the desk or the desk’s left facing away? I’m on my left. Because you said left. It was my left when I approached — ”

“The left! The desk’s left!”

The phone went silent — likely muted. After another momentary pause, her voice returned:

“Got them.”

Maybe the tickets didn’t end in “Dhabi”, but I’d love to know what other “Abu” my husband is off to — or why he hasn’t mentioned a word of an upcoming international business trip to me. He may not tell me everything about his engagements, but I’m usually briefed on which continent he’s in. In the back of my mind, I can’t help but wonder if Flavia knows more about my husband’s activities than she’s let on.

Thin ice always cracks under pressure

An increasing number of freshly printed “Neighborhood Watch” signs flanked our path through the oceanfront houses, as we neared the car ferry that connects Balboa Island to the peninsula. A spattering of window alerts in a few of the beachside shops echoed the same sentiment: Due to a recent spike in attempted break-ins and robberies, peninsula security has been heightened.

Strange. Newport is notoriously safe, and though it isn’t gated, the peninsula seems like the most inconvenient place for a robbery or break-in. I guess some people are brazen, and no place is 100% insulated or immune.

“Here.”

A boat’s double-honk accompanied our daughter’s text, summoning our attention to the water ahead, where her Tesla swayed from side to side, floating above the car ferry’s wake. As the ferry docked, she waved from the driver’s seat, dangling the spare keys at the windshield. I instantly recognized the last man I’d expect to see by her side — despite his head buried in the phone in his lap, ignoring us entirely.

“Look who I bumped into.”

Still, not a peep or acknowledgment from her surprise passenger.

“Grandpa, we’re here.”

My dad’s head finally shot up, adjusting to the reality of having crossed the 1,000-foot waterway wholly engrossed in his 6-inch screen.

“Oh, thanks — gotta hop!”

Without so much as a nod, my dad dashed out of my daughter’s car, towards the row of waterfront estates, his head immersed in the app in his hands.

“Where did you find him?”

Since a recent fallout and accusation sent my dad packing his bags (out of our guest house) and flinging them onto my mom’s duplex rooftop, a random run-in on the peninsula was impossible to predict and even harder to explain.

My daughter mustered a bit of an explanation — but a weird one:

“He was going door-to-door with some woman on the boardwalk. He said it was some feng shui and saging thing? I don’t know — but when I pulled over, he asked for a ride. Something about a client on the peninsula.”

She didn’t describe the woman he was with — and I didn’t ask; the words “feng shui” and “saging” were dead giveaways. And she’s the last woman he should be hanging around, given her track record of screwing over the men in her — and my — life.

Plus, if there’s been a noted increase in break-ins and robberies across the peninsula, unsolicited door-knocking doesn’t seem like a good look for a man who’s already on thin ice with local law enforcement.

…

Don’t bite the hand that saves you

I ducked below the canopy of wild brush that enshrouded the little-known passageway, as a symphony of speeding sports cars roared up and down the PCH behind me. With each of the 218 steps down to the hidden sliver of tropical secrecy (Thousand Steps Beach), my anxiety rose.

Once I reached the bottom rung of stairs, the expansive ocean exploded into view, along with the isolated man pacing by the deserted lifeguard’s station.

He slipped me a Thumb drive, along with a bookmarked pamphlet. I slid the USB in my pocket and flipped the pamphlet to the photographs stuffed into the center crease.

This isn’t the first time my private investigator’s requested to meet at a remote beach to share sensitive intel. This is, however, the first time his concern has bled through his opaque, minimalist messages; and if he’s worried, so am I.

“Do you know him?”

I stared down at the photographs of a man entering the front unit duplex where my husband’s mistress lives. I continued studying the photographs, trying to identify the man I know I’ve seen — or at least seen his photo…

The answer beamed back at me in the form of his professional headshot on a page. Of course — I hadn’t seen him in person, but I’d scrolled by his picture on my divorce lawyer’s website. He’s her husband — and the co-founder of a major corporate law firm known for it’s 9+ figure settlements.

“Yeah, he’s — ”

Before mentioning the spousal connection, my PI filled me in:

“It could be nothing, or it could be something, but that’s not the guy you want poking around.”

The cognitive dissonance hit instantaneously. My PI continued talking, while my brain attempted to digest the photographic implications. There are three possible scenarios:

My divorce lawyer’s husband is sleeping with my husband’s mistress — in the very duplex my husband owns, with one wall separating their entanglement from my mom and Craig in the rear unit. My husband retained that law firm, and his mistress-employee-hybrid is simply providing information for the case. Another party retained that law firm, and my husband’s mistress-employee-hybrid is an incriminating witness, being bribed or bought into testifying and taking Hubby’s entire business (and our joint assets) down.

As a wife, you’re supposed to take your spouse’s side. But what if you don’t trust your spouse? What if another, better side extends an olive branch? What if that’s exactly what his mistress did in Hawaii, when I rejected her offer out of fear of his testing my loyalty?

Thinking back to the man on the ferry and the one on the hike, a setup does seem plausible. What if employees have been setting up my husband all along? What if I’ve been tapped, too? What if Flavia — or Craig — or someone else close to me is secretly wearing a wire, working undercover, or using me against my husband, in the hopes I spill some of his illicit beans in a bout of marital frustration?

“There’s one more thing…”

Of course there is.

—

