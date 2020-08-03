I’m Black, and I’m Racist

“If Black and Brown people don’t want to be discriminated against, they should go back to where they came from.”

Raised Black and British in suburbia, there were two other Black kids at school.

One of them was my brother.

My dad taught me — consciously or otherwise — if someone’s rude to you, it’s because they’re rude. You are invincible. The rest of them are mere mortals.

Water off a duck’s back — not your problem.

So I lived, and I grew. And people were people and I was me. And, yes, I was the only one with a “complicated” name. And, yeah, my hair wasn’t “normal” and elicited unsolicited questions and attention.

But, aside from that, life was pretty great.

Then, I guess, I started meeting Black people. People who, in theory, I had more in common with. People more “like” me. We knew the same foods and music and our mums went to church together. But…I didn’t really “get” them. We didn’t really “click”. We weren’t kindred spirits or brethren. They had all these hang-ups and insecurities that I’d never known or articulated.

They felt like victims. And I was no victim. I didn’t get how you could blame others for how you felt, especially on the basis of your skin colour. Most people I knew didn’t even see colour.

Black people, I decided, were probably not my type of people.

Then racism showed up. Not towards me — but I felt it. Eggs thrown at cars. Name-calling and hair-pulling. Explicit, out-and-out racism — the kind that wants to be seen and heard and tasted. So…where to put that?

Some people, I told myself, are jerks. And some people are racist jerks.

So that’s that one figured out.

It’s 2012. More life, more people — and more Black people. Delicate and imperceptible avoidance is the theme.

“Why would I be friends with someone just because they’re Black?”

[An aside, dear reader, for the record: I’m now gagging for more Black friends. If you’re Black, and you haven’t cancelled me yet, please, hmu. But anyway.]

I’m me, and you’re you, and life is life. The sheer bliss of being an individual. No systematic powers or patterns ruling this chick.

And, yes, even though I’ve mastered my expression for the history lessons about slavery and segregation, my friends and teachers still leaks a funny, strangled look at me. And, yes, most environments require some form of patient self-explanation — explaining just quite how I come to be, day after day. But that’s OK.

Just part of the blissful experience of being me.

“They only picked you for the school photo because they don’t want to look racist.”

“Your teeth only look so white because of the contrast.”

“Wow, I wish I had a Black bum.”

Hmm.

It’s 2014. I’m not yet reading about race, but I’m learning. Feeling more. Listening more. People are people, that’s for sure, but people are also the groups they belong to. Like it or not, people gravitate towards groups for survival and for joy — and I want to know more. These groups mean something: solidarity, perhaps, or purpose. My groups mean something too, but…it’s not quite the same.

I try it — Afro-Carribean Society. Wildly uncomfortable. I don’t have an angle here. I’m different because I haven’t figured out what makes me interesting in a room where everyone is Black.

Do I have a personality? Is it a good one?

Hmm. Back to the drawing board.

It’s 2017 — I’m learning and I’m loving. All people. I’ve opened my heart to the beauty of Blackness, and it is so goddamn beautiful. And, though the world doesn’t seem to see space for the individual, I do, and it makes being Black me all the more wonderful.

Black Girl Magic, we call it.

Still 2017. I experience racism. Not for the first time, but, somehow, it feels like it. Not violent, KKK levels —but its younger, smarter little sister, who lurks in doorways and strangles small animals. The subtle, insipid racism that bathes Britain each evening and tucks it to sleep. I experience this racism — and everything comes crashing down.

No more walls of individualism. No more solid ground of meritocracy to stand upon.

Nothing. Nothing left but the groaning, sticky tar that’s drowning me.

How do I breathe now?

We don’t. Well, some of us don’t. George Floyd certainly couldn’t.

It’s 2020. The world is smacked on the chin with its privilege, and heads are rolling. And Black Lives Matter. And the wise and compassionate among us breathe a long sigh of anguish and relief, because, finally, the world seems to get it.

And where do I fit into all of this? A smarmy old Uncle Tom who turned a blind eye and followed a rainbow and a dream with a whistle in his walk?

So much of my life was spent running and hiding from my Blackness — erasing it from my narrative so as to dodge bullets of prejudice and stereotype. But now… now I cry for the brothers and sisters I denied growing up. What a tragedy — to deny oneself in hopes of navigating this world a little easier.

So, I’m Black, and I’m racist — or at least, I once was. If antiracism is an active and conscious effort to work against multidimensional aspects of racism, I spent most of my life too ignorant, self-possessed and scared to do so.

Maybe you did too.

If you are new to anti-racism, I hope you find solace here. We’re learning together, in some ways. You are going to do great things, and I’m so proud of you.

