I’m Glad My Best Friend Slept With My Boyfriend

My first boyfriend, let’s call him John, and I had a really difficult relationship. I want to say it was all his fault, but let’s be honest, I chose to be with him. I chose to ignore the warning signs and I chose to stay in a relationship in which my needs weren’t met.

Our relationship went on for 2 years, on and off. But mostly off….-ish. But let’s say, I was pretty much in love with him for most of those 2 years.

My best friend, let’s call him Jack, and I also had a strange relationship, in which we mostly analyzed my boyfriend’s incomprehensible behavior.

That’s how our friendship started. He was friends with John and I was dating John. John was a weird guy. We both liked speaking about John a lot. Should have worried me, but I was busy speaking about John.

Through all the ups and downs with John, at some point, Jack and I became super close and developed a deep friendship, that went beyond conversations about John.

When John and I officially got back together the second time, at the couples counselor I found out, that he had sex with Jack while we weren’t together.

I didn’t really “find out” though. I always had a guess. And in that moment, I decided to state that guess a fact.

Maybe it was the presence of the therapist, that didn’t let John question my knowledge, but unknowingly he admitted it on the spot.

I’ll get to how I ended up in couples counseling at the age of 20 in a different article.

Four years later I’m not close with any of them anymore. But, I can truly say, I still hold them close to my heart and I’m very happy things went the way they did for all of us.

Mainly, I’m genuinely happy, that they were able to share this experience with each other.

Both of them were bisexual, but at the time had never had sex with another man before. I always knew it was going to happen at some point and I’m glad they were able to have this experience in a safe environment with each other.

From what I’ve heard, the male gay scene can be very ruff in that aspect, and from what they’ve told me, it sounds like they had a safe and enjoyable experience.

And in a weird way, even at the time, being knee-deep in this weird triangle situation and having just been confirmed that my best friend and my boyfriend had had sex with each other, I still felt happy for them. Next to feeling jealous and betrayed, of course.

For them, sharing this experience was more important than my feelings. And to a certain extent, I can empathize with that.

I’m not gonna lie, it was tough.

Not so much with John, because technically, when it happened, we weren’t in a relationship, nor were we speaking. Which shows again, that on and off relationships should probably better be kept off.

But with Jack, it was pretty tough.

I always looked at my girlfriends and thought if any of you slept with my boyfriend, I would never be friends with you again. It wouldn’t even be a question.

But with Jack, it was different. At least in the beginning.

It felt so surreal. Jack and John had made out with each other before — as almost everyone in my old friend group had done. In the past, they had even had a threesome together. And it always seemed only sexual not emotional. So the lines felt very blurry.

We were in a friends group, where the lines were generally blurry. I might also get to that in other articles.

But Jack knew how heartbroken I was over John after our first breakup. So again, any other girlfriend would be off the table, sent to the moon, never be spoken to again. So why was it different?

Now looking back at it, it doesn’t feel grey-zony at all, but at the time it did.

The mere fact that I needed to maneuver them into telling me the truth, shows though, how little grey-zony it must have felt for them.

Even though some parts were difficult then, I still enjoyed my life a lottt. But this incident was just another indication that I needed to course-correct my life, my values, and the people I surrounded myself with.

It took some time and lots of running into the fire, but I definitely have learned the lessons I needed to learn. And I would not have wanted it any other way.

And although I’m not interested in reconnecting with Jack or John, I still whole-heartedly only wish the best for them.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock