I’m Having an Existential Crisis Thanks to the Automatic Hand Dryer in the Public Bathroom

You constantly neglect me, ignore me and act like I’m not there. Who are you? You’re the automatic hand dryer in the public washroom at work, but you think you’re the big-shot CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

Your actions — or rather, lack of actions — have caused me great anxiety, self-doubt, and even an existential crisis. How many times do I have to put my wet, broken, and neglected hands under you until you finally acknowledge my existence?

Every time I’m in the bathroom now, the floor is soaked in water, both from my wet hands and from my tears due to the sadness you have caused me.

I see a therapist, thanks to your constant neglect. I never thought I’d see the day where my interactions with an inanimate object would lead me to counselling, but alas, here we are. Your repeated neglect of me has left me feeling insecure about myself.

And it’s not just you, but automatic hand dryers everywhere. At work. In restaurants. So what’s going on? Do you all hate humans? Do you want to put us through endless torment?

Your lack of acknowledgement is also starting to put a strain on my marriage. After all, my wife is suggesting that all I do these days is talk about you. “Hand dryer, this. Hand dryer, that.” She says I’ve been consumed by your cold, distant treatment towards me. Imagine the irony. Your neglect of me is causing me to neglect my wife.

You are supposed to fill my hands with warmth and dryness, but instead, you are ruining my life.

So, next time I’m in the bathroom, please acknowledge me. I beg of you. Acknowledge my existence. And of course, dry my hands.

Sincerely,

Your soaking-wet friend and bathroom visitor in need of warmth and validation

—

Previously Published on Medium

iStock featured image