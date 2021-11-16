I’m Helping My Cheating Husband Save His Business by Seducing a Married Mother of Five

You know it’s not your average Friday night when your husband rushes you into the car post-practice, tails a Cadillac Escalade to the Chipotle farthest from your house, and subsequently pounces on the emerging passengers for a parking lot ambush. I thought I was the only stalker in this family — and typically I don’t out myself to my subject in plain sight…

“Let’s go!”

At this point, I was prepared to lay back and watch Hubby engage in some unprovoked road rage or perhaps chase after an evasive business partner who owed him a contract. Instead, his gruff command to join this impromptu parking lot altercation — or whatever he was doing — elicited a panic-inducing sense of urgency, abruptly ushering us all out of the car like compliant little soldiers, at attention by his side.

Thirty minutes prior, my husband had been cozying up to some blonde cheerleader in the stands at our twins’ soccer scrimmage, trading sports news, jokes, and game-related banter. I faded into the bleachers as their jargon ascended up into the stands, high over my head, while Hubby and his animated friend escaped into a chemistry-fueled bubble of their own. Now, that same blonde was exiting the luxury family-mobile on the driver’s side, trailed by a brigade of miniature clones, each sportier than the last.

My husband reached out his hand, beckoning me to slow down — though I was merely following his lead…We walked at a stilted pace, our twins just behind us, as Hubby did something he never does: He broke the 4th wall of our marriage; he allowed me into his world, his thoughts, and his business.

The 60-second debrief from the car to the Chipotle door was just enough to put me in my place — and set the $26M stage for his plan at hand.

God only knows…

Six platinum heads and a dirty blondish-brown one bobbed up and down before us, echoing the chorus to a song I’ve never heard, sending shivers of embarrassment down my spine and a grimace at the flashback of my husband’s effortless lie from two nights prior:

“Us too!”

When your husband lies right in front of you, I assume the game plan is to operate under the assumption you’ll back him up, no questions asked. The fracture in that otherwise bulletproof approach appears when your adolescent sons listen a little too closely…

“No we don’t.” and “What is he talking about?” duetted in unison, as our twins failed to mask their confusion. I instantly felt the threatening daggers from his eyes, silently cursing me to shut them up — and doing so louder and clearer than his voice ever could.

Now, about 36 hours later, we flopped like fish out of water in the lawn chairs of a local mega-church my husband swore to the towhead army we frequented every Sunday. The phrase “Us too!” has never felt more fraudulent.

A $26M barbeque to remember

Two giant vehicles followed us through the gate: the Cadillac Escalade from the Friday night stalking and a humble Chevy SUV.

“Guys, best behavior. All right?” My husband glanced at the kids in the rearview mirror as we entered our driveway.

“It’s just a…” Hubby snapped and pointed a silencing finger at our son, clipping his thought before it could escape his mouth and poison his surrounding siblings. This was most certainly not “just a” anything to my husband.

As the two monster-sized trucks emptied their golden-locked contents, a picture-perfect clan filed into our estate. This family was the ultimate foil for my divorce-headed marriage, my husband’s rampant adultery, our objectively average offspring (in comparison to their tribe of star athletes), and my sparring, divorcing parents who’d been invited to this barbeque shenanigan to flesh out the mirage of a “big happy family.”

With my senile dad living upstairs in attendance, and my mom driving in from the beachside townhome she was now renting from my husband (with a platonic male roommate), we didn’t exactly scream “happy” or “family”…

Oh, and if I didn’t make this clear: My husband somehow planned to turn this into a business meeting? Go figure — it sounded like an impending circus to me, but what would I know about business meetings…

Brian, the dirty-blonde patriarch who my husband was foaming at the mouth to get alone in a room, isn’t your average businessman. He isn’t even your average millionaire or billionaire neighbor, either. He’s an untouchable type of Newport Beach elite that presents so understated, while being so incredibly powerful and well-connected. Our boys were fawning over him from the moment he walked in — but he’s probably used to that by now.

To be completely honest, I had no clue who this guy was as recently as Friday. I’ve seen his wife, Anne (the sporty cheerleader soccer mom of five with whom Hubby was canoodling pre-Chipotle ambush) at a few of our boys’ games, but I’ve never seen her husband (as far as I can recall). Our kids also aren’t friends — despite what my husband might try to spin during this dinner…

My boys, however, know exactly who he is: The middle-school grapevine has revealed that Brian treats his family to Super Bowl box-seats, private flights to games all over the country, and family hang-outs with the most iconic and well-compensated athletes on the field, court, and in the media right now. In other words, he’s like the 1% of the 1% of sports agents, representing the 1% of athletic talent across multiple sports, as CEO of one of the top athlete talent agencies in the world.

His personal earnings from 2020 commissions alone? $26M — and publicly available in every major sports and business publication, along with his players’ 9-figure compensation. But again, this is Orange County and there’s no shortage of wealthy residents — so why is my husband suddenly weak in the knees for this particular millionaire? Two words: Client roster.

Let the circus commence

Want to know how to bring a millionaire to his knees? Cut off his funding from an even bigger millionaire — or better yet, a billionaire. Check.

And do so on a very public stage. Mate.

The biggest misconception about the 1% is that their wealth is self-contained, ever-growing, and boasts a guaranteed permanence. As someone married to a serial risk-taker who’s been fortunate enough to enter the upper echelon of society through a variety of questionable business decisions and investments, I can assure you this type of wealth is far from “guaranteed permanence”. Hubby’s good friend and investor’s recent bankruptcy that took our town — and the national media — by storm is first-class evidence.

Thus, the stakes for this barbeque were higher than usual — and my husband’s attempt to veil his (purely financial) ulterior motive in amicable family fraternizing dripped with insincerity. Yet, the show must go on…

Seven cascades of blonde twirled towards the door simultaneously at the piercing frequency of Scrooge’s howl.

Rufus’s nails clawed against the glass panels framing the front door, and my dad leapt in front of me, tripping over Scrooge, while diving towards the doorknob like a baseball player sliding into home.

My dad’s slobber-filled reunion with the dog my mom had kidnapped amidst their pre-divorce drama delayed the imminent face-off between my parents that would poke a distinct hole in the façade that the “grandparents” were just another happy, united extension of our big, merry, cohesive family unit.

“I’m getting Rufus back!”

“In your dreams.”

The veins started bulging from my dad’s neck, exacerbated by my mom’s snide smirk and calm, composed rejection.

“How about a wine tour?!”

My husband attempted to swoop in with a strategic wine cellar tour distraction to draw Brian’s attention away from the canine custody altercation escalating throughout the foyer.

“I’m more of a beer guy.”

Touché. And too late — Brian and team were utterly enthralled by the front door spectacle…

Anne cut in — likely sensing the awkward tension in the air and attempting to fill it with the only commonality she knew was a given: “So, do you guys usually go to the 11:30 service?”

A cacophony of contradictory answers filled the air, as our lies unraveled further.

Now for the ringmaster’s final act…

For a blatant adulterer with a very skewed moral compass, my husband does have one thing going for him: Salesmanship.

Call it acting, psychopathy, or charisma on command, but it’s the one skill he’s mastered seamlessly. Only a charlatan — I mean salesman — of his stature could turn an otherwise disaster-headed fiasco into a business opportunity.

His playbook?

Step 1: Stuff your off-script parents-in-law’s mouths full of intestine-encased sausages and ply them into submission with 20% alcohol Port

Stuff your off-script parents-in-law’s mouths full of intestine-encased sausages and ply them into submission with 20% alcohol Port Step 2: Deploy a colorful array of nudges, stern glances, terse whispers, and under-the-table kicks to minimize your kids’ raw, incriminating retorts

Deploy a colorful array of nudges, stern glances, terse whispers, and under-the-table kicks to minimize your kids’ raw, incriminating retorts Step 3: Slather your targets — I mean guests — in ego-stroking compliments and open-ended questions that boost their endorphins and butter them up for the final pitch

Slather your targets — I mean guests — in ego-stroking compliments and open-ended questions that boost their endorphins and butter them up for the final pitch Step 4: Invite your clandestine mistress-turned-business partner to “Jerry Springify” the whole thing at the very last minute…Just kidding — she isn’t that clandestine anymore…

If you’re new here, you probably thought the surprise mistress’ arrival (and subsequent Jerry Springer moment) was a ploy to make our highly dysfunctional family appear a little more normal. You’d be wrong. She’s actually the main character here to take my place in all things “business”, so I suppose it’s my turn to shut up and snap back into the “trophy wife” role I signed up for.

My husband sprang to the door before the bell could rile up the dogs (and my squabbling parents). Well-timed…a little too well.

“Brian, this is my business partner — ”

The clanking of heels on marble caught the attention of more than just Brian. Just like that, the waterfall of dysfunction, disarray, and confusion erupted:

I opened my mouth, and nothing came out. The shock of her presence obliterated my brain-mouth connection and rendered me speechless. But I guess I was the only one.

“Hey you! That’s my neighbor!”

Note to self: Drunk mom still recognizes neighbors. Great.

“She lives in the front unit. She resc — ” My mom began to narrate this woman’s relation and further discredit the living situation she was invited here to portray (that she and my happily married father still live in the Dana Point home that’s currently on the market, as the first step of their division of assets…).

My dad’s eyes bugged out, and he pointed spastically towards her: “She rescued Rufus!”

“How do you know?” This time, my mom quipped back defensively, likely startled by my dad’s intimate knowledge of the canine rescue mission she’d yet to share with any of us.

“We all saw it. On her phone.” He pointed towards me, the not-so-proud owner of the phone attached to the Ring device that may or may not have been spying on my mom — and her duplex neighbor (who just disappeared into my husband’s office for a “quick chat” with Brian).

I’d sat there speechlessly as the woman I’m 99% sure my husband is sleeping with — and supposedly employing or somehow doing “business” with — strolled right into my home and his office to seduce another man into another “business” opportunity. And I just let it happen. And here I am, left to babysit my parents and kids and somehow keep Anne and her party of five occupied — without tipping anyone off to the true identity of the surprise intruder.

Bound, gagged, and regrettably guilty

I just want to scream, but the carrot my husband dangled is lodged deep in my throat, triggering my gag reflex at the poor judgment that led me here.

Each lie I upheld for the past 72 hours was in good faith that our Friday night debrief in that Chipotle parking lot was my husband’s olive branch, and the window into a more transparent future. For the first time I can distinctly recall in our entire marriage, he was allowing — no, inviting — me into the fold of his plans, his business. I was no longer on the periphery, but rather a chosen player on his team.

Except I wasn’t; she was. Once again, I’m relegated to the role of a minor character in my own life, here to help set the stage (and the table) for the likes of my husband, his mistress (or “business partner”), and the other pawns in their financially-driven schemes.

It’s times like these when I ask myself: What’s next on the menu? Divorce, jail, a psych ward, or theater? Your guess is probably as good as mine.

