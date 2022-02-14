I’m in Love, But Am Vetoing Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day scars me. As a kid, I belonged to one of those schools, where “if you bring something for one person, you have to bring something for everyone.” You’d think this would equalize birthdays and holidays and prevent kids from feeling left out, but you’d be wrong.

In fourth grade, we spent two days before the classroom Valentine’s Day party personalizing our Valentine’s Mailboxes (made from brown paper lunch sacks, paper doilies, construction paper, and glue sticks). We’d write our name across the front of the mailbox in our newly practiced cursive writing and trim the edges oh-so-perfectly with lace ribbon, and when the Valentine’s Day party rolled around on the designated afternoon, we’d excitedly leap out of our chairs, and dig around our backpacks for fun-sized bags of candy and special personalized valentines to distribute to our classmates.

At the end of the day, as I walked out of the classroom, I’d find a spot on the rim of the playground where there was a short half-wall of brick that was the perfect height to sit on and, with a racing heart, I’d up-end my mailbox, pushing aside the red foil of the Hershey’s Kisses and little pink bags of Skittles, looking for a valentine from my crush. That was the year I realized why they call them “crushes;” You get so excited and hopeful that maybe you’ve stood out to them, and then on the day that is supposed to acknowledge love and hearts, they don’t treat you any differently than they treat anyone else, and your soul is crushed.

That year kicked off my love-hate relationship with the commercialized holiday. On the one hand, I love holidays; all holidays. I love the theater and ceremony and creativity of crafts, and the excuse to celebrate and decorate. I love the themed food platters (a red velvet cake in a heart shape, anyone? A whole meal in red, pink, and white? Heck, heart-shaped everything? I love it all.)

In high school, as part of Leadership class each year, we’d pre-sell carnations to students to be delivered by us during our free period on Valentine’s Day. The students would give us their two dollars, fill out a slip of paper with who it was going to, who it was from (or “Secret Admirer”), and a message. On February 13th, we’d spend our class time tying those slips of paper with curling ribbon to flowers, and assign a stack to each person to be delivered the next day. I loved delivering those flowers and seeing faces light up as I interrupted the class to disperse the bouquets in my hand. And, perhaps owing to the fact that I wasn’t dating anyone, while I always got plenty of flowers from my friends, I didn’t get any flowers from a crush.

My senior year of college, I was casually dating a guy who left a gift of a beautiful glass photo frame with dried flowers pressed between the glass and a matching pillar candle holder on my doorstep along with a very sweet card wishing me a happy Valentine’s Day, but he didn’t ring the doorbell to see me and collect a thank you kiss, and he didn’t ask to go to dinner with me that evening. My single roommates and I went out for tacos instead. Looking back, this was the better option.

Before my Was-band decided that he didn’t like to celebrate birthdays or holidays and refused to actively participate, he went all-out for our first Valentine’s Day together. We were not yet married, and it was the most effort anyone had ever gone to on my behalf at that point, so I was completely dazzled. He told me he was going to cook for me, but it probably wouldn’t be anything too fancy, since he was in clinic all day for the end program of his doctorate. I told him I was just looking forward to spending time with him and would make something desserty.

When I showed up at his apartment that Tuesday, a travel tote of cinnamon-anise-almond-and-cayenne-spiced Mayan chocolate cupcakes with fudgy frosting and red and pink heart-shaped sprinkles, I was blown away. The lights were dimmed, there was a white table cloth on the dining room table, six white pillar candles flickering softly, romantic music on the stereo, various chocolate bars that I had told him I liked, and a vase with a dozen of the biggest long-stemmed red roses (and one white one) I’d ever seen. Each rose head was the size of an apple, and together, the whole scene stole my breath.

The dinner was delicious as well. He had a spinach salad with pickled red onions, pine nuts, feta, and a warm lemony vinaigrette, roasted asparagus, and steaks sizzling on the grill as I arrived. It was beautiful, and for a moment, I felt like I was living in a romantic movie. But, like most movies, the romance — and the grand gestures — didn’t last.

Once I started working in the service industry, I usually worked on Valentine’s Day. It was one of the busiest days of the year (next to Mother’s Day) and they needed all hands on deck. The restaurant that I worked in (before I opened my bakery) had an open kitchen, which meant that when I was womanning the pastry station, I could see — and greet! — each diner who came in or left. The first few hours of the evening were usually light for me, as couples lingered over appetizers, salads, and entrees, but when it was time for dessert, I’d be 12 tickets deep in the weeds, rushing to plate rustic-chic desserts and housemade ice creams before the radiating heat of the wood-fired stove at my back could melt it all. Seeing the behind-the-scenes madness at restaurants sapped my desire to eat out that night, with limited menus that cost 150% more than usual, harried wait staff wanting to rush people through the mean so they could turn over the table to a new couple, and scrambling kitchen staff, struggling to keep up.

This year is an opportunity to create new traditions with my boyfriend. We are already planning to veto expensive restaurant dining in favor of a romantic meal at home. I have my sourdough starter Melvin bubbling away on the counter as I write this, and I’ll make two kinds of bread for the cheese fondue main course we will have. We’ll probably round this out with a salad (I saw an amazing-sounding winter citrus salad with almonds, dates, and browned butter vinaigrette on Food 52), and of course, strawberries and chocolate fondue for dessert.

Because while those sporadic grand gestures are fun and romantic, I’d rather be treated well each day by my partner. I’d rather spend time together showing our appreciation daily, instead of feeling like we need to buy into the hyper-commercialism — and over-inflated prices — of the holiday.

But you can bet I’m still going to make heart-shaped marshmallows for that chocolate fondue.

