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Most of us have a few stock answers for when someone asks how we’re doing. “I’m just tired.” “It’s a busy season.” “I’ll sleep it off.” “That’s just how I am.”

Most of them are a little bit true. Work is busy. We are tired. But somewhere along the way, those explanations can stop being reasons and start being hiding places.

I’m a marriage and family therapist, and I wrote a book about the moment a man notices something is off and doesn’t have the words for it yet. This piece is about one small step in that moment: the step between noticing and asking.

The short list

A lot of us grew up with a short list of approved feelings: fine, tired, angry, maybe stressed. Those words are usually partly true. The trouble is that each one covers so much ground that the people around us hear the cover and never find out what’s underneath it.

When a man is struggling, it doesn’t always look like sadness. Sometimes it looks like a short fuse, working later, one more project in the garage, or scrolling until one in the morning. Sometimes it shows up in the body: a sore back, a knotted stomach, headaches nobody can explain. A lot of us read those signs as personality, or stress, or just life. They can also come from bad sleep, pain or something medical, so if they stick around, get checked by a doctor instead of guessing.

Here are some plain words that often sit under the three we already use.

– Under *angry*: hurt, embarrassed, disrespected, worried.

– Under *tired*: discouraged, lonely, overwhelmed.

– Under *fine*: numb, flat, uneasy.

You don’t need all of them. You need one or two that fit better than the word you’ve been using. Here’s a rough test: if saying the word out loud would make you feel a little exposed, you’ve probably found it. If it wouldn’t, it’s probably still the cover word.

The report and the feeling

Many of us are good at giving the report. In the book, one of the three fictional men, David, starts every hard conversation the same way: the doctor, the follow-up, the timeline. Everything in his report is accurate, and none of it says what it’s like to carry it.

The report tells someone what happened. A feeling tells them what it’s like to be you while it’s happening. “Work’s been crazy” is a report. “I’ve been more worried about work than I’ve let on” is a feeling. The first keeps people at arm’s length. The second lets them in a little.

There’s a trap in this, too. “I feel like you never listen” sounds like a feeling, but it’s a verdict on the other person with “I feel” stuck on the front. The other person hears an accusation, defends themselves, and the loop is off and running. The fix is to bring the sentence back to you. Not “I feel like you don’t care,” but “I’ve been lonely.”

Finding the right word, even silently, can turn the static down enough to think. It doesn’t fix anything. It’s a start.

One true sentence

Here’s the practice at the center of the book. Say one true sentence about how you feel, out loud, to someone you trust. Not a speech or the whole backstory. Just one sentence.

A few things make it easier.

– Keep it small and specific. “I’ve been more worried about money than I’ve let on” does more than an account of everything that’s gone wrong. You don’t owe anybody the whole story today.

– Make it about you, not them. Say “I’ve been lonely,” not “You’re never around.”

– Say it to the person, not around them. That means not as a joke, a sigh or a remark to the dog. Side by side is fine, though. A lot of us talk better in the truck or while doing the dishes than face to face.

– Pick a calm moment. Not mid-fight, not as someone is walking out the door, and not late at night when you’re both wiped out.

If you don’t know where to start, finish one of these: “I’ve been more ___ than I’ve let on.” “The part I haven’t said is ___.” If you get stuck, write it or text it first, then say it out loud.

Saying it is half the work. The next minute or two is where many of us bail. Three urges tend to show up fast: to fix it (“so here’s what I’m going to do”), to explain it away (“it’s mostly work”), or to leave the room. What helps is less than you’d think. Let the quiet sit; it usually means the other person is taking it in. If you need to, add one line, like “That’s kind of it. I’m still here,” and then listen. Don’t take it back.

Sometimes the first response is hard to hear. A partner who has been asking for a long time might say, “Why now?” If you’ve been the one pulling back, that can feel unfair. But that reply often reflects the hurt the other person has been carrying, especially if they’ve been the one reaching. Stay, acknowledge it, and don’t argue the timeline.

Reaching for someone

Naming a feeling comes before asking for help, and it makes the ask possible. The ask can go to a partner, a friend, a brother or sister, or a parent. If you’re single, “someone you trust” can be the friend you’d call at two in the morning.

Asking someone in isn’t the same as handing them the whole problem. “Can you fix this for me?” turns the other person into your manager. “Will you sit with me while I figure this out?” keeps the work yours and lets them stand next to you. If what you’re carrying is bigger than a conversation, the ask can also go to a doctor or a therapist. That counts too.

There’s another reason to practice this. The people who come after us, our kids and whoever else counts on us, learn what’s allowed by watching what we do. A lot of us grew up with fathers who could be close through their hands but never in words. You can keep the good things you were handed and still choose to change one thing. Saying one true sentence out loud, in a house where that didn’t happen before, is one way to start.

Where this stops

This is general education, not therapy or individual advice. The practices here are for everyday life between people who feel safe with each other. Contempt, mocking or put-downs that keep happening are a different problem. If there has been violence, threats, intimidation or control in your relationship, or if anyone at home is afraid, talking it out with your partner isn’t the starting point. Individual help and safety come first, and your true sentence can go to someone safe instead: a friend, a doctor or a therapist.

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If you need help now

– US: If you’re thinking about suicide or are in crisis, call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For emergencies, call 911.

– If you’re afraid of someone at home, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is at thehotline.org or 1-800-799-7233.

– UK: Samaritans: 116 123. Emergency: 999.

– UK: if you’re afraid of someone at home, the National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247; for men, the Men’s Advice Line is 0808 801 0327.

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