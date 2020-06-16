“I’m Not a Racist Person, but You Know What, You Need to Go Home”, Said the Racist Person.

The SoCal city of Torrance is home to a large Asian community. It’s home to many Asian markets and restaurants. It’s home to many of my friends and family that I have grown up with my whole life. As an Asian American, it’s rather frightening to see the rockbottom of humanity so close to home.

This particular woman has been depicted in various tweets and videos surfacing these past few days expressing anti-Asian hate towards two Asian people in the same day. In the first video, the woman is shown racially harassing an Asian man in a Torrance park parking lot. The woman constantly throws around the phrase “go home” along with other racial slurs. To top it all off the woman claims she is “not a racist person” and is seen driving a Japanese car. All this occurred while the man’s two young sons watched. How do you explain such a terrible encounter to an innocent child who had never experienced racism?

Just a little while before this incident the same woman had racially harassed a Filipino American woman exercising in a park. The woman expressed her anger at the Filipino American woman for taking up room on a staircase for her exercise. The woman claimed that she had priority and entitlement to use anything at the park over anyone else. Again she utilized the phrase “go home” along with other racial slurs. She even escalated the situation by expressing her desire to involve her family in physically harming the Filipino American woman. I’m at a loss for words…

This was not this woman’s first time displaying acts of racism and anti-Asian sentiment. In October 2019 she was responsible for a violent attack on an Asian woman in a bathroom at the popular Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance. I cannot begin to imagine the trauma that comes with experiencing such an unprovoked attack on one’s self. It’s a terrible reality that so many people of color in America face each day.

My family frequents this city and the mall where this attack occurred. As an Asian American, I’m left wondering when will this happen again. Am I next? Or my mom? Or my sister? Or my grandparents? I navigate through each day knowing that there is a chance that I or someone I know will experience this type of hate. How will I respond to this hate?

One thing that really stuck out to me was when the woman said: “This is my country and this is from my government”. This is a narrative that I’ve repeatedly seen used as “justification” for racist actions over these past 4 years. Is it a coincidence that we had a new “president” elected 4 years ago as well? I think not. It’s become a trend during these racist encounters for the person to justify their actions by citing the “government” or the “president”.

A leader’s impact on society is not 100% determined by their own words and actions, but by the way, people interpret those actions. Let us not forget the false narrative Trump spun about the “Chinese virus”, placing blame on Chinese and other Asians for COVID-19. The result was increased verbal and physical assaults against Asians all across America. The people currently in power can deny their role in empowering the current racist atmosphere in America. However, their presence and messages are loud and clear to everyone. They have given a “green light” to white supremacists and other racists in America to say whatever to whoever they want. This phenomenon has become even more prevalent with the recent murders of Black people at the hands of law enforcement. It’s times like these when everyone’s true colors begin to show.

Now is the time to stick up for a minority being harassed on a bus or in a parking lot or in a mall or in a park. No one should feel like they can’t go to their local park out of fear of a racist attack. No child should be wondering why their parent received such racist hatred in a parking lot. It’s time to ask yourself and those around you: “why do events like this happen each day in America?”.

It’s terrible that Asian Americans and many others have experienced these attacks across the country. However, their stories and experiences have not gone unnoticed. They have been widely shared and are huge motivators of change within these communities. As an Asian American, I know from experience that people in the Asian community are often discouraged from speaking out against racism from a young age. Knowing it’s wrong is not enough. An idea in one’s head does not do any good. Silence is not effective. We need to act when we know something is not right.

I have seen change. There is an uproar from the Asian community regarding racism not only against Asians but also against other minorities. I’ve seen increased support in the Asian American community towards movements such as the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s a clear demonstration of people’s willingness and dedication towards speaking out against the systemic racism embedded into the fabric of America. We are witnessing the unity of all types of people from different races, backgrounds, and income to fight for basic human rights. That’s a wonderful thing in a terrible time.

