I’m Not As Tough As I Think I Am.

The nice man walked around the bar with a car battery hooked up to two electrodes. I know that it doesn’t sound like he was a nice man, but he was. For five bucks, he would let me, and my friends grab onto the ends of those electrodes and would turn up the power. As far as Juarez, Mexico goes in 1995, this was a pretty good deal.

There was a girl there. Curly black hair that shined in the middle of the night. I don’t know how, but it did. Maybe it was from her smile. Or maybe it was because even then, 26 years ago, that I wanted to spend my life with her. She didn’t know it yet, but that’s ok. I was about to prove myself to her in the dumbest way possible. I was going to let a dude with a car battery electrocute me.

This is one of those college stories that you swear sounded like a good idea at the time.

A bunch of us had packed way too many people in a car and headed down to El Paso, where another college friend’s parents lived. And from there, we decided to hop the border. On the way down, we picked up more friends, one being the girl with the curly black hair.

“Ok, you grab,” the man said. “And then you all hold hands.” Being fueled on what was called Tequila Slammers, five of us happily obliged. “Then I turn up,” he said as he pointed to his car battery which very well could have been boosted from our car. “And then last one still holding win!”

Because we were young and stupid, no one asked what we would win.

For the others, maybe it didn’t matter. This is one of those moments where the machoism takes hold and it’s not until years later that you realize how dumb you were. There’s a heat to prove yourself as a young man that has grown up in a world that expects him to always compete. I have often thought since then if this is intentional for young men and boys. Or if not intentional, encouraged.

Win here, win there. Always win. Win until it hurts. Give until you can’t move.

And don’t cry, crying is for sissies. Be John Wayne and ride off into the sunset because it is only when you win that you have value. And to have value, others must lose theirs. It’s not until I was older that I realized how much crap this was, and it took the curly haired girl to show me.

For me, the win was her. That if she could see how tough I was by letting a stranger shock me until I couldn’t move, she would like me. And I wish that I was making up that last part, but I’m not. That thought was so clearly in my head that it has remained exactly as it was before the man turned on the power to the car battery.

A river exploded through my arm. It didn’t hurt, not yet, but I felt it. My hand gripped the young man next to me. He gripped back. We stayed that way until the first person dropped out. Then the 4 of us held hands again, and the power came back on except this time it hurt. That was part of the game. You start off easy, until the next man drops out. Then it gets more painful. Within another second, another one left the circle.

As we continued on, the girl with the curly hair watched. She smiled, and I hoped it was for me. Was she impressed? Could she see that I was determined to win? Another man dropped out and it was down to two of us.

This time the man pushed the dial on the car battery as far as it would go. Every muscle in my body tensed. My elbows locked in fire. The guy next to me crushed my hand. I kept looking at the girl with the curly hair, hoping that this was enough to get me noticed.

I was very manly. So manly. Manly as manly gets. I was so full of testosterone that the only way I was ever letting go is if she asked me to. Again, it’s a thought that is still clear. But what I thought of as being tough then just seems so stupid now.

Toughness in a man is not about how much physical pain he can take. In the twenty-six years since I’ve learned that it’s how much emotional and mental pain he can take. How he can absorb it and then eventually have the toughness to become vulnerable. To say to someone that he’s tired of competing. That the true mark of masculinity comes from when he is comfortable for who he is. I pity younger me.

At last, the last young man let go of my hand. I had won. But when I looked over at the curly haired girl, she was already walking away. I chased her.

“You’re an idiot,” she said.

“Um…” I stammered. I’m never good around girls. At flirting and having the self confidence that I’m worth it. I wasn’t tough enough for that yet.

But luckily, I’m funny. I tell a good story that builds tension. I can read a room and know exactly when to drop the punchline. I can make people laugh. And more than anything, I could make the girl with the pretty curly black hair laugh. I’ve been chasing her for the past twenty-six years. It was my sense of humor that won that girl over.

Today is our anniversary and it’s that girl that showed me what toughness really was. To be there, be present, and be involved every day. To be able to look at a man and realize that the macho façade he presents hides fear. That fake front masks his insecurities and the parts of himself that he refuses to let other people see. The man that constantly competes because he doesn’t know any other way.

One day, maybe in another twenty-six years, I’ll finally be as tough as her.

—

Shutterstock