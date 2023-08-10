I’m Not Man Bashing Because Men and Women Behave Badly in Divorce

Every once in a while, someone will comment on an article and wonder if it’s ‘man-bashing.’ But I assure you I am not a man-basher. I come from a family of truly great men. I know a lot of really good men.

I just didn’t marry one.

I’m telling my story and my story involves a man.

But men should be telling their stories too.

Bad behavior is not gender specific.

Men and women are capable of behaving badly in a divorce. All of the injustices happening in the divorce process need to be addressed. Divorce needs to be contemporized and the conversation needs to be elevated.

Divorce is not an excuse for abuse.

Unfortunately, the divorce process allows badly behaving individuals to get away with much of what they do. But it shouldn’t. Men shouldn’t get screwed in a divorce and women shouldn’t get screwed in a divorce.

It sounds so simple.

But it’s not.

I write because my children and I suffered a great injustice. We experienced a level of such severe financial abuse, unpredictability, and chaos we are only now recovering.

One man.

A husband and a father did that to his own wife and children.

I don’t care if we got divorced.

No one deserves to be punished for leaving another individual.

A woman doesn’t deserve to be left with nothing. A man doesn’t deserve to get cleaned out of everything. Both a man and a woman deserve a fair financial agreement.

A woman doesn’t deserve to endure parental alienation. A man doesn’t deserve to endure parental alienation. A woman doesn’t deserve an unfair custody agreement and a man doesn’t deserve an unfair custody agreement.

A woman shouldn’t endure financial, emotional, or physical abuse.

A man shouldn’t endure financial, emotional, or physical abuse.

A woman shouldn’t lie, cheat, steal, or manipulate to get the desired outcome or win they want in a divorce. A man shouldn’t lie, cheat, steal, or manipulate to get the desired outcome or win they want in a divorce.

A woman shouldn’t bully her former spouse.

A man shouldn’t bully his former spouse.

My writing and my experience are not man-bashing.

If anything, they are divorce bashing.

They are meant to be a wake-up call to a word that society and the divorce system still view in severely antiquated terms. Divorce is a process that demands new attention.

In any other court of law, individuals would never get away with this.

People can’t forge documents or steal from a business partner in a regular court of law. They can’t take out loans in someone’s name and commit grand larceny (a felony) in a regular court of law.

But in a divorce, it’s seen as a family law issue.

And it’s dealt with (or should I say not dealt with) differently.

No spouse and certainly no child should have to endure a divorce that upends their lives for two, three, four, five, or more years. It’s outrageous that can even be a possibility when young kids are involved.

Children need and deserve stability and predictability.

They deserve the opportunity to heal.

Especially, since two grown adults have placed them in this situation. This means those grownups should be rapidly seeking to equitably and fairly settle a divorce.

Because most people don’t choose to divorce.

It’s the unfortunate result of exhausting all of your options.

The divorce process needs a major overhaul.

Old tactics, manipulation, and abuse should be addressed and consequences initiated to minimize all of it. For instance, a spouse who manipulates and lies about how a parent treats a child should have a warning about potential custody changes.

A spouse who hides money should have to pay more money.

These types of badly behaving men and women are not true adults.

The type of spouses who are capable of this degree of outrageous behavior can only be called underdeveloped. They don’t play by the rules. They have tantrums and childlike behavior that garners the results they want.

They will only understand the actual consequences.

They aren’t mature enough to comprehend anything else.

And at the present time, the divorce process works for this type of behavior. It promotes this bad behavior. It achieves the outcome they desire.

Just ask any actual adult who’s divorced an underdeveloped spouse.

Because while we were playing by grownup rules and maturity, they were underhandedly robbing us blind either parentally or financially. They worked the system dishonestly.

We were preoccupied with being fair and honest.

I’m not man-bashing.

Both men and women are capable of behaving badly in a divorce.

All of our stories need to be told or nothing will change.

