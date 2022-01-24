I’m Not Sure How To Tell You That You’re Enough

“God, I’m so ugly”.

I turned around for the 5th time in a 4 hour period. It was time to, once again, be supportive. Tell them what they wanted to hear.

“Aw, thank you”.

You’re welcome. I think.

I’m starting to see none of us made it through childhood unscathed.

Somehow, no matter what, everyone got hurt.

I’ve always wondered if I’m stronger than those around me. Maybe this sounds boastful, but through my 25 years I’ve seen more people fall apart around me than thrive. I see person after person become a victim of their circumstances.

The difference was that I learned to shove it off.

They internalized it.

I have a friend who has, for years, been a victim of his circumstances.

He and his partner have broken up multiple times, each time knowing it won’t be the last. Without him, my friend is reduced to a state of anxiety and self-hate.

And once again I go back into my familiar role.

Be there. Support him. Blah.

Recently, I realized I’m complicit in people’s self-loathing.

In some ways, I feel helpful, but I mostly feel like a professional bullsh*t artist. I wonder how many times you can tell someone not to be their own worst enemy before you give up completely.

I guess at some point I decided I won’t tolerate it anymore. I decided I am not a victim of my own circumstances. I decided to not destroy myself.

I let my thoughts become my actions.

And now, I am enough.

—

