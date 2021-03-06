Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / I’m Overwhelmed… Am I The Only One Feeling This Way? | Dad University

I’m Overwhelmed… Am I The Only One Feeling This Way? | Dad University

You may have a lot of responsibilities and things can get to be too much.

by Leave a Comment

Feeling overwhelmed is a common thing for fathers. You may have a lot of responsibilities and things can get to be too much. This video is a little different than our normal videos in that I go into detail about how I deal with those emotions.

I also reflect on having too high of expectations for yourself. Not reaching your expectations can cause a lot of stress and anxiety. While it’s great to aspire for more, you have to have self-acceptance and enjoy the journey.

What do you do to feel less overwhelmed? How do you get through it? Be sure to leave a comment below.

For more information on the Dad University Program, click here: https://www.daduniversity.com/program…

 

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

