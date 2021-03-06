I’m Overwhelmed… Am I The Only One Feeling This Way? | Dad University

Feeling overwhelmed is a common thing for fathers. You may have a lot of responsibilities and things can get to be too much. This video is a little different than our normal videos in that I go into detail about how I deal with those emotions.

I also reflect on having too high of expectations for yourself. Not reaching your expectations can cause a lot of stress and anxiety. While it’s great to aspire for more, you have to have self-acceptance and enjoy the journey.

What do you do to feel less overwhelmed? How do you get through it? Be sure to leave a comment below.

For more information on the Dad University Program, click here: https://www.daduniversity.com/program…​

