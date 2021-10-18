I’m Sabotaging My Gold-Digging Daughter So She Doesn’t Marry a Cheating Scumbag Like I Did

I slow-blinked into unconsciousness as my soon-to-be husband’s plastic surgeon buddy rolled my naked body into his lair to begin the elective mutilation. At age 22, an all-expenses-paid boob job was a small price to pay for a lifetime of luxury, at the hands of the loaded CEO who’d so graciously plucked me from mediocrity and financial uncertainty. At least that’s what I thought until 16 years of secrecy, deception, and infidelity became my reality— and a catch-22 prenup looming over an impending divorce full of not-so-subtle threats and financially-fueled warfare.

Looking back, the boob job and opiate-blurred recovery are merely distant memories. The suffocating marriage that reads more like a prison sentence (thanks to the bounty of legal paperwork signing my voice, rights, and willpower away in favor of protecting Hubby’s business), however, may never fade back into the depths of my subconscious. With proof of my husband’s not-so-covert mistresses and his suspicious behavior, I live with the conflicting regret of my prison cell marriage on a daily basis.

Watching my 15-year-old daughter brazenly swap spit with my husband’s 20-something trust fund intern in his father-funded Lambo reeks of shameful familiarity. The difference? I have a camera pointed on her “boyfriend’s” indiscretions — and the fact that he may be screwing my husband’s mistress makes sabotage a whole lot easier.

…

My daughter’s boob job is the only leverage I have left

The first pair of boobs to torment me day and night were those of my husband’s mistress (one of them), carelessly flashed upon a 6-inch screen for the FaceTime call that sent me down the million-dollar rabbit hole of secrets. Those boobs — or should I say, that mistress — was my first enemy. Or so I thought.

When one mistress became a dozen, and one burner phone became countless clandestine accounts and $460k+ discreetly spent on virtual sex workers, escorts, and cam girls (without my consent), the enemy changed: It was no longer one woman, but rather it was my cheating husband. Unfortunately, as a partner in a rapidly crumbling marriage — and one plotting a strategic, but risk-woven escape plan — sleeping next to your vengeful, untrustworthy enemy only complicates an already convoluted parenting dynamic.

Our teenage daughter’s request for a boob job birthday present should have strengthened our bond and resulted in the one solution to every strained relationship: a common enemy. Instead, it highlighted our stark differences:

My husband valued appeasing our daughter, keeping the peace, and bringing his buddies sweet business deals (even at our family’s expense)

I valued the mental and physical health of a developing teen — and clung to the slim possibility that we might steer her clear of the superficial vortex that’s swallowed 75% of this city…

Now, just a month or so later, I’m ashamed to admit the very boob job I deemed ludicrous and irresponsible may be the only leverage I have left. If I have to choose between her dating a two-timing trust fund douchebag — who Hubby deems “untouchable” because he hired him as a favor to his father — or granting her the boob job her dad will buy her anyway, I think I’d better surrender the battle in order to win the war.

A vibration in my pocket reeled me back from my musings and towards the new Ring app on my phone. I went “live” and enlarged the horizontal real-time recording, as the purple Lamborghini’s engine roared from the speaker. He was there — and I had the live video, recording, and screen shots to prove it.

Unfortunately, there is no easy way to explain to my daughter why I have a camera installed at a townhome ten minutes down the road — at least, not without revealing her father’s web of lies and the future of our marriage. There also isn’t an easy way to explain why I’ve been stalking the woman who’s seemingly been sleeping with both her father’s mistress and her boyfriend at the same time.

As much as I want to shake her and wake her up to the truth, I fear that’s overstepping even my own bounds as a mother. I know she’s 15, but is that really mature enough to handle the truth about her dad? Is it even my place to tell her? And if I do, what leverage will I have in the undoubtedly contentious divorce that’s about to drive an even deeper wedge between our family? In case Hubby hasn’t been planning his own ruthless revenge (and squirreling away his assets in offensive pre-divorce preparation), I’m sure my uttering one word of his indiscretions to our kids would seal the deal on my post-divorce fate. And let’s just say it won’t be pretty…

With my eyes glued to the 15-second video on replay, searching for Hubby’s mistress in the shadows, a double-vibration interrupted the Lambo’s roaring (and my stalking). Two separate texts were followed by a missed call and a voicemail. Perhaps this is the karma for “stalking”…

The incessant therapist — the one who’s been hunting me down since our one and only appointment — is the gentle reminder that I need to be on my “best behavior” if I want to walk out of this divorce without a hospital bracelet on my wrist. If it were up to her, I’d be in a psychiatric ward right now — and every piece of photographic evidence of my husband’s infidelity would be lying in some shredder, chalked up to my unfounded paranoia.

Whether she’s been planted or not, she’s convinced me of one thing: If my husband can paint me with the brush of insanity in court, he won’t miss a beat. And if I’m hoping to counter a CEO backed with the legal army he’ll be retaining to convince a judge I’m not an unfit mother, the last thing I want to do is make an unfiltered hormonal teenager angry enough to compromise my custody battle. If it takes a boob job to win the war, then so be it…

Red flag #1: I want to help

19 voicemails. 30+ missed calls. 13 unanswered text messages. With the click of a button — from an innocent, not quite anonymous enough online inquiry — a flock of vultures descended, and they wouldn’t take “no” (or my silence) for an answer. If you thought gold diggers and sugar daddy-seeking mistresses were the only greedy, money-hungry vultures out for blood, you’d be wrong. Oh, and you don’t have even have to be rich for these sharks to come circling.

As the wife of a CEO and semi-public figure — at least within his industry — I have a perpetual guard up. It’s part of our training…literally (the training his publicist put me through years ago, shortly after I was sucked into the fold of the not-so-private life of the upper echelon of society by a marriage contract). Long before I knew my husband was cheating — or in talks with throngs of younger women offering their unapologetic sexual services in exchange for generous gifts and wires from his account to theirs — I knew money made him a target.

What I didn’t know was that the predator-prey dynamic is intertwined throughout many a scenario, and your financial status (high or low) does not make you immune to their clutches. After silencing the 46th call from another nearby facility — one that I never contacted in the first place — I’m considering changing my number altogether. There are just too many numbers to block, and they seem to multiply by the day. They only want one thing — and they’re doing an increasingly poor job of disguising it with their less-than-sincere sign-offs.

“I want to help.”

That’s the message that won’t leave me alone, ever since dipping my toe into the waters of assisted living facilities for my dad as his relationship with my mom — and reality — continues to deteriorate at an accelerated pace.

From the moment he began fabricating a romance with a widowed neighbor — and publicly accusing my mom of physical abuse (without a shred of evidence backing his claims) — my parents’ relationship was doomed. And I don’t blame my mom — after 40+ years of loyalty and care, his sudden change of heart and demeanor (at her expense) might be my last straw as well. And yes, it could be dementia — but of course, he’s unwilling to explore that possibility. Nonetheless, I’m not going to lock him up, throw away the key, and allow some heartless facilities who purport to “care a lot” to drain his savings while they pump him with sedatives.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I thought navigating two simultaneous divorces would be my greatest challenge, but it seems rehoming my dad without stripping him of his money (and dignity) may take the cake.

By the way, this is 100% my first rodeo, and no, I didn’t hold any preconceived notions or concerns about these facilities prior to inquiring. However, all it took was the click of one “Request more info” button to open the floodgates.

“So then, he’s combative? Got it.”

No, I didn’t say he’s combative — I said he has not been formally diagnosed and doesn’t believe he has cognitive impairment…

“He’s likely suffering from memory impairment, as well. I’ll note that he’ll need medicine management services, as well as memory therapy.”

No, I don’t believe we know that either. If he hasn’t been formally diagnosed…

“Oh, but if he’s been confused or wandering, he’s definitely going to need someone to manage his meds. He can’t be trusted to remember his dosing.”

This exchange went on and on for nearly an hour — despite my continued unsuccessful attempts to excuse myself and delay this unrequested phone call until later. By later, I meant maybe never — and they took it to mean hourly harassment.

I didn’t even get to the best — or should I say most transparent — part of all. In case they hadn’t already added every bit of lobster claw and crab meat services onto my “very ill” dad’s tall order of required care services (they had), they proceeded to pry deeply into his financial situation. Every single crevice of it. I felt violated on his behalf — and I felt like answering any one of their questions was a clear form of familial betrayal.

Escaping the never-ending call and coming up for air, I swear I instantly began to see the world through a different pair of glasses: Everyone seems to have an agenda. My “sad, decrepit, senile father” is the character they’re hell-bent on creating, slathering a thick layer of “we want to help” onto each side they add to his order.

Memory care

Medicine management

A 24-hour nurse

How much does he have in assets? What about a home? Does he own that? Okay, he can sell that. And any pension? 401k? Other victims you might refer so we can drain their bank accounts as we watch them wither away under our “care” in a beautiful, expensive, luxury facility that they’ll never have to step foot outside…?

I hate to say it, but staying with us — despite my own toxic marriage wafting through the air like an unspoken (but unmistakable) stench — might just be my father’s best option. If my household dynamic wasn’t strained before, we’ll see how Hubby reacts with my newest proposition. I’d assume most people began pre-divorce planning by moving things out of the house; yet, here I am, contemplating moving my father in…irony strikes again.

…

If everyone is a gold digger, is anyone?

The term “trophy wife” is something my mom first weaponized nearly 17 years ago to make me reconsider my marriage before tying the knot at 22 and abandoning the career I was months away from embarking on.

“You’re so young. Is that all you want to be now? A trophy wife?”

From that moment, I felt judgment. If my own mother assumed I was only marrying for money, then the whole world must think that, too. That was never my goal, but slipping from student to housewife to mother all happened so fast…Like struggling in quicksand with its tightening grip, it’s been a difficult role to transcend — especially with a controlling husband who’s made his preference very clear. Maybe that’s why I feel such a visceral repulsion at the idea that my daughter might seek to follow in my footsteps, surrendering her voice to a guy with a nice car and a padded bank account…

But then again, isn’t she surrounded by them every day? Money-hungry vultures, permeating every facet of life? I’m not just referring to the gold diggers on those sugar daddy dating sites or the mistresses eyeing my husband’s assets (and turning tricks in the hopes of earning them). I’m talking about the predator-prey dynamic in which we’re all embroiled (either as a victim, a villain, or both), unbeknownst to most.

The care homes vying for my father’s assets while they keep him drugged up and held captive behind their locked gates, like a maximum security prison with a much more nefarious financial aim? Predator. My father? Prey.

The therapist seeking financial remuneration for condemning me crazy, unfit, or in need of extensive therapy? Predator. Me? Prey.

The 20-something guy in his Lambo, enjoying my teenage daughter’s company (under the radar), while double-dipping into my husband’s wallet as an intern — and secretly involving himself with the woman who may very well be the cause of my divorce? Predator. My husband? Prey. My daughter? Prey.

If you think it’s easy to see right from wrong — to identify the victim from the villain in the cast of life — you might want to take a step back and reassess. The more I observe — and reflect — the more I come to realize things are seldom as black-and-white as they initially seem — even in the rose-colored bubble of coastal Orange County, where toxicity and perfection seem to coexist stunningly (and peacefully).

—

