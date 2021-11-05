I’m So Over Getting My Heart Broken, Except I’m Not Over Her

I’ve recently been heartbroken. Okay, that’s not true. I’m currently heartbroken. The wounds are fresh and raw. I’ve been here before and I promised myself I wouldn’t let it happen again. I had made a solemn oath to myself that I really am okay with being alone, even as I approach my sunset years.

After a lot of recent introspection while listening to sad strains of Spotify playlists artfully curated to drain the last tears out of even the coldest hearts, I realized exactly how many times this old heart of mine been broke (It’s not quite up to Rod Stewart’s 1000 times).

I’ve certainly had more than three meaningful relationships, but somehow those other breakups didn’t quite leave the same lasting imprints.

1 — The Practice Heartbreak

We’ve all been here as teenagers, though I doubt my circumstances were all that atypical. My first experience at heartbreak struck when the apple of my eye admitted to me why she and I couldn’t be together.

Even though we had gone on a few dates and explored the first couple of bases, we weren’t exclusive. We certainly weren’t official. Hanging out after one weekend, she was acting quiet and distant. She finally admitted that she had bedded some guy she met at a party over the weekend, and lost her innocence in the process.

The emotions came in quick bursts: anger, betrayal, jealousy, inadequacy, self-doubt, and numbness, each one cycling through my consciousness repeatedly.

I couldn’t see myself being with her after her revelation. Neither did she want to continue hanging out with me, as apparently, sex begets love, and she was suddenly smitten with the mystery fella.

As with many teenage relationships, feelings are fleeting, whether these are of love, hate, anger, jealousy or plain old heartbreak. I certainly had my share of tears after that conversation, but I was able to recover after a few weeks of burying myself in schoolwork and exercise.

2 — The Blindsided Heartbreak

I was married once. Keyword: was.

Cutting straight to the chase, she cheated. Through the whole process of suspicion, accusation, confrontation, denial, confirmation and the final implosion, there was a roller coaster of heartbreaking moments.

As a married couple, we weren’t the kind of cutesy couple that others look at and say “they’re so meant for each other.” We really weren’t. Despite not being perfectly suited for each other, we were betrothed, and that comes with it the expectation of fidelity. We were the couple that really shouldn’t have gotten together and put our names on the same tax documents.

It wasn’t a marriage made in heaven. There were probably more fights and disagreements than there was laughter. Our personality differences were evident at every juncture of our union. We would fight about the gardener, the appliances, the finances and everything else. I couldn’t even leave a charger plugged into the kitchen counter without causing a ruckus. Most recently, we fought about vaccination — yes, she was an anti-vaxxer to boot.

The termination of our marriage came as no surprise to many. Her own family was even supportive of me and checked on me to make sure I was okay. My ex’s difficult personality was well known to her own blood relatives.

After our separation, I told myself I didn’t want to go through any of that again. Not so much that I didn’t want to get married again, I simply didn’t want to be romantically committed to anyone ever again.

I was done. I built a massive wall. I wasn’t cold or callous to women. I just was very indifferent to my female friends — I would back away if I thought anyone was being just a bit too friendly. I became cynical of everyone’s relationships. I no longer believed people could find true love with anyone else. I didn’t ask of the well-beings of my friends spouses or significant others. Bitterness had infected my core, even if I appeared affable on the outside.

This was going to be my last heartbreak. I was not going to let myself be vulnerable and stayed firmly behind my wall.

3 — The Unnecessary Heartbreak

The universe had other plans, and within a year of my marriage ending, Alana came into my life.

I met her through our mutual love of our recreational sport, racquetball. Over the summer months, we spent a lot of time playing together. There seemed to be a mutual attraction. While there wasn’t outright flirtation from either of us, we went from casually texting each other to arrange play time, to sending each other missives for hours almost every night, often well past midnight.

We often discussed racquetball, unsurprisingly. Eventually, we would have conversations about just anything — relationships, politics, exercise, memes, etc. There was an undeniable fascination growing between us. We even went out a couple of times to non-racquetball events to grab lunch and catch a comedy show. Though, these were never actually labeled “dates.”

We never did discuss “us.” It seemed we really just did enjoy each other’s company as friends organically growing closer together, without either person making any moves to explore romance. I certainly enjoyed every minute I spent with her, and was always excited as soon as I got a notification on my phone from her.

Then one day, she told me she got on a dating site.

Ouch.

Although we had gotten close at this point, neither had made any outward indications of wanting to take the next step. Heck, we hadn’t even kissed. Sure, our greetings and goodbyes had progressed from fist bumps to hugs, but that was it.

So, hearing about the dating site, I couldn’t make any objections, as much as it was killing me inside. She would go on to share with me the profiles of guys who had reached out to her. What else could I do but objectively give my critiques in as casual a tone as I could muster?

Okay, this might have been a good time to man up and just declare my feelings, but I didn’t. If anything was a sign of her disinterest, that damn dating profile of hers was an obvious tell.

Some weeks after, at her invitation, we had a weekend getaway at the coast. We played racquetball, had lunch, went for a hike, and really just spent time together doing things we both enjoyed. As sunset approached, we found ourselves on a blanket on an idyllic spot on a cliff overlooking the ocean, where, for the first time, we got physically intimate. No, not like that. We took turns lying down on each other’s chests and midsections, while stroking each other’s hair, caressing each other, holding hands, enjoying the quiet moments as well as the laughter. Still, her lips and mine kept their distance.

We also went to an outdoor concert where we were again caressing each other and being very physically close. To any onlookers, we were a couple. It felt like we were a couple. We were certainly doing couple-y things, minus any kissing.

It was a memorable weekend by any measure. It was the first time that we had shared the joys of touch. By that alone, it was a weekend I wouldn’t soon forget. After that weekend, a close friend even mentioned that I had a glow about me.

Shortly after that, over text, she dropped a bomb. Actually, it was two bombs. First, she admitted she had feelings for me. She had been very confused about her online dating, as none of her dates caught her attention as I did. I was, in her own words, “her favorite person” to spend time with. She mentioned admiring my Adonis-esque physique (ok, that’s my description), my racquetball prowess, and my sexy posterior. Sure, she objectified me, but don’t guys like that stuff?

My heart and mind were singing in harmony. I revealed to her I had similar feelings and how much I hated her dating profile. I told her about the wall I had built, and how that wall had somehow crumbled because of her. Finally, everything was out in the open and we could look forward to getting ever closer. Or so, I thought.

Within minutes of the first bomb, she dropped the next one. The final salvo.

She couldn’t get over our height difference. You see, I’m shorter than her. Probably not even by two inches. And this was a deal breaker for her. An absolute deal breaker. There was no getting around this, according to her.

I was friend-zoned for my height

Despite getting along amazingly well, relishing each other’s senses of humor and seemingly compatible in every way, there was no future. I was friend-zoned for my height. I was objectified yet again, and this time I didn’t enjoy it one bit.

Our Grease-like summertime affair was over. Sandy doesn’t like short Danny. Or rather, Sandy really likes short Danny, but can’t see past her “well ingrained stereotype (her words)” that the man must be taller. She’d rather settle with someone from her online dating world who’s taller, yet not as interesting, compatible or enjoyable.

Truth be told, I, myself, prefer women to be shorter than me. However, I recognized our shared chemistry and what our future could be, and I don’t even see a taller woman. I simply see someone who could be a real friend and a confidante. Maybe, even for life, as much as I hate to allow myself that thought. I see someone I truly enjoy spending time with. Someone I want to wake up next to. Someone who would be my racquetball partner whenever and wherever we were together, anywhere in the world. Someone I want to have fights with, so that we can enjoy the make-up. Someone who I can see myself enduring life’s battle’s with. I never once considered her height as a relevant factor, but she definitely considers mine a huge downside.

It hurts the most to know that we can never experience each other completely and romantically, because she refuses to give us a chance, despite each of us having admitted our strong feelings for each other. Maybe if we did take the next step, we’d discover that we’re not actually as compatible as we appear right now. Maybe if we did couple up, true personalities would emerge, cute affectations would become annoying and we would end up resentful and lose the friendship in the process. Or maybe we would find something joyful and lasting. We will never know.

It’s not just the rejection that stings, it’s the combination of the rejection and denial of what we already have. Moreover, I’m certain she’s not going through the same distress. She’s not pining for me as I am for her. She’s still out there continuing her search for a taller version of me online.

Last time I built a German wall. This time, I’m building a Chinese wall.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

