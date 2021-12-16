I’m Terrified at the Thought of Being Single if There’s Another Lockdown

This week, at least three people I know are isolating due to being in close contact with someone who has Covid.

I was supposed to go for an end-of-year social with my grad class and it got cancelled because people were wanting to be cautious.

In the UK, Boris just announced mandatory flow tests and vaccine passports for mass events, and we are back to work-from-home mandates.

It’s not beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but a lot like December of 2020.

When my class decided not to go out, when the whispers of close contacts and “isolating,” and “new variant,” started to spread, I felt sick to my stomach. It was this all too familiar, sinking feeling.

I could see myself sitting alone in my flat in London, without friends or family around, watching films and eating popcorn in a “Groundhog Day”-like repetition.

I could see myself on Zoom calls with friends from home, playing games and drinking Gin & Tonics.

I could see social distance dating on walks in November and ended the date prematurely because it was freezing.

Most of all, I could feel the loneliness of what the last two years have been. I was single (mostly), and I didn’t know many people here; I didn’t have housemates, and that deep, constant loneliness, it’s painful.

Since life has been relatively back to normal, I’ve been enjoying my singlehood. Dating is fun. Flirting is fun. And yes, I have wanted to meet someone, but there wasn’t this…urgency.

Suddenly, as soon as all this talk of new restrictions came up, I felt terrified that I hadn’t met someone yet.

I texted my friend: I cannot go through another lockdown alone.

I know age doesn’t matter and we all do things on our own timeline, but I’m also 29, and if there’s another year of not being able to properly date, I’ll be 30 soon, and I do want to have a family before it becomes more difficult for a woman.

I also just don’t want to do another lockdown single. Is that bad to admit? I want to be that couple buying wine together and watching movies and cuddling.

I want to have someone to cook dinner and play games with.

So, I’m embarrassed to admit I panicked-swiped on Hinge last night, anxiously trying to find someone who could be my match.

And then, I relaxed. I laughed at myself.

I told myself that this isn’t the way to meet the person you’re meant to be with. For one, people can smell desperation.

And second, you’re not alone: you now have friends in this city and a brother who also moved here and you live with flatmates who you would be able to hang out with.

Lastly, it is unlikely we are going to go into another full lockdown like we did last year.

I am still enjoying my time alone, and I would like to meet someone, and I really hope we don’t go into lockdown. All these things are true.

But none of this will be solved by trying to control the situation.

They always say you meet someone when you least expect it.

Maybe if I let go just a little bit, focus on my immediate now instead of future-anticipating, it will create space for something magical to happen.

