I’m the Mother of a Son and the End of Roe v. Wade Impacts Men, Too

As a mother of a son — and a stand-in mother to several other boys when he was growing up — I made sure he and they knew about condoms, and how to use them. I gave condoms to my son and my foster son. I even warned them of girls who might poke holes in condoms, and that they should always use their own.

Urban myth? Maybe, but anything that helped them remember to protect against STDs and unwanted pregnancies was worth mentioning.

I once counseled a middle-school boy who asked me what to do about a girl who told him she wanted to have his baby.

Middle-school is ages 12 to 14. Girls who mature early, as most do in the U.S., can be the instigators of sexual activity when both partners are too young to comprehend all the consequences.

Fortunately, most of these boys did not get a girl pregnant during high school or college. One of them, though, did have a scare.

The girl was his first. He used his own condom, and used it correctly. A month later she convinced him she was pregnant. She also convinced another guy she had sex with of the same thing. Neither boy knew about the other. It took over nine months for them to realize it wasn’t true.

Meantime, the one I know went into a deep depression through the second half of his senior year of high school and the summer before college.

The depression he suffered affected his school work and his social life. He had some suicidal ideation.

He didn’t want to be a father at age 17. Who does? No young man I’ve ever known.

I know men whose partners had babies when they were between 17 and 19. Neither regretted the resulting children. However, they struggled.

One stayed married for 48 years until his wife died. The other divorced when the children were 3 and 6. They both struggled to complete their educations and provide for families at such young ages. One of the children was born holding the IUD in her hand.

Young men can be gullible or irresponsible. Birth control of all types can fail.

When they do, if abortions are banned, boys become fathers whether they’re ready or not.

Let’s say a young man stays involved during a pregnancy. Maybe he marries the mother.

The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate of 11 developed countries. In plain language, more women die in the U.S. during pregnancy and delivery than in most of the rest of the world.

What happens to a teen-aged father when the mother and baby both die during delivery? How will someone that age cope with that level of grief?

What if the baby lives? Is a 17-year-old of either gender ready to raise a child alone? I raised my son alone and I was 41 and had a master’s degree. It was still the most difficult, yet rewarding, thing I’ve ever done. But I was a grown-up.

If the young man becomes a husband and father, the chances of him finishing school are diminished. That can lead to a lifetime of poverty for the family. Or, as in the case of the two men I know who became fathers in their teens, they were able to finish college, but their wives were not. In the U.S. today it takes two people earning to provide for one family.

It can cost $267,000 from birth to age 18 to raise a child. Even if the parents don’t marry, the father will owe child support for at least 18 years. If he can’t pay it, he will owe the interest and unpaid amount until it is paid off. I know a father whose children are in their late 20s and early 30s who still has his wages garnished to pay off the amount owed.

Abortion bans and unwanted pregnancies affect young men in many ways. They suffer financially and emotionally. Their mental health is affected. Their education is interrupted. With all these struggles, they are less effective as fathers. This can cause cycles of poverty and poor mental health in the resulting children.

What can young men do to help support the right to choose whether to carry a pregnancy to term? Marching in protest along-side women is a start. They can also vote and run for office. The current political reality of taking the U.S. back to the dark ages won’t end until the old, mostly white, mostly male, right-wing are thrown out of office. That takes voting and someone running against them. The people we vote in are the ones who appoint judges at all levels, including the Supreme Court. We need intelligent, compassionate people in those offices. Young men can help make that happen. It’s past time for men to vote in their true best interests in the issue of the right to choose. Maybe young men will be the ones.

This post was previously published on New Choices.

Photo credit: iStock