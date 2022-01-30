I’m Turning 8 and This Is the Advice I Can Give You

My daughter is turning eight years this weekend, and so am I. 8 years in parenting, and I have learned quite a lot.

I did not want to be a parent to begin with. It crept up to me, and I chose to stay with it. I am feeling rather old this year.

Our children’s birthdays have never made me so reflective and emotional before, but this year something has changed. Usually, I am ecstatic they are a year older because they become more independent than the previous year.

My daughter wrote her birthday list the first day we got into 2022 and gave it to me. It contained nine items, of which five were invites, and the rest were cake, cups, and birthday caps.

I was proud; this was her first time doing this. She went for what she exactly wanted, loud and clear.

This past week, every morning, our younger son and she have been reminding me of Saturday, lest I forget when her birthday is. I nod, smile, and listen to their wild expectations.

She wants an Elsa cake. Thank God I have been able to get that.

They say when kids get older, we realize we’re aging. And boy do I feel aged a lot. So, I have decided to compile some things I have learned from parenting.

1. No one is sure of what they are doing.

No parent will show you the right way because there is none, just like there is no right life. Every parent has their way, and no one way does it all.

When you are a new parent, everyone has opinions on handling your child. They tell you what to feed them, what they need, what to wear, and many other things. At the end of the day you know best, and the decision is yours to make. Do not let anyone fool you that your child is doomed if you do what they say.

Do your research, ask for assistance, listen to your gut and make your choice.

Your child is yours to parent.

2. Kids are different

Kids are people, and people are different, including siblings. I thought our son would be like our daughter but learned otherwise. Even in their formative days and months, they behaved differently too. That realization required me to learn how to parent him in his way. He was different, and the tricks I had used on her did not all work on him.

You know how you hated being compared to your sister. That is how much they hate it too. See your child as the individual they are. As the individual, you want to be seen. They are separate lives, albeit from the same people and same environment, treat them as such.

3. I do not own them.

Children do come from parents, but parents do not own them. We are here to make sure that we guide them into adulthood the best we can. With the tools we have. Our thoughts, dreams, and feelings are our own, and they have theirs too. They are not us.

We direct but not command, advise but not demand and love but not possess. We do with words and actions. Bring them out as who they are. Remind yourself that as much as you show them my way. They have got their ways and dreams too, and you need to respect that.

4. Take time

I miss the old days a little. The cute faces and smiles, the baby voices, and small fingers. I couldn’t wait to do away with the diapers and weaning and potty-training. I forgot to cherish some of those parts. I look at their old pictures, and I feel nostalgic, and it gives me more reason to enjoy them as they are now and not shut them down.

You need to take time and revel in each stage your child is in because that time passes by so quickly without you realizing it. There is no way to go back to that.

Kiss them when they are happy to receive those kisses and read them stories when they want to hear them. Give them as much of me as you can in each stage of their life.

Will I have other kids? I don’t know.

It does take a toll on me many times, and I find myself crying alone to deal with it and questioning myself. I know I have failed them other times, and I have beaten myself up for that. But I have also congratulated myself on my parental wins and enjoyed the silence sometimes.

As parents, we have been entrusted with these lives to raise. When I think about that, it terrifies me. I do not want to hurt them in a way that impacts their lives negatively.

I am joyful being a parent. My 21-year-old self wanted wild and epic, and it has been more than that. Parenthood has been full of insightful lessons, daily growth, and a whole lot of life.

As I turn eight and celebrate my labor day, I hope to have left something with you, whether you are a parent or not.

Do what You want. No one has the handbook of life.

Show respect. We are all different from each other.

No one owns you, and you do not possess anyone either.

Stay in the present and enjoy now.

Wishing you all the best and stay blessed.

—

