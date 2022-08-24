Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Imagenation's Black Anime Con Arrives In New York August 28th Co-Presented By The City Parks Department!

Imagenation’s Black Anime Con Arrives In New York August 28th Co-Presented By The City Parks Department!

The inaugural Black Anime Con will be one-day festival in Brooklyn NY on Sun. Aug 28th in Von King Park as part of ImageNation Outdoors 20th Anniversary!

ImageNation has hosted film screenings, live music performances and other cultural events for more than 150,000 people worldwide since its inception in New York City in 1997.

Co-presented with the City Parks Department.

ImageNation’s Black Anime Con is a traveling festival and market place celebrating Black anime makers, writers, voice actors, musicians and people who recognize Black culture in anime.

BLACK ANIME CON will feature:

-Black Anime CosPlay

-The Black Anime Market

-Panel Discussion

-Live Music Performances

-An Outdoor Movie Screening

Location:

Herbert Von King Park, Marcy Ave., Tompkins Ave., bet. Greene Ave. and Lafayette Ave.

TIME:

2pm to 10pm

WEBSITE

https://blackanimecon.com/

ABOUT IMAGENATION

Led by Moikgantsi Kgama (Founder & Executive Director) and Gregory Gates (Executive Producer), ImageNation has hosted film screenings, live music performances and other cultural events for more than 150,000 people worldwide since its inception in New York City in 1997. In addition to hosting year-round programs at the Film Society of Lincoln Center, the world-famous Apollo Theater, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, and in New York City Parks, ImageNation has presented internationally in South Africa, Scotland and Canada and domestically at Harvard University, MASS MOCA, and in Dallas, TX; Los Angeles, CA; Baltimore, MD and Washington DC. Programs have featured appearances by leading filmmakers such as Spike Lee, Lee Daniels, Stanley Nelson and Ava Duvernay.

Please join the conversation on social media: #ImageNationOutdoors20, #ImageNationOutdoors, #iLoveSoulCinema

Website: Imagenation.us; TW: @ImageNationUS; IG: @ImageNation.US; FB: @ImageNationFoundation

photo credit – Funimation USA / ImageNation

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

guest

