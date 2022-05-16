Imaggeo on Monday: Crete- Diplono Petris (διπλόνο Πέτρις)

By Wolfgang Fraedrich

Diplono Petris near Agios Pavlos in the south of Crete island is one of Europe’s most impressive folded rock formations. The rock strata document an alternation of different limestone layers in the pindos top of the Cretan ceiling pile. These sediments, once deposited in a deeper ocean basin of the Pindos Ocean, were deformed in the course of Alpine fold tectonics, triggered by the Northern Drift of the African Plate against the Eurasian lithospheric plate, which increasingly constricts the present-day Mediterranean as the remainder of the former ocean.

Description by Wolfgang Fraedrich, after the description on imaggeo.egu.eu.

Photo credit: Wolfgang Fraedrich (distributed via imaggeo.egu.eu)