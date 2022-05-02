Imaggeo on Monday: Revealing the Secrets of the Arctic Sky

By Konstantina Nakoudi

When it is dark over Ny Ålesund, Svalbard, a bright green laser beam can be seen quite often, shooting from the AWIPEV Arctic Research Base observatory towards the sky. This beam belongs to “KARLi” the Koldewey Aerosol Raman Lidar, run by the Alfred Wegener Institute for more than 25 years, which contributes to long-term, atmospheric aerosol measurement records.

With this system scientists investigate the atmosphere and look for thin clouds and aerosols. Aerosols and clouds, and their interactions, are major unknowns in the radiative balance of the Arctic climate system – that is the balance between how much energy is received and given out. This photo was kindly provided by Gregory Tran, who was the AWIPEV Station Leader for the Overwintering period 2019-2020.

Description by Konstantina Nakoudi, after the description on imaggeo.egu.eu.

Imaggeo is the EGU’s online open access geosciences image repository. All geoscientists (and others) can submit their photographs and videos to this repository and, since it is open access, these images can be used for free by scientists for their presentations or publications, by educators and the general public, and some images can even be used freely for commercial purposes. Photographers also retain full rights of use, as Imaggeo images are licensed and distributed by the EGU under a Creative Commons licence. Submit your photos at http://imaggeo.egu.eu/upload/.

—

This post was previously published on EGU Blogs with a Creative Commons License.

***

Photo credit: Konstantina Nakoudi (distributed via imaggeo.egu.eu)