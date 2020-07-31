Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Immigrant Heroes (Ft. Maria Teresa Kumar, Danny Trejo, Justina Machado) – Covid-19 – Brave New Films

Immigrant Heroes (Ft. Maria Teresa Kumar, Danny Trejo, Justina Machado) – Covid-19 – Brave New Films

Immigrants must be included in the Heroes Act.

by

 

.

.

Immigrants MUST be included in the Heroes Act. Immigrants are essential. During this COVID-19 pandemic, many risk their lives to save ours. As Danny Trejo says… call 202-224-3121 and demand your Senator include them in Congress’s bill to provide COVID-19 relief. We are all in this together.

This film, featuring Danny Trejo, is an important reminder of the pivotal role immigrants play in our economy. They are integral in getting us through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thank you to Danny Trejo, Justina Machado and Maria Kumar.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hi i’m maria teresa kumar president of
00:02
hoto latino
00:04
the impact of covet 19 on immigrants
00:06
runs deep
00:07
20 of all latinx workforce was left out
00:10
of the care act
00:11
many immigrants are on the front lines
00:14
risking their lives
00:15
trying to help us look at the food
00:18
you’re eating how did it get there
00:20
who harvested it on the farm who drove
00:22
it to the grocery stores who stocked it
00:24
on the shelves
00:25
who sold it to you who delivered it to
00:26
your home
00:28
very often an immigrant is putting her
00:30
or his life on the line
00:31
so we can eat please watch brave new
00:33
film short video
00:34
immigrant heroes and take action call
00:37
your senators
00:39
ask them to vote for assistance for
00:41
immigrants
00:42
we are all in this together none of us
00:45
are safe unless we are
00:46
all safe thank you
00:49
there’s 30 000 daca recipients that are
00:52
in the healthcare workforce
00:54
that are helping fight covet at the
00:56
moment
00:57
i am an emt an emergency medical
00:59
technician
01:00
i work in an ambulance in new york i’m
01:04
working as
01:05
a housekeeper we’re giving out bags
01:08
to people that don’t actually have work
01:10
right now i’m a paramedic
01:12
for the city of houston i am also a daca
01:15
recipient
01:16
i have been in the united states for
01:18
about 20 years now
01:20
[Music]
01:22
19.8 million immigrants are part of the
01:25
essential workforce in the us
01:27
i take very good pride of my job
01:32
thousands of health care workers in the
01:33
us under the daca program face the
01:35
possibility of losing their jobs and
01:37
even getting deported we’re taking
01:39
people out of the country you wouldn’t
01:41
believe how bad these people are
01:43
my sister she’s working in the market
01:47
i’m very scared about her
01:52
loss whoever
01:57
people that are making masks you know
01:59
for us that are immigrants
02:01
there’s a lot of us out there you know
02:03
helping out the center for migration
02:05
study says
02:06
foreign-born workers will be essential
02:09
to the united states
02:10
economic recovery
02:12
[Music]
02:18
these aren’t people these are animals
02:22
families that have lost their job
02:24
families that are maybe now caring for
02:26
an elder
02:27
now have been let go
02:33
no benefit of stimulus there’s no
02:35
opportunity for unemployment insurance
02:37
if they’ve been working i know we put
02:39
our life on risk if there are no workers
02:42
and it’s impossible to sustain that work
02:44
then there’s no food
02:46
if the people who do this type of job
02:48
stopped working
02:50
it would be devastating we have so much
02:52
to offer to this country what makes me
02:54
different is that work permit and
02:56
a social security guard this is what i
02:58
love to do
02:59
and i would put my life in place for
03:01
others immigrants play a big role in
03:04
this country

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

Find them on Facebook

 

