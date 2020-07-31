Immigrant Heroes (Ft. Maria Teresa Kumar, Danny Trejo, Justina Machado) – Covid-19 – Brave New Films

.
.
Immigrants MUST be included in the Heroes Act. Immigrants are essential. During this COVID-19 pandemic, many risk their lives to save ours. As Danny Trejo says… call 202-224-3121 and demand your Senator include them in Congress’s bill to provide COVID-19 relief. We are all in this together.
This film, featuring Danny Trejo, is an important reminder of the pivotal role immigrants play in our economy. They are integral in getting us through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thank you to Danny Trejo, Justina Machado and Maria Kumar.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.