Immigrant Heroes (Ft. Maria Teresa Kumar, Danny Trejo, Justina Machado) – Covid-19 – Brave New Films

Immigrants MUST be included in the Heroes Act. Immigrants are essential. During this COVID-19 pandemic, many risk their lives to save ours. As Danny Trejo says… call 202-224-3121 and demand your Senator include them in Congress’s bill to provide COVID-19 relief. We are all in this together.

This film, featuring Danny Trejo, is an important reminder of the pivotal role immigrants play in our economy. They are integral in getting us through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thank you to Danny Trejo, Justina Machado and Maria Kumar.

00:00 hi i’m maria teresa kumar president of

00:02 hoto latino

00:04 the impact of covet 19 on immigrants

00:06 runs deep

00:07 20 of all latinx workforce was left out

00:10 of the care act

00:11 many immigrants are on the front lines

00:14 risking their lives

00:15 trying to help us look at the food

00:18 you’re eating how did it get there

00:20 who harvested it on the farm who drove

00:22 it to the grocery stores who stocked it

00:24 on the shelves

00:25 who sold it to you who delivered it to

00:26 your home

00:28 very often an immigrant is putting her

00:30 or his life on the line

00:31 so we can eat please watch brave new

00:33 film short video

00:34 immigrant heroes and take action call

00:37 your senators

00:39 ask them to vote for assistance for

00:41 immigrants

00:42 we are all in this together none of us

00:45 are safe unless we are

00:46 all safe thank you

00:49 there’s 30 000 daca recipients that are

00:52 in the healthcare workforce

00:54 that are helping fight covet at the

00:56 moment

00:57 i am an emt an emergency medical

00:59 technician

01:00 i work in an ambulance in new york i’m

01:04 working as

01:05 a housekeeper we’re giving out bags

01:08 to people that don’t actually have work

01:10 right now i’m a paramedic

01:12 for the city of houston i am also a daca

01:15 recipient

01:16 i have been in the united states for

01:18 about 20 years now

01:20 [Music]

01:22 19.8 million immigrants are part of the

01:25 essential workforce in the us

01:27 i take very good pride of my job

01:32 thousands of health care workers in the

01:33 us under the daca program face the

01:35 possibility of losing their jobs and

01:37 even getting deported we’re taking

01:39 people out of the country you wouldn’t

01:41 believe how bad these people are

01:43 my sister she’s working in the market

01:47 i’m very scared about her

01:52 loss whoever

01:57 people that are making masks you know

01:59 for us that are immigrants

02:01 there’s a lot of us out there you know

02:03 helping out the center for migration

02:05 study says

02:06 foreign-born workers will be essential

02:09 to the united states

02:10 economic recovery

02:12 [Music]

02:18 these aren’t people these are animals

02:22 families that have lost their job

02:24 families that are maybe now caring for

02:26 an elder

02:27 now have been let go

02:33 no benefit of stimulus there’s no

02:35 opportunity for unemployment insurance

02:37 if they’ve been working i know we put

02:39 our life on risk if there are no workers

02:42 and it’s impossible to sustain that work

02:44 then there’s no food

02:46 if the people who do this type of job

02:48 stopped working

02:50 it would be devastating we have so much

02:52 to offer to this country what makes me

02:54 different is that work permit and

02:56 a social security guard this is what i

02:58 love to do

02:59 and i would put my life in place for

03:01 others immigrants play a big role in

03:04 this country

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video