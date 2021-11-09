Immigration Stories & Children of the Dragon W/ Anh Nguyen [Podcast]

On the fourth episode of, Shit We Don’t Talk About; Mia covers the hot topic of immigration and shares the story of her guest, Anh Nguyen’s journey as she fled from Vietnam with her family and came to the US so they could make a new home for themselves. This is a story that has since inspired her to create Children of the Dragon, an organization on a mission to share the stories of Asian refugees, children of refugees, and immigrants.

.

.

Click to Read: Podcast Transcript

Anh Nguyen and her family came to America as refugees in 1975, the day before Saigon fell, after the war. Since her father was in the South, Vietnam’s version of the Air Force, the country made a concerted effort to get military men out. They had targets on their heads, and if she and her family had stayed put, then her father would have likely been put into a “reeducation” camp.

When they arrived in the US, they were put up in a refugee camp at Camp Pendleton. It was like a tent city with every person sleeping on a cot. They stayed there for about a month before being sent to a suburb of Houston, where they were sponsored by a couple that helped them get on their feet.

Three takeaways from this episode of the Shit We Don’t Talk About podcast.

What the true melting pot is—and what it means. No matter our backgrounds and ethnicities, connect human to human. Learn what transgenerational trauma is and what a model minority is.

Younger generations give Mia and Anh hope. They don’t care who they are friends with but aren’t color blind to the histories of the people around them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We barely scratched the surface of these really important issues that seem more important than ever—especially taking our current world into consideration.

Remember, when we commit to talking about the shit we don’t talk about, we’ll be okay.

Til next week. Tune in. Turn on. Talk.

About Anh

Anh Nguyen is a Vietnamese immigrant. Her family was among the many refugees who fled to the United States after the fall of Saigon in 1975. She was 4 and they had no choice but to leave their homeland. Anh recently launched her passion project, ‘Children of the Dragon’ — a community and platform to share refugee and immigrant stories. By sharing the refugee and immigrant experiences, she hopes to educate, to open minds and hearts. Oh yeah, in her professional life Anh is a digital marketing specialist in the Houston area, working with B2B brands and companies. She loves dogs, travel, vodka, and the Oxford comma…and discussing ‘sh*t we don’t talk about.’

Connect with Anh and her communities:

https://twitter.com/AnhTNguyen

https://anhtnguyen.com

https://facebook.com/AmplifiedMktg

https://facebook.com/childrenofthedragon75

https://linkedin.com/in/AnhTNguyen170

Become a full-time supporter of Mia and the podcast at https://anchor.fm/miavosslive/support

Find Mia On Social Media here.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | RadioPublic | PocketCasts | Anchor

—

This post was previously published on Miavoss.live.

***