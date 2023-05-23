Imposter Syndrome Is Real — And for Me, It Was a Good Thing

It’s 2012. I am managing a restaurant, a Chili’s to be specific. I’d been in and out of restaurant management for nearly a decade at that point. I was good at it. I had no qualms in saying so either. My restaurants were consistently profitable, my staff turn-over was low, and I was usually the manager the company would send to under-performing restaurants to help turn them around.

But I was growing weary of the work. When I was a single and unattached guy, working the late nights, holidays, and weekends didn’t get to me. But now I had a baby and was newly married. I was missing out on too much and I needed a change.

The problem was that I felt stuck. I was 29 at the time and had been in restaurants since I was 16. It was all I knew. I was good at it and with being good at something comes a certain level of comfort… or worse yet, complacency. I couldn’t imagine how those skills could transfer to any other industry.

Enter my brother. He had worked in telecommunications for years; specifically cellular tower installs and upgrades. One evening on a phone call with him, I said (for what had to be the thousandth time) how much I had come to dislike my restaurant job and needed a change. He must have been sick of hearing it because he said… ‘hey, the company I work for is hiring. 4G LTE is about to explode. Why don’t you come work with me in telecommunications?’

My immediate response: Paralyzing fear.

Up to this point, I was all talk. I’d constantly say things such as: “I hate my job.”, “I can’t stand working late nights and weekends anymore.”, “I’m missing out on my kid’s infancy.” “I need a change, but there’s nothing I’m qualified to go do.”

But I wasn’t acting on any of my complaints. And you know why? That last one on the list above… “I need a change, but there’s nothing I’m qualified to go do.”.

Deep down, I felt like an imposter. I was good at one thing and one thing only. The thought of branching out beyond that thing was petrifying because I didn’t believe I could possibly be good at anything else.

But here I was, talking to my brother, and for the first time was being called out for my constant complaints in the absence of action. And also, being offered a legitimate opportunity to break free from my pigeonholed position in restaurant management and into a highly technical and fast growing field that I knew literally NOTHING about.

I was afraid that I was good enough for restaurants but nothing else. I had a sinking fear that if I went into any other industry, I’d immediately be detected as a fraud who didn’t belong there. I carried inside of me a lack of confidence in my ability to go learn a new thing (even though all previous evidence pointed to the fact that I was pretty good at learning new things).

Said simply, I didn’t think I was good enough. I had imposter syndrome.

So, what did I do? I gave notice to my restaurant job and went to go be a telecommunications project manager, with zero experience.

Why? Because I realized that imposter syndrome isn’t about being good enough. On the contrary, it is about caring too much. It is about allowing the fear that you won’t be good enough stop you from ever giving yourself the chance to try at all. And that didn’t make sense to me.

Imposter syndrome is a good thing. Stop fighting it and embrace it. It is the path to growth in your field. And from where I am sitting, the antithesis of imposter syndrome is complacency… give me someone who fancies themselves an imposter over someone complacent any day of the week.

Imposters Want to Make a Difference Because the Work Matters

If you’re reading this, I don’t know what you do for work. But I know if you opened this article, that the words ‘imposter syndrome’ resonated with you. And I imagine that if you dig deep, you probably will see that you care about more than just getting the work you do done. You care about why you’re doing it, and the why is always deeper than the what. That concern for the ‘why’ is what makes you question your value and whether you’re deserving enough ‘to be in the room’.

When I left restaurant management, I didn’t have the perspective I have now. I left because I thought what I did wasn’t making a difference. But with the benefit of perspective, I can see how mistaken I was. Because I did care, and I was making a difference. The people who worked in the restaurants I managed were making their own way and working towards their own goals. I wanted to be there to help them grow into those achievements. I didn’t care about the smokehouse burgers and lime-a-ritas. I cared about helping the bartender understand that they could work their shift, pay their bills, and go crush their econ test in the morning. I cared about helping the immigrant team augment their income so they could earn a better way for themselves. And in caring about these things and believing in what you do, it can become easy to question if I was getting it right.

Then I moved into my new job, making cellular towers talk to other cellular towers. I didn’t know what the hell I was doing, but I cared about why I was doing it. I drove to some of the more remote locations we were putting on air. On the road, I saw first-hand what could come of not having quality cell service in rural areas. It became deeply meaningful to me to do my part in my job to help make sure those communities got the service they needed. I cared about the tower crews in the field not having to repeat trips to towers 5 hours from home because I missed a data point on a report. And I cared about earning a living that was respectable for my new family.

The why always outweighs the what. And imposters generally have a deep sense of why they are doing what they are doing.

Imposters are Performers

As the popularity of the term increases, I have made an anecdotal observation. It is rarely the underperforms who are suffering from imposter syndrome. After a decade in telecommunications, I switched careers again. At present, I am a health and wellness coach. In my practice, I work with people who are top performers in their space; doctors, lawyers, C-level executives, entrepreneurs, amazing parents, and so forth.

You don’t get to these positions without having a drive to succeed, a certain level of intellectual capacity, and a general sense of self-masochism that lends itself to overachievement.

And you do not overachieve without performing. Yet often, these very people will be the ones who fear that they aren’t good enough, that they do not belong in the room with their peers and colleagues, and that if the light was turned toward their achievements, someone would immediately take notice that they’ve been faking it all along.

It’s a logic fallacy of their own design, yet here we are.

The Imposter Feels Inadequate Because They Know They Can Always be Better

My point is this. You may feel like you’re not good enough and as though you don’t belong in the room. Hell, you might be just getting started on a new journey and truly not be qualified to do the work. If any of this is true, and you feel like you’re an imposter, then I challenge you to ask this question:

If there’s a problem that I don’t know how to solve, am I willing to put in the work to figure out a solution?

If the answer is ‘yes’, then you are not an imposter. On the contrary, you are exactly what that place needs. Because the world has enough people in it who complain without action and who see the problem as the stopping point. We need more individuals who are willing to work towards finding solutions.

I will never forget my first assignment in telecommunications. It was to put a cluster of cellular towers on air in a remote location. I had one main support tech doing the field work, and I quickly realized that he was far more qualified than I was for this work. I called him up and said ‘dude, I’m going to level with you… I don’t know how to do this job. I don’t understand the technology. And I’ve never heard of any of the acronyms they’re throwing around. But I will tell you this… I’m here to learn and to help. So, if you need something, tell me and I’ll figure out how to get it done.’ He told me that with that kind of attitude, I’d be just fine in the field. I didn’t believe him at the time. Looking back at that version of myself, however, I can see very clearly that I didn’t have the answers or solutions, but I was willing to find them, and I proceeded to for 10 years in that industry. And I found them while feeling like an imposter the entire time.

Imposter Syndrome is a Good Thing

If you feel like an imposter, I say good. It means that you are uncomfortable. And discomfort is where growth happens. The day you think you have it all figured out can be defined with one word: complacency. And complacency is a far worse beast than imposter syndrome.

Don’t be complacent. Own being an imposter. Because imposters are growing. And growing is what you are here to do.

