Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / In a Year When the Majority of People Struggled To Get By, Ceos Have Only Gotten Richer. Now They Are Taking Every Opportunity to Further Pad Their Own Pockets

In a Year When the Majority of People Struggled To Get By, Ceos Have Only Gotten Richer. Now They Are Taking Every Opportunity to Further Pad Their Own Pockets

The top concern for 89 percent of those surveyed is the rising cost of groceries, where it’s harder for families to cut costs.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Sarah Baron

With vaccination rates on the rise, Americans are hoping for a return to some semblance of normalcy this holiday season. Unfortunately, as people start traveling more and buying holiday gifts, we’re facing supply chain disruptions and rising costs, from gas to groceries.

Recent polling shows that 92 percent of Americans across party lines are concerned about rising inflation, especially when it comes to groceries and gas prices. The top concern for 89 percent of those surveyed is the rising cost of groceries, where it’s harder for families to cut costs.

It would be easy to blame President Biden, but that’s just not the case. In fact, wages have increased more in the last three months than they have in the past 20 years, and millions of Americans are back to work due to his administration’s successes. The truth is big corporations and their ultra-rich CEOs are exploiting consumers.

Big corporations have been making record profits during the pandemic, and in a year when the majority of people struggled to get by, CEOs have only gotten richer. They’ve taken every opportunity to further pad their own pockets.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The chief executives of major grocers like Kroger claim that inflation “is always good in our business.” But good for whom? Last year, Kroger raked in $132 billion in revenue, and the average salaries for their top executives increased—while pay for the median employee fell by 8 percent. In February 2021, Kroger announced it would close two stores in California rather than temporarily pay some employees $4 more an hour in “hazard pay.” When greedy corporations are able to take advantage of economic hardship, it’s workers and families who pay the price.

Conservative media and politicians are clinging to the narrative that inflation is the fault of President Biden and the American Rescue Plan as they try to take advantage of this situation to persuade voters. It’s clear that corporate profiteering is forcing workers and families to make unnecessary sacrifices so that wealthy executives can make themselves richer. It’s up to our lawmakers to hold these wealthy CEOs accountable.

President Biden is already moving in this direction by instructing the Federal Trade Commission to investigate anti-consumer behavior by oil companies. And while the vast majority of Democrats are trying to get the Build Back Better Act (BBBA) passed to lower health care costs, prescription drugs costs, child care costs, and more by finally making big corporations pay their fair share of taxes and play by the rules, Republicans are unanimously opposed to holding big corporations accountable and are even cheering on inflation.

Leading economists have affirmed that the investments in the BBBA will ease inflation, but that won’t stop Republicans from continuing to lay the blame of inflation on Democrats while simultaneously fighting tooth and nail to kill the bill and let big corporations continue to take advantage of us.

Democrats must make two things clear to the American people. First, despite record profits, it’s corporate greed that’s to blame for the rising costs we’re currently experiencing. Second, the Build Back Better Act will make many of these same corporations pay their fair share and play by the rules.

Sarah Baron is the Campaign Director at Tax March

This post was previously published on inequality.org under a Creative Commons License.

***

About Inequality

Inequality.org has been tracking inequality-related news and views for nearly two decades. A project of the Institute for Policy Studies since 2011, our site aims to provide information and insights for readers ranging from educators and journalists to activists and policy makers.

Our Inequality.org contributors come from the United States and around the world. Our focus throughout: What can we do to narrow the staggering economic inequality that so afflicts us in almost every aspect of our lives?

If you would like to support and help expand our work, please consider making a donation. Thank you!

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x