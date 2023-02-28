In an Age Where Women’s Legal Rights Are Being Gutted, Is Michael Delaney Our Best Option for a Life-Time Appointment to the Bench?

Really, Biden?

Joe Biden’s record as President up to now has clearly shown his priorities to the American people…job creation, improving our infrastructure, gun legislation, protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ citizens, advancing equity and racial justice, improving access to and affordability of healthcare, addressing our climate emergency and protecting reproductive rights for women. That is why the nomination of Michael Delaney to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit comes as a nasty shock. After the Republican judges on the Supreme Court turned back the clock 50 years for women’s rights by overturning Roe v. Wade, Joe Biden pledged his support for women’s rights repeatedly, even signing an executive order to protect access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraception, and safeguard patient privacy and sensitive health information, and has made clear his commitment to fighting any attack by a state or local official who attempts to interfere with women exercising their constitutional right to travel out of state for medical care. So why he would consider a man who once pushed to reveal the identity of an underaged sex assault victim in open court is baffling at best.

When Chessy Prout sued the St. Paul’s School in New Hampshire in 2016 after she was sexually assaulted as a 14 year old freshman, her attorneys requested she remain anonymous during the course of the lawsuit. The attorney representing the boarding school, Michael Delaney, opposed that motion forcing the traumatized teenager into the spotlight. In an open letter to Senate Judiciary Committee, Prout wrote the following:

I was the State of New Hampshire’s primary witness in their case against Owen

Labrie in 2015. When I was fifteen years old in 2014, I was sexually assaulted by

Owen Labrie during a spring rite of passage at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New

Hampshire called the “senior salute”, a ritual involving upperclassmen soliciting

sexual favors from underclassmen before graduation. The terminology “Senior

Salute” was published in the school newspaper (a documented exhibit in the trial),

the Rector Michael Hirschfeld’s wife received a “senior salute” by email from a

student, and the Rector Michael Hirschfeld was the faculty advisor for a handbook

outlining colloquial terms among the student body, including a definition of the

“senior salute” .

The “senior salute” was a well-known a campus tradition allegedly encouraging seniors to have sexual encounters with as many younger female students as possible.

Prout continues in her letter:

When I learned the extent to which St. Paul’s School knew of my perpetrator’s prior

abuse, my family and I sued the school in 2016. Michael Delaney, in response to our

suit and as St. Paul’s School’s counsel, submitted a motion to strip my anonymity. I

refused to allow this textbook tactic of victim intimidation to silence me, so I came

forward publicly with my name and my story in an attempt to use my voice to shed

light on the experience of a teenaged survivor of sexual assault.

I remember so clearly reading Michael Delaney’s motion front to back when I came

home from my new high school one day, processing what it meant, and then

defiantly stating to my parents that after everything I’d been dragged through

(from anonymous death and rape threats on the internet to the betrayal of and

backlash from my closest friends at St. Paul’s School), I wasn’t going to let Michael

Delaney’s dirty tactics bully me, then 16, into shame and silence.

Delaney’s evasive responses when questioned about this case indicate his cognizance of this reprehensible tactic, as well as his lack of contrition. Chessy Prout’s assailant was convicted and St. Paul’s, which paid Chessy an undisclosed settlement in the civil case, later released the following statement:

We fully support Chessy’s trailblazing work to give a voice to sexual assault victims. Chessy bravely stepped forward to address an issue important not just to schools, but to the entire country.

Owen Labrie, the 18 year old senior who was was found guilty of several misdemeanor sexual assault charges, including using “computer services” to lure Chessy, to the math and science building at the prestigious New Hampshire private school in 2014 and sexually assaulting her. As a result, he had to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to 12 months in prison (he only served two). After his verdict was read, his defense attorney J.W. Carney blamed the school for not stopping what he said was a decades-old tradition. Labrie was denied his request for a new trial in 2019.

An underaged sexual assault victim should have been protected by the full extent of the law and the school initially agreed to maintaining Prout’s anonymity. It was Michael Delaney’s initiative and decision to make her a public figure. When questioned about it during the hearings, his response was “I did my job in that case as an advocate (for an elite prep school against and underaged sexual assault victim), and I recognize if confirmed as a judge I would be playing a very different role.”

After the hearings, Democrat Dick Durbin said he was still undecided, but the Biden administration should do the right thing and withdraw the nomination. Michael Delaney does not represent the values they promote and does not support the rights of American women.

