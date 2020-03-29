In Dating and Life: Do You Live for What Other People Think of You?

—

Wow, our last days in Munich were such a blast. I really just wanted to stay in Munich longer and take in the whole culture. The people, the food, the sights, all of our activities, it’s all been so much fun and we’ve had an incredible time. But I have to get back to prepare for all of the great new programs I’ve got in store for you guy,, and clients are waiting, so it’s off to Heathrow today and back home to LA in the morning. I’ve got some great things in the works in Germany and I will definitely be coming back in the near future.

Travelling is such a liberating experience. It gives you the freedom to do whatever you want, whenever you want. You are the architect of your own experience when you think about it. And it’s funny, because we see that so clearly when we’re travelling and on vacation. It’s like a little bubble of freedom.

But do you see the same thing in your daily lives? Do you live your own life or do you allow others to dictate what to do, what is right and what is wrong in your life? How many of you are really “individuals” in the truest sense of the word? How many of your live your own lives? How many of you do what you want, say what you want, and be who you want to be?

How many of you live a life of total freedom to do what you want, when you want? I’m not talking about work and your other commitments. I’m talking about your free time. Your “me” time. How many of you do what you want but then you don’t listen to your peers? How many of you are still affected by your peers and peer pressure?

was working out the other day and saw a friend at the gym. She said to me, “It’s great that you really do what you believe in, David. And you have the confidence to just approach and talk to people. But what about if I start smiling at guys and talking to them, aren’t they going to think that I’m easy? Aren’t they going to think that I’m desperate or slutty? No guy wants a girl like that.”

So I looked at her and said, “Do you want to spend your time caring about what other people think, or do you want to live your own life? Who cares what other people think? You give your power away so much to total strangers that you change your behavior, you decide to not go flirt with a guy all because you care what he thinks!”

That doesn’t sound good to me. That means my friend is basically outcome-dependent when it comes to meeting men. It means basically she gives her power away to every single person she meets. And the same goes for a lot of you. It’s time you start living your life for who you are and what you’re all about. Stop being dependent on what others think, and stop living inside your head. It’s crazy how many people live inside their head 24/7. Join us in the outside world.

