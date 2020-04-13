In Every Situation, You Can Find a Little Nope

—

This past week, I was helping my sophomore figure out a Language Arts assignment. Every student in the class had to determine a theme for the assigned novel. The teacher compiled these theme statements and asked the students to find a related event for each topic.

So this list had some of your standard literary themes like “seeking revenge leads to more problems” and “having hope helps one grow.” My engineering-minded son rolled his eyes a little — this is not his cup of tea, academically.

At the very bottom of the list, I read:

“In every situation you can find a little bit of nope.”

I laughed as my son said, “oh yeah, that should read ‘hope’ instead of ‘nope.’” And I told him, it’s true though. I think every situation has both a little bit of hope, as well as a little bit of nope.

I like to see nope as the doorway that hope walks through. You can’t get to any destination without the nopes that shape the journey.

A “nope” isn’t angry like a “hell no.” It’s not dismissive like a “nah.” Nope lacks any strong emotion — it thrives on clarity. Nope is peaceful and honest.

Nope is where your boundaries lie.

Nope says: while I am not okay with this circumstance, I also can’t do anything to change it. A nope doesn’t argue. It accepts. Nope flows with changes and is respectful to yourself and others.

Hope may indeed spring eternal, but nope is the frame around the pretty picture that you envision in your mind when you think of what you want.

Sometimes we get nopes from people, sometimes the universe tells us nope. Occasionally a “nope” may be a “not yet,” but nope also says, “don’t wait up.”

…

The day after I helped my son with his assignment, I received an enlightening call in the late afternoon. This call involved some seriously life-changing news — a career goal that I had worked towards for years was going to be realized.

My little bakery was going to be featured on a nationally televised program.

This call was a goal I have worked for and hoped for and dreamed about since I started the shop 15 years ago. It was an awe-inspiring moment to share with my people, and I was thrilled. Things have been amazing lately, and this universal YES was a huge validation that my life was on the right path.

But the following day, I received another bit of seriously life-changing news — this time, not so good. This news was a giant neon NOPE from the universe regarding a different situation — one that I also worked for and hoped for and dreamed about for years. This nope involved my trust-battered heart.

And this nope hurt, a lot. It was definitive and undebatable, and I never saw it coming, a total blindside. And coming on the heels of the great news — this nope felt staggeringly like the death of a dream. The dream that I would share all my yes’s, as well as my nope’s, with a partner who was my perfect match in every way — spiritually, emotionally, mentally, and physically.

This particular nope might be one of those “not yet” moments, only time will tell, but here’s the thing about nope — that part isn’t up to us. This nope said that I had done all that I could do for the situation.

And when the nope tells you that you’ve done all you can — what is left?

Hope. Blind, beautiful hope. The picture inside the frame.

You can make that mental picture as beautiful as you want, but remember your boundaries always frame it.

…

When we look at a picture, what do we look at first? Do we notice the frame, or do we focus on what’s within? After that big nope, I regrouped, set it to the side and went out with friends as planned. Hearing a nope doesn’t disrupt my plans, not anymore. I figured I could mope about the nope later.

We went to a Kentucky Derby poster unveiling that involved a framing contest — about 20 different framers had taken the same poster, each building a different frame around it.

Some of the frames glowed with neon; some were intricate with stained glass and mosaics; some were simple and strong. It was interesting, though, because the surrounding structure ultimately impacted the look of the poster. Twenty different frames contained twenty different interpretations of the work within.

We get to choose what our frame looks like with our boundaries, our nopes. You can maintain the image within and also have a beautiful structure that complements it. In that framing contest, the winning piece was a balanced marriage between the frame and the art.

The most successful life balances your hopes and your nopes.

There will always be some of each in every situation. The frame helps you clarify what you want to focus on, so your eye remains drawn to the center, to the blissful beauty that is hope.

…

Ultimately I’m grateful that nope resulted in me refashioning my future with a beautiful new frame. I will not give up on that dream, nor will I give up on any other. Dreams drive progress.

I am grateful that I didn’t react out of anger, screaming “hell no” to the universe at the top of my lungs. I’m glad I didn’t shoot back a dismissive “nah,” pretending like it didn’t matter. It mattered a lot, so I processed it the following day. And I accepted the quiet clarity of the nope.

It’s okay if nope hurts, some days you just have to let it settle into your bones, then pick up your hammer and start working on that frame. A sound frame is every bit as beautiful as the art contained within.

And I can’t wait for the day when that nope is not just a yes, but a “hell yeah, let’s do this.”

Because in every situation — there’s a little bit of hope.

***

—

