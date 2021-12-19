In Sickness and in Health

This is a love story.

Be warned: This isn’t your typical love story. It’s one with a twist you never see coming but will never forget.

Roger Soden was a career military man. Just out of high school and his first marriage already in the rear-view mirror, the 18-year-old Tucson, AZ native decided it was time to join the Army. He enjoyed being stationed all over the country but wanted more custody of his young daughter; fortunately, he was able to get transferred to Fort Huachaca (AZ), near Tucson. After his tour ended, he joined the National Guard and enrolled in Officer Training School. Eventually rising to the rank of Lt. Col., 153rd Field Artillery Brigade, he was in uniform for a total of 34 years.

During this time, Roger accumulated academic recognition – a B.A. in Business and M.A. in Organization Management from the University of Phoenix, both of which helped him rise through the ranks.

At the same time, he worked for the Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) and as a mechanic shop supervisor. He also remarried, but when that soured in 1998, he moved to Mesa, where he began a three-year stint with the Arizona National Guard as Deputy Director for Project Challenge, a national program created to help at-risk high students who had dropped out of high school. He then became a hazmat coordinator, still under the auspices of Arizona State Emergency Services.

Nine years later, he met Margarita (Margie) De Leon.

Because of a tangled interweaving of marriages and divorces, they were both unrelated grandparents to several children. They would go to Little League games to cheer on their grandkids; eventually, they started meeting up with no other family in sight. Soon thereafter, they started talking about marriage.

After a few months of discussing their future together, Roger was gung-ho, but she had her doubts. Although she had said yes, she now pulled back, saying she needed her space and wasn’t sure the timing was right, if at all.

One Wednesday, several months later, he got a call at work. It was Margie. She asked him what he was doing that weekend, because it would be a great day to get married. On Thursday, they happily went to the courthouse to get their license and on Friday, they get married, but didn’t tell anyone, except for HR at his office (Roger is nothing if not practical).

On Saturday, July 25, 2009, they jumped in their car and excitedly headed to a casino near Flagstaff she liked. After everything they had been through, they were going to start this marriage off right – their way.

They never made it to the casino.

Neither Roger nor Margie remembers the accident. However, they both had traumatic brain injuries (TBI); his skull was crushed and required a steel plate. In addition to experiencing many of the psychological effects like depression and memory loss, his eye socket was fractured, and his collarbone broken. He spent a month recovering in the hospital, then learned to walk again with physical therapy, and continued out-patient therapy as he got back to working full-time at the Arizona State Emergency Response Commission.

His employer’s acceptance and patience were a textbook example of how to reintegrate a survivor of brain injury into the workforce. One other thing: He had submitted paperwork for their marriage earlier in the year, but when she called off the wedding, he told HR to dump the work. Instead, they held on, “just in case,” then officially added her the Monday following the accident. This way, they made sure his new wife was totally covered.

Margie’s fate was different: She became a shell of her former self with no memory of the wedding, doesn’t know who he is (“Are we married?”), can’t talk, doesn’t know where she is, and can’t walk by herself. Roger describes her as “a baby in a big body. I have to do everything.”

Roger never wavered and continues to be clear-eyed about the responsibility of caring for his bride:

“A baby can cry and let you know if it is hungry or needs to be changed. Margie cannot do that.

“I dress her, and take her to the bathroom, and change her diapers.

“Since we had to take her teeth out, I puree all of her food. I take TV dinners and blend them all together, then feed her. I also feed her yogurt and applesauce. She doesn’t complain because she can’t communicate.

“Twice a day I give her medication to prevent seizures and panic attacks, plus a bill at bedtime for insomnia.

“I take her to the bathroom every two hours to make sure she is dry and clean. If not, I clean her.”

His love for his wife is palpable. While others might be reluctant to take on virtually every function for a spouse, especially when their pre-brain injury married-life span was a single day, Roger sees this as a blessing. Much of this is derived from his faith. He is currently working toward a bachelor’s degree at Westcoast Bible College and Seminary, after which he intends to earn Master’s and Doctrine degrees. He says the president of the college told him that God told him to give Roger a scholarship.

As part of his support system, Tempe Adult Day Health Care helps take care of her twice a week, but this is really about Roger’s commitment to his wife. Again, in his words:

“God blessed me with Margie and there is a reason. I love her and will take care of her because it is part of God’s plan.

“I don’t complain because when you complain you remain, and when you praise you raise.

“Complaining is a sin because you are saying that you don’t have faith in God to be there for you.

“I don’t have any idea why this happened or when it will be completed, but while I’m going through it, I’m going to have joy.”

Roger also has a terrific sense of humor and humility. He says he loves her pieces and that she’s a blessing to him. “You might even say I have the perfect wife – she never yells or complains.” He’s quick to add that he would trade anything for her to be able to do that.

Although Roger continues to experience effects of his brain injury, he has welcomed the opportunity to care for Margie. Much of this support has come from the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona. “They really have helped me through this. I learned that most people with brain injury don’t realize they’re injured. That’s why if you think you have a brain injury, you need to contact them.

Roger’s enthusiasm for the organization is due in part to the fact that they connected him with Tempe Adult Day Health Care, which helps him care for Margie twice a week. Like many survivors of brain injury, he wasn’t aware of available community resources to help ease the journey for him and his wife.

He is deeply appreciative and makes regular donations to promote awareness of the vital work done by the Brain Injury Alliance.

“I started going to their support groups and they were a godsend. That’s why I donate to them every month. It may not be much, but what they do is so important, with all those free programs and community resources, I have to do my part. They know what they’re doing.”

Carrie Collins-Fadell, Executive Director of the Brain Injury Alliance, says Roger’s story is inspiring. “Like many people with brain injury, here is a man who is not only struggling to recover but has taken on another survivor’s battle. I don’t know where he gets the strength; I’m just very proud we can help in any way.”

While he may not have all the answers, Roger plans to forge ahead with faith. “I don’t have any idea why any of this happened or when it will be completed, but while I’m going through it, I’m going to have joy.”

