In the Name of Red Herrings: The Green, Slow, and Whitewashing Ménage à Trois

I concluded last week’s contribution with a clarion call for friction—a profoundly lived integration of diverse intersectionalities. Yet, industrial citizens have been deluded into thinking that friction is the cause of our contemporary inferno. In fact, the problem is lack of friction, diversity, contradictory perspectives and experiences; it is our addiction to homogeneity through compliance-as-habituated obedience that continues to fuel the flames. In order to decipher the intricacies of our hyper-inflamed state, we must map constellations that both unintended consequences and radical diversions produce—“externalities” that fortify the root of anthropocentrism and ethnocentrism.[2] Radical (Latin, radix, radic for “root”) diversion refers to the systematic erasure of the underlying roots of our entangled crises. As activist-educators, we must scrutinize extractive-capitalist interrelationships among slowwashing[3] (including stress reduction technology that actually increases cortisol production), greenwashing (including fraudulent “corporate social responsibility” – CSR) and whitewashing “a coordinated attempt to hide unpleasant facts, especially in a political context”[4] —(this includes extracting labor/ human capital). Such an investigation is critical in the context of recent unprecedented fires raging across the Western United States and Canada.

“Fire-smart forest management” embodies slow, green, and whitewashing proclivities. “Fire-smart forest management” justifies, and even valorizes, clear cutting in the name of fire mitigation. However, as Dr. Suzanne Simard, called “the Rachel Carson of our time,” decries: “old trees are already fire resistant!”[5] Simard warns us: in the name of “protecting” “our” forests, fire-smart management clear-cuts old growth and plants new trees. When harvesting companies eliminate the presence of elders in the forest through rapacious clear-cutting, biodiversity irrevocably recedes, creating hazardous conditions for the forest—flammable new young trees lead to out-of-control wildfires and massive release of carbon.

When my 88-year old aunt takes her daily walk near the main public library in Boulder, Colorado and questions why they cut down the enormous trees that have been growing alongside the creek for generations, the landscapers (landscrapers!) dismiss her: “Yup, we cut the old trees down, so we can plant new ones that will be easier to maintain.” Industrialized humans who create agricultural fields, vineyards, suburban home developments, and highways are in the path of natural fires. Rather than practicing moderation and acknowledging our accountability, we blame fires and floods for destroying our communities. We create a “disaster,” and then create technologies and entire industries to protect ourselves from that “disaster.”

Underlying profit-driven motivation dictates the guidelines for “protection.” In the name of protecting the environment:

we displace hundreds of unhoused peoples replacing their homes with urban tree-planting projects.[6]

we institutionalize recycling—now a known international scam.[7]

we falsely position green consumer culture as an alternative to fossil-fuel economies.

we mislead citizen-consumers to believe that “renewable” energies (such as solar and wind) are “renewable”—even on an industrial scale.[8]

I repeat: In the name of fire mitigation, “fire-smart forest management” advocates clear-cutting old growth forests.

In the name of protecting U.S. forests in the fight against climate change, The Nature Conservancy, the world’s largest environmental organization, facilitates Big Banks (and Walt Disney Co.) in fraudulent carbon offsetting.[9]

In the name of land conservation, The Nature Conservancy closely aligns itself with major corporate conglomerates to buy inhabited land and then expels local populations—displacing these “conservation refugees”[10] into resettlement camps.[11] In the name of animal rights and anti-poaching, the World Wildlife Fund has been accused of violent practices (including torture, sexual assault, and murder) to prevent local indigenous people from Asia and Africa from hunting on their land.[12]

In the name of protecting migrating birds (“better technology and the metadata of the Information Age have made new insights possible and created the opportunity for effective, targeted solutions to the ills plaguing our migratory birds[13]),” we gloat in techno-euphoria: worshipping technology-as-the-solution to the perils of the Anthropocene. Imperialist digital utopianism creates more problems than it solves.[14]

In the name of scientific study to “advance our knowledge”, originally European colonial governments and now university studies and transnational (primarily US-based) corporations, we “collect” (i.e., kill) unfathomable “specimens” for institutional research. This egocentric/ anthropocentric motivation (academic, professional, and institutional) exponentially contributes to pushing species to the brink of extinction and extinction itself.[15]

In the name of healing human bodies and minds, we exploit non-human bodies and minds.[16] In the name of Research and Development, industry-funded science masquerades as objective truth.[17] Fortunately, top medical journal editors have gone public to expose corruption in ‘the science.’[18] Covid-19 profiteering must be investigated within this context.[19]

In the name of “eco,”[20] eco-friendly products breed hyper-consumption. Greenwashing thrives in our global neoliberal petri-dish.[21]

In the name of ecotourism,[22] “people-of-privilege”[23] spend thousands of dollars and consume massive quantities of “resources”[24] to experience an ecosystems, cultures, and “exotic” wildlife phenomena. The proportion of the astronomical money spent on the “experience” radically outweighs the local communities’ economic and ecological benefits.

In the name of waste solutions, educational and environmental-stewardship organizations host art projects (often supported by waste-management companies). Obscenely, these projects frequently use new petro-plastic products (cups, bags, etc.), rather than using general litter or items found in landfills to make “art.” And, even when trash is found and reused into art-making, the aestheticization of waste misrepresents the ecological crisis. This is a tragic missed teaching opportunity.

In the name of human rights (access to clean water),[25] we donate millions of petro-plastic single use disposable water bottles to contaminated communities.[26]

In the name of protecting our children, we load them with pharmaceuticals.[27]

In the name of health-care, we create hospitals—the bedrock of petro-pharma-culture.[28]

In the name of people and planetary health, surrogate band-aids are deployed that are equal to or worse than what is being replaced including bioplastics, phthalates replacements, and hydrofluorocarbons.[29]

In the name of hygiene, our culture’s obsessive germ-frenzy requires antibacterial hand-sanitizers distributed throughout our public spaces.[30]

In the name of enriching the US economy, our children become collateral damage in the industrial-capitalist machine.[31]

In the name of innovation (growth and progress), we impose smart technologies on our children’s bodies and psyches that drastically inhibits their neurological development.[32]

In the name of efficiency[33] (demonstrated through Jevons paradox)[34] we reduce friction—accelerating our speed-obsessed culture. We maintain economies of scale using more “resources:” we build bigger houses, use more electricity, consume more products made with toxic materials; and, we build cars that reduce the cost of driving and lower barriers to commerce.[35]

In the name of adaptation, we institute mass-consumer reactionism to climate emergency—buying more in order to protect ourselves from the natural world.[36]

In the name of reduced electricity consumption, the United States is responsible for “pollution outsourcing” in China, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore.[37] In the name of altruism, people rationalize consuming more: they unload their used possessions on the “poor” as a “moral act,” and then load up on more new purchased products.[38] I call this the Purge-to-Splurge Phenomena.

In the name of civil rights, we claim Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI) Committees suffice (regardless of gaslighting, tone-policing, and deflection).[39]

In the name of stress reduction, video games are cloaked as neurological aids.

The litany of perverse justifications goes on…

It includes every aspect of our contemporary lives ranging from our daily choices of how we raise our children—what I call petroleum parenting (the Anthropogenic market-driven choices parents make that contribute to both environmental destruction and body-phobic institutional practices)[40] to how we build and live in our homes (including our foundational relationships to “property”/ land, ownership, and entitlement) to how we choose to die (including systemic pharma-medicalized fear, land rights/ the politics of cemeteries, and body phobia in the form of toxic “preservation.” Not to mention race, class, gender, and economic inequities that perpetuate the status quo…

My grandfather would have called these red herrings “false economies.” I call them malfeasant subterfuge—insidious diversion tactics to avoid addressing the roots of the crises. US democracy has become entrenched in such cognitive distortion. In his Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harai reminds us: “One of history’s few iron laws is that luxuries tend to become necessities and to spawn new obligations” (87). Our misconception of “need” relentlessly drives our technocracy. Compliance and complicity are at its core. “Once certain behaviors become ‘normal,’ the people stop seeing them as wrong.”[41] Rather than being distracted by the onslaught of such band-aids, we must learn how to decipher distraction from action. However, before we unpack how normalization fuels red herring-erasure through “the power to proclaim and promulgate a falsehood,”[42] before we seek refuge at the edge of friction, we must disgorge the social, ecological, and corporeal process of inflammation—inflammatio, meaning to set on fire.

