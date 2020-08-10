Inception’s Hidden Meaning: The Film is the Dream

The characters in Inception correspond to a film crew, and a hidden anagram in their names reveal the deeper message of the film.
Transcript provided by Youtube:
you
inception isn’t just about dreams it is
the dream the film is an allegory for
filmmaking we the audience sitting in a
darkened theater receive Christopher
Nolan’s vision we’re the real targets
Nolan is incepting his ideas into our
minds the seed that we plant in this
man’s mind will grow into an idea this
idea will define him in an interview
with Entertainment Weekly Christopher
Nolan explained that the inception
characters correspond to a film crew Dom
Cobb is the director Arthur who
organizes everything is the producer
Ariadne who architects the dream setting
is the production designer Eames
who imitates others is the actor Saito
who funds the project is the studio
executive Yusuf who makes the technology
work is the special effects studio and
Fisher who’s the target of the inception
is us the audience
amid the layers and hidden meanings
nolan spells out the film’s larger
messages the first letters of the main
characters names form an anagram dom
robert emms our thermal and sato spell
the word dreams if you include Peter
Ariadne and Youssef it spells out dreams
pay in inceptions world dreams or form
of currency and access to another
person’s dreamscape has explicit
monetary value the characters make money
by entering and manipulating dreams the
same can be said for filmmakers even the
characters individual names have
symbolic meaning relating to their roles
in the filmmaking process the name Dom
can be traced back to Latin Dominica’s
meaning of the Lord which speaks to
Dom’s god-like role as director or
master of the creation it also draws on
the Latin word doe moose
home in the movie Dom wants to go home
to his children who represent his
creations or works of art Sato the
studio head understands that for Cobb to
accept the job
he must tempt the auteur with the
promise of more than monetary payment
how would you like to go home the
promise for Dom to reach his kids is a
metaphor for creative autonomy Youssef
correlates to the biblical name Joseph a
character who is able to interpret
dreams ball and it’s Irish origin means
messenger of god and in romance
languages means bad or evil the
divergent meanings are fitting since we
don’t know if Maul is an evil spirit or
a messenger of truth or both
either way Maul is the muse that
inspires Dom to build up or destroy the
illusionary world they’ve conceived
Ariadne was the mythological Greek
princess who gives Theseus the thread to
escape the Minotaur’s labyrinth she is
the architect who provides the tools
that get us through the maze in our
world
Nolan suggests that exploring our own
dreams could also pay by revealing to us
deeper truths about our lives the
anagram tells us there’s value in
looking inward and unpacking the hidden
messages in our dreams or in the films
we watch which are essentially dreams
playing on a silver screen rather than
being passive recipients of the ideas
projected on to us we should take an
active role in understanding what we see
before us
[Music]
you
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
