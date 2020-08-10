Inception’s Hidden Meaning: The Film is the Dream

The characters in Inception correspond to a film crew, and a hidden anagram in their names reveal the deeper message of the film.

inception isn’t just about dreams it is

the dream the film is an allegory for

filmmaking we the audience sitting in a

darkened theater receive Christopher

Nolan’s vision we’re the real targets

Nolan is incepting his ideas into our

minds the seed that we plant in this

man’s mind will grow into an idea this

idea will define him in an interview

with Entertainment Weekly Christopher

Nolan explained that the inception

characters correspond to a film crew Dom

Cobb is the director Arthur who

organizes everything is the producer

Ariadne who architects the dream setting

is the production designer Eames

who imitates others is the actor Saito

who funds the project is the studio

executive Yusuf who makes the technology

work is the special effects studio and

Fisher who’s the target of the inception

is us the audience

amid the layers and hidden meanings

nolan spells out the film’s larger

messages the first letters of the main

characters names form an anagram dom

robert emms our thermal and sato spell

the word dreams if you include Peter

Ariadne and Youssef it spells out dreams

pay in inceptions world dreams or form

of currency and access to another

person’s dreamscape has explicit

monetary value the characters make money

by entering and manipulating dreams the

same can be said for filmmakers even the

characters individual names have

symbolic meaning relating to their roles

in the filmmaking process the name Dom

can be traced back to Latin Dominica’s

meaning of the Lord which speaks to

Dom’s god-like role as director or

master of the creation it also draws on

the Latin word doe moose

home in the movie Dom wants to go home

to his children who represent his

creations or works of art Sato the

studio head understands that for Cobb to

accept the job

he must tempt the auteur with the

promise of more than monetary payment

how would you like to go home the

promise for Dom to reach his kids is a

metaphor for creative autonomy Youssef

correlates to the biblical name Joseph a

character who is able to interpret

dreams ball and it’s Irish origin means

messenger of god and in romance

languages means bad or evil the

divergent meanings are fitting since we

don’t know if Maul is an evil spirit or

a messenger of truth or both

either way Maul is the muse that

inspires Dom to build up or destroy the

illusionary world they’ve conceived

Ariadne was the mythological Greek

princess who gives Theseus the thread to

escape the Minotaur’s labyrinth she is

the architect who provides the tools

that get us through the maze in our

world

Nolan suggests that exploring our own

dreams could also pay by revealing to us

deeper truths about our lives the

anagram tells us there’s value in

looking inward and unpacking the hidden

messages in our dreams or in the films

we watch which are essentially dreams

playing on a silver screen rather than

being passive recipients of the ideas

projected on to us we should take an

active role in understanding what we see

before us

