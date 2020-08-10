Get Daily Email
Inception's Hidden Meaning: The Film is the Dream

Inception’s Hidden Meaning: The Film is the Dream

The characters in Inception correspond to a film crew, and a hidden anagram in their names reveal the deeper message of the film.

The characters in Inception correspond to a film crew, and a hidden anagram in their names reveal the deeper message of the film.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:00
you
00:08
inception isn’t just about dreams it is
00:12
the dream the film is an allegory for
00:15
filmmaking we the audience sitting in a
00:18
darkened theater receive Christopher
00:20
Nolan’s vision we’re the real targets
00:23
Nolan is incepting his ideas into our
00:25
minds the seed that we plant in this
00:28
man’s mind will grow into an idea this
00:30
idea will define him in an interview
00:33
with Entertainment Weekly Christopher
00:35
Nolan explained that the inception
00:36
characters correspond to a film crew Dom
00:39
Cobb is the director Arthur who
00:42
organizes everything is the producer
00:44
Ariadne who architects the dream setting
00:47
is the production designer Eames
00:49
who imitates others is the actor Saito
00:52
who funds the project is the studio
00:54
executive Yusuf who makes the technology
00:57
work is the special effects studio and
00:59
Fisher who’s the target of the inception
01:02
is us the audience
01:04
amid the layers and hidden meanings
01:07
nolan spells out the film’s larger
01:09
messages the first letters of the main
01:11
characters names form an anagram dom
01:14
robert emms our thermal and sato spell
01:17
the word dreams if you include Peter
01:19
Ariadne and Youssef it spells out dreams
01:22
pay in inceptions world dreams or form
01:26
of currency and access to another
01:28
person’s dreamscape has explicit
01:30
monetary value the characters make money
01:33
by entering and manipulating dreams the
01:35
same can be said for filmmakers even the
01:39
characters individual names have
01:41
symbolic meaning relating to their roles
01:43
in the filmmaking process the name Dom
01:46
can be traced back to Latin Dominica’s
01:48
meaning of the Lord which speaks to
01:51
Dom’s god-like role as director or
01:53
master of the creation it also draws on
01:56
the Latin word doe moose
01:58
home in the movie Dom wants to go home
02:01
to his children who represent his
02:03
creations or works of art Sato the
02:05
studio head understands that for Cobb to
02:07
accept the job
02:08
he must tempt the auteur with the
02:10
promise of more than monetary payment
02:13
how would you like to go home the
02:15
promise for Dom to reach his kids is a
02:17
metaphor for creative autonomy Youssef
02:20
correlates to the biblical name Joseph a
02:23
character who is able to interpret
02:24
dreams ball and it’s Irish origin means
02:27
messenger of god and in romance
02:29
languages means bad or evil the
02:31
divergent meanings are fitting since we
02:33
don’t know if Maul is an evil spirit or
02:35
a messenger of truth or both
02:37
either way Maul is the muse that
02:39
inspires Dom to build up or destroy the
02:42
illusionary world they’ve conceived
02:43
Ariadne was the mythological Greek
02:46
princess who gives Theseus the thread to
02:48
escape the Minotaur’s labyrinth she is
02:51
the architect who provides the tools
02:52
that get us through the maze in our
02:55
world
02:55
Nolan suggests that exploring our own
02:58
dreams could also pay by revealing to us
03:01
deeper truths about our lives the
03:03
anagram tells us there’s value in
03:04
looking inward and unpacking the hidden
03:06
messages in our dreams or in the films
03:08
we watch which are essentially dreams
03:10
playing on a silver screen rather than
03:13
being passive recipients of the ideas
03:15
projected on to us we should take an
03:16
active role in understanding what we see
03:19
before us
03:21
[Music]
03:26
you

