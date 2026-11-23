By Algernon Austin

Among the options floated for addressing the shortfall in the Social Security Trust Fund is raising the retirement age. Supporters of this position say that it makes sense since people are living and working longer. The truth of the matter is that better off people are living and working longer, but a majority of Americans are not.

Figure 1 shows that only people with a bachelor’s or higher degree had a significant increase in life expectancy between 2000 and 2019. The majority of the labor force, those without a four-year college degree, did not have any significant increase. Further, those without four-year college degrees had slight declines in their life expectancy from 2010 to 2019.

Figure 1

There also hasn’t been any strong sign of people working for more years. The average retirement age has hovered between 59 and 62 — before the age for full Social Security benefits — from 2002 to today. Nearly half of retirees retire earlier than they had planned, in many cases because of health problems, layoffs, and caregiving responsibilities.

Retiring before the age for full benefits means that retirees have to survive without Social Security income or with a lower amount than if they retired at the age for full benefits. Also, people with lower levels of educational attainment receive fewer years of Social Security income because they have shorter lifespans. If the retirement age is increased, many people without a bachelor’s degree will spend more years in retirement with no or low Social Security income. This will increase their poverty rate.

Social Security was created to help protect against poverty in old age. It succeeded. It dramatically reduced poverty among the elderly.

Today, as Joel Eskovitz of AARP’s Public Policy Institute states, “People on the wealthier side are living longer, but lower-income people are basically living the same amount that they were decades ago.” Increasing the Social Security retirement age would redesign the program based on the situation of the well-off, not the needy. This is the opposite of the program’s purpose. As CEPR’s Majority Agenda shows, there are many better fixes for Social Security’s financial situation than raising the age for receiving full Social Security income. Eliminating the cap on income that is taxed, for instance, would provide a substantial boost to the program’s overall financial health, and polls show it is widely supported by the public.

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Previously Published on cepr.net with Creative Commons License

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