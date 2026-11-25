If you love indie genre filmmaking that swings for the fences with original mythology, martial arts, and high-stakes supernatural horror, clear your watchlist.

Studio Dome and PSY Spark Productions have officially unleashed Project Child: Perfect Knight and it’s bringing a fresh, blade-swinging energy to the demon-hunting game.

Written, directed, and produced by Robin Deeter and Damian C. King, the 109-minute sci-fi horror thriller drops us straight into the covert war of the Directorate.

This secret order hunts down corrupted human souls using a soul-powered ability known as the Psyspark.

Leading the charge is Rebecca Stoughton a vertical drama juggernaut with over 614 million views across platforms like ReelShort and DramaBox playing Julia Perryman.



Haunted for five years by the demon Abraxas, who murdered her younger sister, Julia channels her grief into Directorate training under her measured, by-the-book mentor, Derek Knowall (played by Deeter).

Everything goes sideways on her very first mission. Instead of executing a young girl marked for death, Julia chooses mercy. That single act of defiance triggers a massive conspiracy, puts her back in Abraxas’s crosshairs, and forces Derek into an impossible corner: choose the secret order he’s sworn his life to, or protect the woman he’s falling for.

Fresh off winning Best Director and Best Editing at the 2026 Hollywood International Diversity Film Festival, Project Child: Perfect Knight promises visceral sword-fighting, grounded emotional stakes, and the kind of original world-building indie geek culture thrives on.

How to Watch & Explore the Mythology

You don’t have to wait until December to step into the Directorate. Horror and sci-fi fans can catch it right now before its wider streaming debut:

Watch Early: BloodStream TV ahead of its Rent it right now onahead of its Amazon Prime Video release on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 .

First Look: Check out the action in the Official Trailer and browse production stills on the Studio Dome Media Page

Deep Dive: Explore the full cast and crew on IMDb, dive into the lore at thepsyspark.com , and follow @psysparkproductions on Instagram.

Stay tuned right here to ALL THINGS GEEK our full, deep-dive review of Project Child: Perfect Knight is dropping soon!

All Art: Psy Spark Productions

—

Subscribe to our Email Newsletter:

Why Subscribe? Because this conversation matters.

When you subscribe, you’re directly supporting independent, mission-driven journalism about masculinity, relationships, mental health, fatherhood, and social change. Your inbox becomes part of a movement that’s been challenging stereotypes and expanding what it means to be a good man since 2010. Plus, our newsletter is curated by humans, not algorithms — thoughtful context in an AI-flooded world.







The Good Men Project is a mission-driven men’s media platform. A major platform for stories about men, identity, fatherhood, and emotional intelligence—and a trusted home for the national conversation about masculinity.

The Good Men Project accepts paid guest posts and provides bulk guest post packages for SEO agencies and resellers. Email [email protected] for more information

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members help support our mission and get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.