Ingevity Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report Update Highlighting Progress Toward Key Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today published its 2020 sustainability report update highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to operating sustainably, bringing high-performing, customer-focused solutions to market and playing an important role in the global race to lower harmful environmental emissions.

“We are intently focused on growth and view the sustainable nature of our products as a unique foundation to help us reach our goals and meet stakeholder expectations,” said Ingevity president and CEO, John Fortson. “Ingevity’s renewable raw materials and the significant environmental benefits of our technologies in use give us a competitive edge as we embrace the global imperative to minimize our carbon footprint and help customers reach their sustainability goals.”

The update provides information on 2020 activity, outlining key performance indicators and management practices for each of Ingevity’s four sustainability pillars. Additional features new to this update include:

Report on progress toward the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, with target completion dates in 2022 and 2025

Ingevity’s statements on climate change, discrimination and racial injustice

An overview of Ingevity 2.0, the company’s strategic approach to growth launched in 2020 by CEO John Fortson

A comprehensive data appendix detailing energy use by location

“At Ingevity, sustainability is both who we are and the legacy we’ll leave behind,” said Fortson. “Our purpose to purify, protect and enhance remains paramount as we build a culture and way of working that is increasingly rooted in and guided by our ESG principles.”

Ingevity’s 2020 update is governed by its material issues, stakeholder interests, business priorities and the requirements of the Global Reporting Initiative’s Standards, core option, and is aligned with the SASB standard for chemicals. Ingevity self-certifies that the information contained in the index and data appendix is as accurate and inclusive as possible as reflected by the management systems that were in place prior to January 1, 2021. The update and further information on the company’s sustainability initiative can be found here.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information visit ingevity.com

