Inner-city Kids’ Choice: Be a Sports Star or Nobody

What I’ve learned so far in 15 years of life is that the world is frightening. More now than ever before, you hear about terrorism, threats, death, destruction, and politics on a daily basis, and it’s more common than not for people to read about these different kinds of atrocities, shrug and go on with their day.

This dullness can be found all around, wherever you look: There was a point in time when stories about the youth were hopeful and optimistic, but now any article you can find about them is about how they’re not doing enough, doing too much, too lazy, or too demanding of being in the spotlight. That’s a best case scenario: the scoldings only come when there aren’t any bullet-riddled bodies to wring discourse out of. Truly, no matter what’s done it can never be right.

When we talk hopelessly about the youth, the youth lose all hope, and I can attest to that personally: I run a basketball club, and am constantly working personally with the players on my team to make sure we offer the best experience we can. One drizzly winter evening where it was almost midnight and nearly freezing, I had to offer rides to those players whose parents weren’t able to make it to the game.

On the ride, I looked at all the players on my team, wrapped up in blankets after hours spent sweating on the court, and I could feel how important all of this was to them: Being on a team, playing the game, getting better, learning to help each other, belonging in a community. I started my team because I wanted there to be a more accessible way for kids in my area to be able to play competitive basketball, but this was the first time, staring at them while they rested, that they wanted that same thing just as badly.

After a few minutes I almost thought to ask everyone how they felt about the games that day, a pair that we both lost and won, but when I opened my mouth I saw that one of them had already quietly fallen asleep. His face was illuminated and darkened by the passing streetlights as we progressed through the night. This was one of my players who was on financial aid, and had already made his love for the game abundantly clear. In addition to ever-consistent performance, he’s also been working over the summer to be able to pay the fees. He wouldn’t have been able to pay for it without his aid, but truthfully he’s one of the best players on my team. He’s been given a chance, and made the most of it, and I believe the same could be true of any of the thousands out there that don’t happen to get the right chances.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As time passed after that quiet night, I was inspired to bring my basketball club national, leading the industry with the objective of Sports for All, Forever! with the Amateur Athletic Union. I believe the only way we can shape our future is by surrounding our youths with positive role models who genuinely care, and improving the general education conditions.

Given my experience working with inner-city kids, I learned something, I learned what feels like a fact in today’s society. In order for inner-city kids to even have a chance to step out of their current environment, being good at a sport is the only hope they have. This is cruel, but is feels true. The stereotype that kids want to participate in gang activities is not right, nobody wants to surround themselves with threats and violence, they just simply can’t get out.

So, being good at sports equals being successful in life might not be true, but this is a hope that many inner-city kids have. We all know that they are limited by society on what they can accomplish. If they’re painted as being hopeless by newspapers and television, and people who know it’s not true say it anyway, then why should kids who don’t know any better believe any differently?

—

iStock image