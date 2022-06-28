Innovation Zed and SNAQ Collaborate To Improve Health Outcomes for People With Diabetes

By Innovation Zed Ltd.

Innovation Zed, an Irish MedTech R&D company, today announced the signing of a global partnership and data integration agreement for its family of insulin pen ‘add-on’ devices with SNAQ.

SNAQ supports people living with diabetes to take the guesswork out of mealtime decisions. The award-winning app helps to count the carbs, protein, and fat content of meals by snapping a photo and supports learning what keeps glucose levels in target range after meals. SNAQ connects to many popular diabetes devices and apps.

Innovation Zed, headquartered at NovaUCD, the Centre for New Ventures and Entrepreneurs at University College Dublin (UCD), is dedicated to helping insulin pen users within the diabetes population.

Currently, adherence to insulin therapy is one of the most difficult aspects of diabetes treatment. A focus on motivating people to increase adherence to their daily injection schedule can potentially improve their time in range (TIR) and overall long-term glucose control (HbA1c). Such improvements can assist in reducing the likelihood of developing diabetes related complications.

As a result of this new agreement SNAQ and Innovation Zed will pursue joint efforts in order to integrate and promote their respective products.

“Through the upcoming integration of our BLE enabled InsulCheck products “InsulCheck CONNECT” and “InsulCheck DOSE” with the SNAQ App, we can empower existing SNAQ users, and entice new users to adopt this technology with the aim of improving glucose control around meals” said Dean Minnock, CEO, Innovation Zed. “Our products are designed to enable these improvements by automatically capturing insulin doses and, when combined with a solution such as SNAQ, make optimum therapy attainable.”

Aurelian Briner, CEO of SNAQ, said, “Although actively requested by people living with diabetes, it is often still complicated or even impossible to connect data from different diabetes devices. Through this partnership we help to automatically import and connect insulin data with meals. We are very excited about the next steps of making mealtime decisions less guesswork for people living with diabetes.”

Innovation Zed’s add-on technologies InsulCheck CONNECT and InsulCheck DOSE are BLE enabled technologies for insulin pen users to assist tracking and providing insulin pen data to be shared with diabetes management applications to improve outcomes and remove burdens of injection regimes. InsulCheck CONNECT automatically collects essential usage data that informs insulin pen users of their injection history. When paired with a Bluetooth® enabled device, the end-user can view behavioural analysis on their choice of diabetes management applications. InsulCheck DOSE is a single unit add-on device for pen injectors that automatically captures dose value dialled, injection event timestamp, temperature and mounting/unmounting data.

