Interesting Iranian Behaviors That Surprises Every Foreigner

Thousands of years of civilization history in Iran allows the modern Iranians to be full of unique deep-rooted characteristics. as an Iranian ex-pat, I had no idea how different I behave until almost every person I visited started the conversation with:

Are you Iranian?!

That’s right! it’s like written on my forehead!

I was wondering a lot about this and as time passed by, I realized how I’m actually living the world from an Iranian perspective and migration didn’t affect this at all.

Apparently, a foreigner can notice the differences we have better. for us, it’s just being Iranian but as they describe it, it sounds hilarious because we get to face ourselves through a foreigner’s eyes and that’s amazing! I just love cultural diversity for this particular reason!

So without further ado, let’s share and explore unique Iranian behaviors but this time, from a native point of view.

(don’t worry, I try to make it as interesting as a foreigner 😀 )

…

Tārof:

this feature is so Iranian that no word in English means exactly the same. Tārof ( more like Tarot in a British accent).

Tārof is the act you do when you’re being extra friendly with anyone. you may think this is something universal but it’s not. the way it’s done it’s truly Iranian. for example, if I have a guest I never ask them if they would like cookies. I’d bring them anyway and as I offer them, they refuse with politeness the first time but here’s the Iranian part, I have to insist a couple of times with a friendly language so they finally pick one.

I know that foreigners may even find it annoying, but it’s just a cultural tradition. basically, the guests want to show a kind of respect to the host that they’re only visiting them for their company and they don’t want to cause the host trouble in preparing things. the hosts on the other hand insist so they assure the guests that they’re more valuable than the offered food.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

Entrance Challenge:

Whenever two Iranians who know each other reach a door, a funny show begins. each one of them is asking the other one politely to go through the door first. it can take seconds to minutes. I even saw two drivers doing that when turning into a street. for non-native people, it can be annoying when they have to wait for them to make a move but for us, it’s just an act of respect. to enter after your friend shows a lot of respect and that’s all that we mean.

…

Never Ever Turn Your Back On Someone!

I mean, literally don’t! we find it so disrespectful to sit or stand in a way that your back is facing someone who is facing you. in our culture, turning your back on someone means that you have problems with them. so once we do it by accident, we apologize to the person behind us. foreigners that I spoke to, find it very confusing because they think even if they’re 100 people behind you, you have to apologize to each of them. no, it’s just for those people who are close enough that you notice their judging eyes lol.

…

Don’t Get Too Physically Comfortable:

Iranians usually cover their houses with rugs. they almost do everything on the ground which is soft and comfy with the carpets on. when someone — especially an elderly person — comes over, even if we’re very close to them like they’re grandparents, we do our best not to sit in a too comfortable position. typically the pose we find disrespectful is sitting with legs straight. it’s a huge no-no and we get scolded so quick by parents for that.

It’s so important to sit in a polite pose with your legs sort of tucked in. it can get very uncomfortable after a few minutes but luckily, you can do it once you explain your dying knees in a polite way to those who are around you, then you can stretch out your legs like a privileged badass!

…

Cook 3 Times More Than You Should!

If you think your thanksgiving leftovers make you sick of it every year, wait till you actually live in an Iranian household!

It’s a big part of our culture to always make more food than we should, especially when we’re expecting guests. moms justify it for so many reasons but in general, they love when food is more than it should be. it means everyone can eat as much as they want. the leftovers can be stored in many ways.

They also consider uninvited guests all the time, which can happen to us even on a normal midweek evening.

Iranian moms think maybe someone shows up before dinner and you know, whenever someone visits when we’re about to serve food, we don’t let them go until they join our meal otherwise we won’t eat as they’re around. even if they already had food, we offer them a few spoons because we think if someone has smelled our food then they might have craved it in their minds so we make sure they taste it as they want.

We believe doing this blesses our homes with the positivity of caring for each other’s needs. in the past, neighbors used to do that a lot to each other. they used to cook extra to offer one plate to the neighbor for the same reason.

…

Confuse Them With Kindness!

Iranians are the best at hiding feelings. I don’t want to scare anyone, but they can hate you and at the same time, do Tārof tricks with you while they don’t mean it.

As an example, they might say:

why don’t you come over at my place?!

But they never mean it. in fact, deep inside they’re begging you to say no. if you say yes, they’re literally f…ed! because they have to continue the show a little longer and treat you like they admire you! it disturbs the hell out of them, but there’s no other way.

Iranians are not so straightforward with their emotions. they particularly don’t feel comfortable sharing negative feelings.

…

Beauty Comes First!

Iranians are nice people in general. we never harm anyone or have bad intentions. we’re simple-hearted people with a low defense mechanism. I’m just trying to justify that we don’t need inner beauty any more! we already have enough of that!

So we stick to fashion and physical beauty a lot more than we should. I realized it myself when I received cosmetics as birthday gifts more than anything else.

I think we’re the leading country in rates of nose job and cosmetics usage and honestly, I’m not proud of it but this is who we are. we get judged if we look too natural or imperfect in others’ opinion and it’s very disturbing. personally, it lowered my self-esteem a lot that I can’t go out comfortably without making sure my skin is looking fine. it’s just crazy the way we’re addicted to it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Lately, I found out that Iranians are putting makeup on men as well! and it felt disgusting! they never go beyond foundation and contouring but that’s still so strange to me and yet I’m a native.

Fashion is also very important to us Iranians, we like to have dozens of clothes. we find it cheap to wear a party dress twice, and more crazy thoughts like that.

I’m not saying all Iranians live like this, there are exceptions too but that’s what most of the society does.

…

Long Speech Before Drinks!

I don’t think any nationality talks as much as Iranians do before they drink alcohol. it’s an old tradition to send blessings for lots of people. the interesting part is, there can be a little bir sarcasm involved in these blessings. for example someone might say:

cheers to my cheater girlfriend who didn’t say no to any man in the town…

And then give dramatic explanations of his sad relationship, stuff like that. while out of respect, others should wait till one’s speech is over even if it takes forever.

Typically, you cannot take a shot of alcohol without your homie roasting 10 people first! just like that.

…

Crossing Boundaries!

“So how much do you earn?”, “Are you good with your wife?”, “why did you name your son Alan?” these are very normal questions from an Iranian who just met you 5 minutes ago and the older they are, the higher the chance of being asked personal questions.

This doesn’t only happen to foreigners who trigger a lot of curiosity.

Back when I was 20, I took my little sister to a park so she can play. in Iran, parks are the best spots for retired people to chill and feel out of the home. long story short, one of the old men there came up to me and opened up the conversation. at first, I thought he was just doing it out of loneliness but the next thing I know is if I stay one minute longer, he will extract all my life details from me so I left immediately.

The root of this behavior is not so wrong. decades ago, people lived by each other’s support. everyone was aware of their neighbor’s and community’s welfare and if something was missing, they’d strive to help like members of a family. the downside of this behavior is getting too personal or gossipy that we Iranians are at a level. we just love the drama it gives us!

…

Show Off At All Costs!

I remember when I was a child and we used to go to my grandparent’s house. traditionally, our relatives come to visit us at our homes in the new year holidays so my grandma had a room with new year decorations and treats ready that was always locked! her best dishes and decorations we only could see once a year in that room that we weren’t allowed to get in unless a guest has come.

Today, I know that my grandma has passed the same old behavior to her daughter, my mom, and well, me too. although I dress a little too modestly I can’t help spending too much of my goddamn money on home decor and clothes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sometimes I have to limit myself from being around certain shops because I know the consequences will remove some noticeable zeros of my hard-earned money. but that doesn’t mean I always succeed…

Even if I regret spending money, I continue to do so and that’s pretty much what every Iranian does. I know a lot of people to make sure that I’m not the only one. in fact, I learned that I’m very moderate compared to many other Iranian families.

We like our homes to look royal and luxurious even if we go through a hard time to afford them. deep down, we think that if we look like rich people then everybody believes that we are! so funny in my opinion 🙂

…

Being Iranian is being full of hope, energy, and confidence in yourself. we always have that thought of I deserve better in the back of our minds and I’m sure, a lot of our unusual traits can be controlled by this attitude.

I wanted to capture them for the world before they go instinct but until then, this is how being an Iranian reveals itself!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***