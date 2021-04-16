International Partners Empower NASA’s Mission on Mars

By Leigh Hartman

The 2,260-pound (1,025-kilogram) rover is armed with imaging and sensor equipment from France, Italy, Spain and Norway.

“It’s on a mission of exploration, with elements contributed by our European partners to seek evidence of the possibility of life beyond our planet and the mysteries of the universe,” President Biden told the Munich Security Conference February 19. “That’s what we can do together.”

He noted plans for a future NASA joint mission with the European Space Agency to retrieve the samples Perseverance collects and return them to Earth.

Wide-angle view of rocky, desolate landscape with mountains in background (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/ASU)

These technologies will help Perseverance search for signs of life and improve our understanding of Mars:

The Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA), developed at the Centro de Astrobiologia, Instituto Nacional de Técnica Aeroespacial in Madrid, will provide daily weather reports that will help prepare for future human exploration of Mars.

Radar Imager for Mars’ Subsurface Experiment (RIMFAX) uses ground-penetrating radar to study Mars geography and search for water and ice more than 30 feet (9 meters) underground. RIMFAX was developed by a team from the Norwegian Defense Research Establishment.

The SuperCam will analyze rocks and soil in search of signs of past life. U.S. and French researchers contributed to SuperCam, which uses a camera, laser and other equipment to analyze samples from up to 20 feet (6 meters) away.

Laser Retroreflector Array (LaRA) is a palm-sized device with reflectors designed to enable laser tracking of equipment on the planet’s surface and to make future landings more precise. Scientists at Italy’s National Institute for Nuclear Physics developed the array.

Today @NASAPersevere will attempt to land on Mars and begin its search for evidence of ancient life on the Red Planet. Thanks to our international partners for their contributions to this historic mission. Watch the landing at https://t.co/bNoBlehHYJ. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/NnmvraPp8p Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free — Department of State (@StateDept) February 18, 2021

After a 300 million–mile (483 million–kilometer), seven-month journey to Mars, Perseverance will spend the next Martian year — the equivalent of two years on earth — exploring Mars, aided by equipment from partner nations.

In his remarks, Biden hailed Perseverance’s mission as an example of how much nations can accomplish by working together. “We can meet any challenge we [face] on Earth,” he said.

—

Previously Published on share america

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock